6A, 5A playoff roundup: Valley Center holds off Newton

One-win Newton scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within a point of Valley Center, but the Hornets scored an insurance touchdown late to win 28-20 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday night in Valley Center.
Don Boone’s 9-yard run in the fourth quarter gave Valley Center some breathing room. He had a 13-yard score in the third quarter. Teammate Josh Roeser rushed 23 times for 152 yards.
Kade Remsburg had 124 rushing yards for Newton (1-8).
Class 6A
Derby 62, North 0 — The Panthers (9-0) scored 42 first-quarter points and used a running clock in the second half. North finished 9-0.
Junction City 54, West 28 — The Pioneers got within six points in the quarter but Junction City pulled away at home.
Manhattan 63, Southeast 20 — The unbeaten Indians took a 56-6 halftime lead, which led to a second-half running clock.
Garden City 49, East 14 — The visiting Blue Aces fell behind 21-0 in the first half and couldn’t recover. Carter Black had an 85-yard interception return for a third-quarter East touchdown, and Greg Sousa hit Khalis Thomas with a 41-yard strike in the fourth quarter for East’s other score.
Class 4A-I
Mulvane 53, Winfield 31 — Jayden Price rushed 15 times for 167 yards to lead Mulvane. The Wildcats (7-2) play host to Augusta in a first-round game next Friday. Price also completed 12 of 15 passes for 194 yards. Chase Myears caught four balls for 80 yards and Dalton Blaine caught four for 78 yards.
Andale 39, El Dorado 18 — The Indians won their final Class 4A-I District 7 game to finish second in the district. Andale will play at McPherson in a first-round game next Friday.
