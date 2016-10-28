Andover pushes back against Eisenhower, wins 35-14

Working the clock and sustaining a drive is not what Andover has become known for in its first season under coach Tony Crough.
But when it needed to drain the clock and protect its lead Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs against Eisenhower, the Trojans were up for the task with a 6-minute, 13-play scoring drive that put the finishing touches on their 35-14 victory at home.
No. 7 seed Andover (6-3) will advance to the next round of the playoffs to face Crough’s former team in Great Bend next Friday on the road, while the season came to an end for Eisenhower (3-6).
After losing to Eisenhower 34-31 two weeks ago in the regular season, Andover desperately wanted a rematch with a team it felt like it should have beat the first time around.
After the teams traded scores in the first quarter, Andover grabbed control of the momentum — and the game — during a 5-minute span late in the second quarter when it scored three touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead.
Eisenhower’s defense had produced three straight stops after allowing Andover to score on its opening drive, but the Trojans finally found their rhythm when quarterback Chase Oberg found his.
Oberg completed four straight passes for 71 yards, capped by an 18-yard touchdown strike to his favorite target, Evan Bell.
A three-and-out by Eisenhower’s offense gave Andover the ball right back and on its first offensive snap tailback Robert Bundy burst through the heart of Eisenhower’s defense untouched and ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
Two minutes later, Eisenhower was backed up to its goal line and fumbled a handoff. Oberg plunged into the end zone for the touchdown and a 21-point rally that would change the course of the game.
Before the game, Crough challenged his team’s linemen after saying they were dominated by Eisenhower at the point of attack in the last meeting. Crough also decided to add a defensive lineman to Andover’s typical odd-man front, which ended up giving Andover the advantage it needed.
The Trojans’ defense responded with their most physical and complete performance of the season. While Eisenhower was able to finish with a respectable 310 yards of offense, it also took 76 plays to accomplish.
Once again Eisenhower dominated time of possession, holding the ball for much longer stretches than Andover, but the Tigers were unable to absorb negative plays on first or second down and penalties.
The most devastating example came in the third quarter when Eisenhower took control of the ball, down 28-14, with 7:49 to go in the quarter.
Eisenhower would piece together a 17-play drive with five first downs, but it would ultimately stall out when it was called for two straight penalties and its predominantly rushing attack couldn’t make up the yardage. More than eight minutes came off the clock and yet Eisenhower came away with no points.
That did limit the Andover offense, but after the Trojans built a comfortable lead with their second-quarter strikes, they didn’t need much production in the second half to finish out the victory. After producing 272 yards of offense in the first half, Andover finished with 362.
Bell continued his breakout season at receiver, taking advantage of man coverage throughout the evening to add 10 catches, 145 yards, and two touchdowns to his record. Bundy added 156 total yards and two touchdowns, and Oberg finished throwing for 241 yards.
Eisenhower was led by freshman Parker Wenzel with 113 yards rushing, while Tanner King finished with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Eisenhower
7
7
0
0
—
14
Andover
7
21
0
7
—
35
A—E. Bell 28 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
E—Wenzel 25 run (Greening kick)
A—E. Bell 18 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
A—Bundy 52 run (Hammar kick)
A—Oberg 1 run (Hammar kick)
E—King 32 pass from Madzey (Greening kick)
A—Bundy 31 run (Hammar kick)
Rushing: Eisenhower, Wenzel 18-113, Madzey 19-66, Trudo 7-20, Moore 3-14, Loveland 2-3; Andover, Bundy 19-101, Oberg 7-20.
Passing: Eisenhower, Madzey 9-27-1-94; Andover, Oberg 19-35-1-241.
Receiving: Eisenhower, King 6-77, Trudo 1-8, Moore 1-6, Wenzel 1-6; Andover, E. Bell 10-145, Bundy 6-55, Brown 1-21, M. Bell 1-12, Smith 1-8.
