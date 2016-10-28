Augusta locks up division crown

Senior Luke Dockers rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Augusta clinched Class 4A-I Division 6 with a 42-20 victory Friday night over Rose Hill.
The Orioles (6-3) struck early and were able to keep Rose Hill at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Raef Hilt also rushed for 121 yards on just five carries and had one score.
Critical Rockets mistakes didn’t help any, and Augusta just had too many weapons for Rose Hill.
Augusta went on defense first, but soon had the ball and by midway through the second quarter led 21-0.
Junior quarterback Chance Whitehead shouldered the rushing load early, but then right on cue senior Luke Dockers started rumbling and finished the first half with 89 yards on 13 carries, including an 11-yard score that was Augusta’s final first-half touchdown.
Whitehead rushed for 27 first-half yards and passed for 63 more, including a 28-yard strike to senior Trevor Jackson that opened the scoring with 39.9 seconds left in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Rose Hill fumbled, and the Orioles recovered at the Rockets’ 16. Four plays later, Whitehead ran it in for a 14-0 lead as the quarter had barely begun.
After Dockers’ touchdown, Rose Hill began to show signs of life, going 65 yards in nine plays to cut the Augusta lead to 21-6 at halftime. Moore completed two passes on the drive, and Travis Jones rushed for 11. Seth Hale ran it in from 12 yards out with 3:12 left in the first half.
Raef Hilt took over where Dockers left off in the second half, rushing for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:57 left in the third quarter that increased Augusta’s lead to 28-6.
Rose Hill lost running back Bradley McAlister to an ejection after a personal foul penalty at about the 6:40 point of the second quarter. McAlister had gained 13 yards on nine carries when he was booted.
The Rockets also lost running back Tyler Proctor to an ankle injury during their scoring drive, forcing some shuffling in the Rose Hill backfield.
Augusta 7 14 14 7 – 42
Rose Hill 0 6 0 14 – 20
A – Jackson 28 pass from Whitehead (Shupe kick)
A – Whitehead 4 run (Shupe kick)
A – Dockers 11 run (Shupe kick)
RH – Hale 12 run (pass failed)
A – Hilt 15 run (Shupe kick)
A – Rocheford 2 run (Shupe kick)
RH – Culbertson 9 fumble return (McBride pass from Moore)
A – Wilson 1 run (Shupe kick)
RH – McBride 19 run (run failed)
Comments