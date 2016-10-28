Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 28)

CLASS 6A
Western Bracket
Derby 62, Wichita North 0
Free State 52, Wichita South 14
Garden City 49, Wichita East 14
Hutchinson 56, Campus 21
Junction City 54, Wichita West 28
Manhattan 63, Wichita Southeast 20
Washburn Rural 27, Dodge City 15
Wichita Northwest 29, Topeka 28
Eastern Bracket
Blue Valley 54, SM South 0
BV North 39, BV Northwest 36, 2OT
Gardner-Edgerton 23, Olathe Northwest 16
Lawrence 51, BV West 12
Olathe South 35, Olathe East 14
SM North 36, Olathe North 22
SM West 70, KC Wyandotte 6
CLASS 5A
Western Bracket
Andover 35, Eisenhower 14
Carroll 41, Kapaun 8
Emporia 14, Liberal 7
Goddard 52, Salina South 0
Great Bend 70, Topeka West 31
Maize 22, Arkansas City 20
Valley Center 28, Newton 20
Wichita Heights 55, Salina Central 0
Eastern Bracket
BV Southwest 26, Pittsburg 16
Bonner Springs 43, Lansing 0
KC Schlagle 24. Highland Park 16
KC Turner 61, KC Washington 49
Mill Valley 56, KC Sumner 0
St. James Academy 42, Shawnee Heights 25
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Leavenworth 13
Topeka Seaman 61, KC Harmon 22
CLASS 4A-I
DISTRICT 1
KC Piper 40, Atchison 19
Basehor-Linwood 27, Tonganoxie 12
DISTRICT 2
Miege 57, Spring Hill 19
DeSoto 35, Eudora 0
DISTRICT 3
Louisburg 35, Paola 7
Ottawa 47, Fort Scott 0
DISTRICT 4
Labette County 40, Coffeyville 0
Independence 26, Chanute 7
DISTRICT 5
Mulvane 54, Winfield 31
Ulysses 34, Wellington 13
DISTRICT 6
Augusta 42, Rose Hill 20
Maize South 49, Andover Central 0
DISTRICT 7
Andale 39, El Dorado 18
Buhler 65, Circle 40
DISTRICT 8
McPherson 28, Abilene 7
Wamego 30, Hays 13
CLASS 4A-II
DISTRICT 1
Holton 36, Santa Fe Trail 24
Topeka Hayden 58, Jefferson West 8
DISTRICT 2
Baldwin 42, Prairie View 33
Osawatomie 55, KC Ward 8
DISTRICT 3
Burlington 52, Anderson County 13
Girard 38, Iola 25
DISTRICT 4
Columbus 45, Parsons 6
Frontenac 48, Baxter Springs 0
DISTRICT 6
Smoky Valley 30, Clay Center 28, OT
Rock Creek 43, Chapman 8
DISTRICT 7
Colby 54,Goodland 23
Scott City 42, Concordia 0
DISTRICT 8
Hugoton at Holcomb
Pratt 35, Kingman 0
CLASS 2-1A
DISTRICT 1
Jefferson North at McLouth
Horton at Troy
Wabaunsee 56, Doniphan West 12 (ND)
DISTRICT 2
Washington County 42, Valley Heights 36
Centralia at Jackson Heights
DISTRICT 3
Olpe 26, Lyndon 20
Chase County 38, Northern Heights 15
DISTRICT 4
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Uniontown 6
Oswego 33, Yates Center 16
DISTRICT 5
Moundridge at Prue (Okla.) (ND)
DISTRICT 6
Republic County 35, Sacred Heart 10
DISTRICT 7
Plainville 46, LaCrosse 12
Ellis 61, Oakley 40
