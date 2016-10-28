High School Sports

October 28, 2016 9:36 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 28)

CLASS 6A

Western Bracket

Derby 62, Wichita North 0

Free State 52, Wichita South 14

Garden City 49, Wichita East 14

Hutchinson 56, Campus 21

Junction City 54, Wichita West 28

Manhattan 63, Wichita Southeast 20

Washburn Rural 27, Dodge City 15

Wichita Northwest 29, Topeka 28

Eastern Bracket

Blue Valley 54, SM South 0

BV North 39, BV Northwest 36, 2OT

Gardner-Edgerton 23, Olathe Northwest 16

Lawrence 51, BV West 12

Olathe South 35, Olathe East 14

SM North 36, Olathe North 22

SM West 70, KC Wyandotte 6

CLASS 5A

Western Bracket

Andover 35, Eisenhower 14

Carroll 41, Kapaun 8

Emporia 14, Liberal 7

Goddard 52, Salina South 0

Great Bend 70, Topeka West 31

Maize 22, Arkansas City 20

Valley Center 28, Newton 20

Wichita Heights 55, Salina Central 0

Eastern Bracket

BV Southwest 26, Pittsburg 16

Bonner Springs 43, Lansing 0

KC Schlagle 24. Highland Park 16

KC Turner 61, KC Washington 49

Mill Valley 56, KC Sumner 0

St. James Academy 42, Shawnee Heights 25

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Leavenworth 13

Topeka Seaman 61, KC Harmon 22

CLASS 4A-I

DISTRICT 1

KC Piper 40, Atchison 19

Basehor-Linwood 27, Tonganoxie 12

DISTRICT 2

Miege 57, Spring Hill 19

DeSoto 35, Eudora 0

DISTRICT 3

Louisburg 35, Paola 7

Ottawa 47, Fort Scott 0

DISTRICT 4

Labette County 40, Coffeyville 0

Independence 26, Chanute 7

DISTRICT 5

Mulvane 54, Winfield 31

Ulysses 34, Wellington 13

DISTRICT 6

Augusta 42, Rose Hill 20

Maize South 49, Andover Central 0

DISTRICT 7

Andale 39, El Dorado 18

Buhler 65, Circle 40

DISTRICT 8

McPherson 28, Abilene 7

Wamego 30, Hays 13

CLASS 4A-II

DISTRICT 1

Holton 36, Santa Fe Trail 24

Topeka Hayden 58, Jefferson West 8

DISTRICT 2

Baldwin 42, Prairie View 33

Osawatomie 55, KC Ward 8

DISTRICT 3

Burlington 52, Anderson County 13

Girard 38, Iola 25

DISTRICT 4

Columbus 45, Parsons 6

Frontenac 48, Baxter Springs 0

DISTRICT 6

Smoky Valley 30, Clay Center 28, OT

Rock Creek 43, Chapman 8

DISTRICT 7

Colby 54,Goodland 23

Scott City 42, Concordia 0

DISTRICT 8

Hugoton at Holcomb

Pratt 35, Kingman 0

CLASS 2-1A

DISTRICT 1

Jefferson North at McLouth

Horton at Troy

Wabaunsee 56, Doniphan West 12 (ND)

DISTRICT 2

Washington County 42, Valley Heights 36

Wabaunsee 56, Doniphan West 12 (ND)

Centralia at Jackson Heights

DISTRICT 3

Olpe 26, Lyndon 20

Chase County 38, Northern Heights 15

DISTRICT 4

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Uniontown 6

Oswego 33, Yates Center 16

DISTRICT 5

Moundridge at Prue (Okla.) (ND)

DISTRICT 6

Republic County 35, Sacred Heart 10

DISTRICT 7

Plainville 46, LaCrosse 12

Ellis 61, Oakley 40

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

VarsityKansas' Big Show with Eisenhower coach Marc Marinelli

View more video

Sports Videos