2016 Kansas high school football playoffs

CLASS 6A
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, Oct. 27
Eastern Bracket
SM East 55, SM Northwest 15
Friday, Oct. 28
All games 7 p.m.
Western Bracket
No. 16 Wichita North (0-8) at No. 1 Derby (8-0)
No. 9 Topeka (5-3) at No. 8 Wichita Northwest (5-3)
No. 13 Campus (3-5) at No. 4 Hutchinson (7-1)
No. 12 Wichita West (3-5) at No. 5 Junction City (7-1)
No. 15 Wichita Southeast (1-7) at No. 2 Manhattan (8-0)
No. 10 Dodge City (5-3) at No. 7 Washburn Rural (5-3)
No. 14 Wichita East (2-6) at No. 3 Garden City (8-0)
No. 11 Wichita South (4-4) at No. 6 Free State (6-2)
Eastern Bracket
No. 16 SM South (0-8) at No. 1 Blue Valley (8-0)
No. 9 Olathe South (3-5) at No. 8 Olathe East (3-5)
No. 13 BV Northwest (2-6) at No. 4 BV North (5-3)
No. 12 KC Wyandotte (2-5) vs. No. 5 SM West (5-3) at SM South
No. 10 Gardner-Edgerton (3-5) at No. 7 Olathe Northwest (3-5)
No. 14 BV West (2-6) at No. 3 Lawrence (5-3)
No. 11 Olathe North (3-5) at No. 6 SM North (4-4)
CLASS 5A
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Oct. 28
All Games 7 p.m.
Western Bracket
No. 16 Salina Central (0-8) at No. 1 Wichita Heights (7-1)
No. 9 Emporia (3-5) at No. 8 Liberal (4-4)
No. 13 Salina South (1-7) at No. 4 Goddard (7-1)
No. 12 Kapaun (2-6) at No. 5 Carroll (6-2)
No. 15 Topeka West (1-7) at No. 2 Great Bend (7-1)
No. 10 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 7 Andover (5-3)
No. 14 Newton (1-7) at No. 3 Valley Center (7-1)
No. 11 Arkansas City (3-5) at No. 6 Maize (6-2)
Eastern Bracket
No. 16 Highland Park (0-8) at No. 1 KC Schlagle (7-1)
No. 9 Shawnee Heights (3-5) vs. No. 8 St. James Academy (4-4) at KC Piper
No. 13 BV Southwest (1-7) at No. 4 Pittsburg (5-3)
No. 12 KC Sumner (2-5) at No. 5 Mill Valley (4-4)
No. 15 KC Harmon (0-7) at No. 2 Topeka Seaman (6-2)
No. 10 KC Washington (3-5) at No. 7 KC Turner (4-4)
No. 14 Leavenworth (1-7) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)
No. 11 Bonner Springs (3-5) at No. 6 Lansing (4-4)
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 1
All Games 7 p.m.
Western Bracket
Garden Plain (8-1) at Independent (3-6)
SE-Saline (7-2) at Halstead (8-1)
Norton (6-3) at Marysville (7-2)
Lakin (5-4) at Hoisington (9-0)
Douglass (3-6) at Chaparral (8-1)
Sterling (6-3) at Hesston (6-3)
Riley County (5-4) at Phillipsburg (8-0)
Larned (2-7) at Cimarron (7-2)
Eastern Bracket
Pleasant Ridge (3-6) at Nemaha Central (9-0)
Mission Valley (6-3) at Silver Lake (9-0)
Humboldt (4-5) at Wellsville (8-1)
Fredonia (7-2) at Galena (7-2)
Sabetha (8-1) at Maur Hill (7-2)
Perry-Lecompton (4-5) at Rossville (8-1)
Osage City (4-5) at Jayhawk-Linn (9-0)
Riverton (2-7) at Caney Valley (7-2)
8-MAN I
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 1
All Games 7 p.m.
Western Bracket
Attica-Argonia (7-2) at Central Plains (8-0)
Rawlins County (7-1) at Spearville (9-0)
Little River (4-5) at South Central (8-1)
Ness City (7-2) at St. Francis (8-0)
Eastern Bracket
Peabody-Burns (5-4) at St. Paul (8-1)
Solomon (6-3) at Burlingame (9-0)
West Elk (8-1) at Oxford (7-2)
Clifton-Clyde (8-1) at Osborne (9-0)
8-MAN II
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 1
All Games 7 p.m.
Western Bracket
Wallace County (5-3) at Stockton (4-5)
Minneola (5-3) at South Barber (8-1)
Lakeside (3-6) at Dighton (9-0)
Chase (5-4) at Ingalls (7-1)
Eastern Bracket
Central Christian (8-1) at Lebo (7-2)
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (7-2) at Hanover (8-0)
Waverly (5-3) at Hartford (8-1)
Wakefield (6-2) at Pike Valley (8-1)
