High School Sports

October 27, 2016 9:27 PM

Thursday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 27)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 6A

Eastern Bracket

SM East 55, SM Northwest 15

CLASS 4A-II

DISTRICT 1

Holton 46, Santa Fe Trail 24

DISTRICT 3

Burlington 52, Anderson County 13

Girard 38, Iola 25

DISTRICT 5

Nickerson 46, Clearwater 21

Wichita Collegiate 49, Trinity Academy 20

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 1

Nemaha Central 54, Hiawatha 8

Sabetha 58 Riverside 6

DISTRICT 2

Maur Hill 57, Atchison County 14

Pleasant Ridge at Immaculata-Maranatha

DISTRICT 3

Silver Lake at Royal Valley

Perry-Lecompton 49, Oskaloosa 7

DISTRICT 4

Rossville 42, Council Grove 8

St. Marys 45, Mission Valley 28

DISTRICT 5

Wellsville 44, Central Heights 12

Osage City 49, West Franklin 32

DISTRICT 6

Jayhawk-Linn 32, Erie 12

Humboldt 65, NE Arma 0

DISTRICT 7

Cherryvale 46, SE-Cherokee 13

Galena 52, Riverton 8

DISTRICT 8

Caney Valley 40, Fredonia 30

Neodesha at Eureka

DISTRICT 9

Douglass 42, Bluestem 6

Independent at Belle Plaine

DISTRICT 10

Chaparral 33, Conway Springs 8

Garden Plain 46, Cheney 20

DISTRICT 11

Halstead 71, Sterling 8

Haven at Hutchinson Trinity

DISTRICT 12

Hesston 57, Marion 24

Hillsboro 30, SE-Saline 28

DISTRICT 13

Minneapolis at Beloit

Marysville 14, Riley County 0

DISTRICT 14

Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6

Norton 49, Thomas More Prep 20

DISTRICT 15

Hoisington 62, Lyons 3

Larned 42, Ellsworth 21

DISTRICT 16

Lakin 43, Syracuse 0

Cimarron 49, Southwestern Heights 8

CLASS 2-1A

DISTRICT 5

Remington 54, Medicine Lodge 47

Sedgwick 49, Inman 13

DISTRICT 6

Smith Center 39, Ell-Saline 0

DISTRICT 8

Meade 80, Sublette 7

Elkhart 51, Stanton County 0

8-MAN I

DISTRICT 1

Sedan 50, St. Paul 40

West Elk 66, Madison 18

Marmaton Valley 36, Southern Coffey County 14

DISTRICT 2

Peabody-Burns 74, Cedar Vale-Dexter 52

Oxford 46, Central Burden 0

Udall 46, Flinthills 0

DISTRICT 3

Burlingame 46, Herington 0

Clifton-Clyde 68, Wichita Homeschool 20 (ND)

Centre 36, Rural Vista 34

Onaga 98, Valley Falls 62

DISTRICT 4

Logan-Palco 70, Bennington 40

Osborne 78, Lincoln 16

Victoria 54, Solomon 6

DISTRICT 5

Central Plains 60, Goessel 12

Little River 52, St. John 6

Ellinwood 54, Canton-Galva 6

DISTRICT 6

South Central 48, Attica-Argonia 42

Macksville 66, Fairfield 12

Kiowa County 28, Pratt Skyline 21

DISTRICT 7

Spearville 72, Kinsley 0

Ness City 52, Leoti 34

South Gray at Satanta

DISTRICT 8

Rawlins County 42, Hill City 6

St. Francis 54, WaKeeney 0

Hoxie 46, Oberlin 0

Quinter is idle

8-MAN II

DISTRICT 1

Waverly at Altoona-Midway

Lebo 56, Marais des Cygnes 6

Pleasanton 58, Colony-Crest 12

DISTRICT 2

Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Caldwell 12

Hartford 54, Burrton 8

Norwich 48, South Haven 0

DISTRICT 3

Hanover 63, Axtell 8

Wakefield 52, Wetmore 6

Frankfort 57, BV-Randolph 12

DISTRICT 4

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 34, Rock Hills 32

Pike Valley 48, Linn 0

Southern Cloud at Tescott

DISTRICT 5

Sylvan-Lucas at Wilson

Northern Valley 56, Thunder Ridge 40

Stockton 66, Lakeside 20

DISTRICT 6

Dighton 50, Greeley County 0

Otis-Bison at Hodgeman County

Wallace County 50, Triplains 0

DISTRICT 7

South Barber 48, Bucklin 0

Chase 66, Ashland 20

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

VarsityKansas' Big Show with Eisenhower coach Marc Marinelli

View more video

Sports Videos