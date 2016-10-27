Thursday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 27)

THURSDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 6A
Eastern Bracket
SM East 55, SM Northwest 15
CLASS 4A-II
DISTRICT 1
Holton 46, Santa Fe Trail 24
DISTRICT 3
Burlington 52, Anderson County 13
Girard 38, Iola 25
DISTRICT 5
Nickerson 46, Clearwater 21
Wichita Collegiate 49, Trinity Academy 20
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1
Nemaha Central 54, Hiawatha 8
Sabetha 58 Riverside 6
DISTRICT 2
Maur Hill 57, Atchison County 14
Pleasant Ridge at Immaculata-Maranatha
DISTRICT 3
Silver Lake at Royal Valley
Perry-Lecompton 49, Oskaloosa 7
DISTRICT 4
Rossville 42, Council Grove 8
St. Marys 45, Mission Valley 28
DISTRICT 5
Wellsville 44, Central Heights 12
Osage City 49, West Franklin 32
DISTRICT 6
Jayhawk-Linn 32, Erie 12
Humboldt 65, NE Arma 0
DISTRICT 7
Cherryvale 46, SE-Cherokee 13
Galena 52, Riverton 8
DISTRICT 8
Caney Valley 40, Fredonia 30
Neodesha at Eureka
DISTRICT 9
Douglass 42, Bluestem 6
Independent at Belle Plaine
DISTRICT 10
Chaparral 33, Conway Springs 8
Garden Plain 46, Cheney 20
DISTRICT 11
Halstead 71, Sterling 8
Haven at Hutchinson Trinity
DISTRICT 12
Hesston 57, Marion 24
Hillsboro 30, SE-Saline 28
DISTRICT 13
Minneapolis at Beloit
Marysville 14, Riley County 0
DISTRICT 14
Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6
Norton 49, Thomas More Prep 20
DISTRICT 15
Hoisington 62, Lyons 3
Larned 42, Ellsworth 21
DISTRICT 16
Lakin 43, Syracuse 0
Cimarron 49, Southwestern Heights 8
CLASS 2-1A
DISTRICT 5
Remington 54, Medicine Lodge 47
Sedgwick 49, Inman 13
DISTRICT 6
Smith Center 39, Ell-Saline 0
DISTRICT 8
Meade 80, Sublette 7
Elkhart 51, Stanton County 0
8-MAN I
DISTRICT 1
Sedan 50, St. Paul 40
West Elk 66, Madison 18
Marmaton Valley 36, Southern Coffey County 14
DISTRICT 2
Peabody-Burns 74, Cedar Vale-Dexter 52
Oxford 46, Central Burden 0
Udall 46, Flinthills 0
DISTRICT 3
Burlingame 46, Herington 0
Clifton-Clyde 68, Wichita Homeschool 20 (ND)
Centre 36, Rural Vista 34
Onaga 98, Valley Falls 62
DISTRICT 4
Logan-Palco 70, Bennington 40
Osborne 78, Lincoln 16
Victoria 54, Solomon 6
DISTRICT 5
Central Plains 60, Goessel 12
Little River 52, St. John 6
Ellinwood 54, Canton-Galva 6
DISTRICT 6
South Central 48, Attica-Argonia 42
Macksville 66, Fairfield 12
Kiowa County 28, Pratt Skyline 21
DISTRICT 7
Spearville 72, Kinsley 0
Ness City 52, Leoti 34
South Gray at Satanta
DISTRICT 8
Rawlins County 42, Hill City 6
St. Francis 54, WaKeeney 0
Hoxie 46, Oberlin 0
Quinter is idle
8-MAN II
DISTRICT 1
Waverly at Altoona-Midway
Lebo 56, Marais des Cygnes 6
Pleasanton 58, Colony-Crest 12
DISTRICT 2
Hutchinson Central Christian 58, Caldwell 12
Hartford 54, Burrton 8
Norwich 48, South Haven 0
DISTRICT 3
Hanover 63, Axtell 8
Wakefield 52, Wetmore 6
Frankfort 57, BV-Randolph 12
DISTRICT 4
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 34, Rock Hills 32
Pike Valley 48, Linn 0
Southern Cloud at Tescott
DISTRICT 5
Sylvan-Lucas at Wilson
Northern Valley 56, Thunder Ridge 40
Stockton 66, Lakeside 20
DISTRICT 6
Dighton 50, Greeley County 0
Otis-Bison at Hodgeman County
Wallace County 50, Triplains 0
DISTRICT 7
South Barber 48, Bucklin 0
Chase 66, Ashland 20
