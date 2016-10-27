Friday’s Kansas high football schedule (Oct. 28)

REGULAR SEASON
AV-CTL
Andale at El Dorado
Andover Central at Maize South
Augusta at Rose Hill
Buhler at Circle
Collegiate at Trinity Academy
McPherson at Abilene
Wellington at Ulysses
Winfield at Mulvane
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Clay Center at Smoky Valley
Kingman at Pratt
OTHER AREA GAMES
Moundridge at Prue (Okla.)
Sedgwick at Inman
STATEWIDE
Baldwin at Prairie View
Baxter Springs at Frontenac
Centralia at Jackson Heights
Chanute at Independence
Chapman at Rock Creek
Clearwater at Nickerson
Coffeyville at Labette County
Colby at Goodland
Columbus at Parsons
Concordia at Scott City
De Soto at Eudora
Doniphan West at Wabaunsee
Elkhart at Stanton County
Fort Scott at Ottawa
Girard at Iola
Hays at Wamego
Holton at Santa Fe Trail
Horton at Troy
Hugoton at Holcomb
Jefferson North at McLouth
Jefferson West at Topeka Hayden
KC Piper at Atchison
KC Ward at Osawatomie
Louisburg at Paola
Lyndon at Olpe
Northern Heights at Chase County
Oakley at Ellis
Pittsburg Colgan at Uniontown
Plainville at La Crosse
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Spring Hill at Miege
St. Marys Academy at Sunrise Christian
Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood
Tulsa Homeschool at Christ Prep
Washington County at Valley Heights
Yates Center at Oswego
CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Western Bracket
No. 16 Wichita North (0-8) at No. 1 Derby (8-0)
No. 9 Topeka (5-3) at No. 8 Wichita Northwest (5-3)
No. 13 Campus (3-5) at No. 4 Hutchinson (7-1)
No. 12 Wichita West (3-5) at No. 5 Junction City (7-1)
No. 15 Wichita Southeast (1-7) at No. 2 Manhattan (8-0)
No. 10 Dodge City (5-3) at No. 7 Washburn Rural (5-3)
No. 14 Wichita East (2-6) at No. 3 Garden City (8-0)
No. 11 Wichita South (4-4) at No. 6 Free State (6-2)
Eastern Bracket
No. 16 SM South (0-8) at No. 1 Blue Valley (8-0)
No. 9 Olathe South (3-5) at No. 8 Olathe East (3-5)
No. 13 BV Northwest (2-6) at No. 4 BV North (5-3)
No. 12 KC Wyandotte (2-5) vs. No. 5 SM West (5-3) at SM South
No. 10 Gardner-Edgerton (3-5) at No. 7 Olathe Northwest (3-5)
No. 14 BV West (2-6) at No. 3 Lawrence (5-3)
No. 11 Olathe North (3-5) at No. 6 SM North (4-4)
CLASS 5A
FIRST ROUND
Western Bracket
No. 16 Salina Central (0-8) at No. 1 Wichita Heights (7-1)
No. 9 Emporia (3-5) at No. 8 Liberal (4-4)
No. 13 Salina South (1-7) at No. 4 Goddard (7-1)
No. 12 Kapaun (2-6) at No. 5 Carroll (6-2)
No. 15 Topeka West (1-7) at No. 2 Great Bend (7-1)
No. 10 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 7 Andover (5-3)
No. 14 Newton (1-7) at No. 3 Valley Center (7-1)
No. 11 Arkansas City (3-5) at No. 6 Maize (6-2)
Eastern Bracket
No. 16 Highland Park (0-8) at No. 1 KC Schlagle (7-1)
No. 9 Shawnee Heights (3-5) vs. No. 8 St. James Academy (4-4) at KC Piper
No. 13 BV Southwest (1-7) at No. 4 Pittsburg (5-3)
No. 12 KC Sumner (2-5) at No. 5 Mill Valley (4-4)
No. 15 KC Harmon (0-7) at No. 2 Topeka Seaman (6-2)
No. 10 KC Washington (3-5) at No. 7 KC Turner (4-4)
No. 14 Leavenworth (1-7) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)
No. 11 Bonner Springs (3-5) at No. 6 Lansing (4-4)
