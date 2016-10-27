High School Sports

October 27, 2016 12:18 PM

Friday’s Kansas high football schedule (Oct. 28)

REGULAR SEASON

AV-CTL

Andale at El Dorado

Andover Central at Maize South

Augusta at Rose Hill

Buhler at Circle

Collegiate at Trinity Academy

McPherson at Abilene

Wellington at Ulysses

Winfield at Mulvane

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Collegiate at Trinity Academy

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Clay Center at Smoky Valley

Kingman at Pratt

OTHER AREA GAMES

Moundridge at Prue (Okla.)

Sedgwick at Inman

STATEWIDE

Baldwin at Prairie View

Baxter Springs at Frontenac

Centralia at Jackson Heights

Chanute at Independence

Chapman at Rock Creek

Clearwater at Nickerson

Coffeyville at Labette County

Colby at Goodland

Columbus at Parsons

Concordia at Scott City

De Soto at Eudora

Doniphan West at Wabaunsee

Elkhart at Stanton County

Fort Scott at Ottawa

Girard at Iola

Hays at Wamego

Holton at Santa Fe Trail

Horton at Troy

Hugoton at Holcomb

Jefferson North at McLouth

Jefferson West at Topeka Hayden

KC Piper at Atchison

KC Ward at Osawatomie

Louisburg at Paola

Lyndon at Olpe

Northern Heights at Chase County

Oakley at Ellis

Pittsburg Colgan at Uniontown

Plainville at La Crosse

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Spring Hill at Miege

St. Marys Academy at Sunrise Christian

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Tulsa Homeschool at Christ Prep

Washington County at Valley Heights

Yates Center at Oswego

CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Western Bracket

No. 16 Wichita North (0-8) at No. 1 Derby (8-0)

No. 9 Topeka (5-3) at No. 8 Wichita Northwest (5-3)

No. 13 Campus (3-5) at No. 4 Hutchinson (7-1)

No. 12 Wichita West (3-5) at No. 5 Junction City (7-1)

No. 15 Wichita Southeast (1-7) at No. 2 Manhattan (8-0)

No. 10 Dodge City (5-3) at No. 7 Washburn Rural (5-3)

No. 14 Wichita East (2-6) at No. 3 Garden City (8-0)

No. 11 Wichita South (4-4) at No. 6 Free State (6-2)

Eastern Bracket

No. 16 SM South (0-8) at No. 1 Blue Valley (8-0)

No. 9 Olathe South (3-5) at No. 8 Olathe East (3-5)

No. 13 BV Northwest (2-6) at No. 4 BV North (5-3)

No. 12 KC Wyandotte (2-5) vs. No. 5 SM West (5-3) at SM South

No. 10 Gardner-Edgerton (3-5) at No. 7 Olathe Northwest (3-5)

No. 14 BV West (2-6) at No. 3 Lawrence (5-3)

No. 11 Olathe North (3-5) at No. 6 SM North (4-4)

CLASS 5A

FIRST ROUND

Western Bracket

No. 16 Salina Central (0-8) at No. 1 Wichita Heights (7-1)

No. 9 Emporia (3-5) at No. 8 Liberal (4-4)

No. 13 Salina South (1-7) at No. 4 Goddard (7-1)

No. 12 Kapaun (2-6) at No. 5 Carroll (6-2)

No. 15 Topeka West (1-7) at No. 2 Great Bend (7-1)

No. 10 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 7 Andover (5-3)

No. 14 Newton (1-7) at No. 3 Valley Center (7-1)

No. 11 Arkansas City (3-5) at No. 6 Maize (6-2)

Eastern Bracket

No. 16 Highland Park (0-8) at No. 1 KC Schlagle (7-1)

No. 9 Shawnee Heights (3-5) vs. No. 8 St. James Academy (4-4) at KC Piper

No. 13 BV Southwest (1-7) at No. 4 Pittsburg (5-3)

No. 12 KC Sumner (2-5) at No. 5 Mill Valley (4-4)

No. 15 KC Harmon (0-7) at No. 2 Topeka Seaman (6-2)

No. 10 KC Washington (3-5) at No. 7 KC Turner (4-4)

No. 14 Leavenworth (1-7) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)

No. 11 Bonner Springs (3-5) at No. 6 Lansing (4-4)

