This week’s state volleyball tournament pairings

CLASS 6A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
BV West (39-0) vs. SM Northwest (16-20), 8:30 a.m.
Free State (33-6) vs. SM East (28-8), 9:30
BV West vs. SM East, 10:30
Free State vs. SM Northwest, 11:30
SM East vs. SM Northwest, 12:30 p.m.
BV West vs. Free State, 1:30
POOL II
Olathe Northwest (33-4) vs. Wichita Northwest (28-13), 8:30 a.m.
Garden City (33-5) vs. Manhattan (28-12), 9:30
Olathe Northwest vs. Manhattan, 10:30
Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest, 11:30
Manhattan vs. Wichita Northwest, 12:30 p.m.
Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City, 1:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Newton (38-4) vs. St. James Academy (23-15), 3:30 p.m.
Lansing (33-5) vs. Shawnee Heights (33-6), 4:30
Newton vs. Shawnee Heights, 5:30
Lansing vs. St. James, 6:30
Shawnee Heights vs. St. James, 7:30
Newton vs. Lansing, 8:30
POOL II
Eisenhower (36-5) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (31-10), 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburg (35-5) vs. Emporia (28-8), 4:30
Eisenhower vs. Emporia, 5:30
Pittsburg vs. Aquinas, 6:30
Emporia vs. Aquinas, 7:30
Eisenhower vs. Pittsburg, 8:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 4A-I
At Bicentennial Center, Salina
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Abilene (36-3) vs. Miege (11-28), 3:30 p.m.
Paola (25-12) vs. Tonganoxie (23-13), 4:30
Abilene vs. Tonganoxie, 5:30
Paola vs. Miege, 6:30
Tonganoxie vs. Miege, 7:30
Abilene vs. Paola, 8:30
POOL II
Rose Hill (34-6) vs. McPherson (25-16), 3:30 p.m.
Independence (31-8) vs. Andover Central (26-15), 4:30
Rose Hill vs. Andover Central, 5:30
Independence vs. McPherson, 6:30
Andover Central vs. McPherson, 7:30
Rose Hill vs. Independence, 8:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 4A-II
At Bicentennial Center, Salina
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Holcomb (32-5) vs. Jefferson West (22-15), 8:30 a.m.
Baxter Springs (31-8) vs. Nickerson (31-9), 9:30
Holcomb vs. Nickerson, 10:30
Baxter Springs vs. Jeff West, 11:30
Nickerson vs. Jeff West, 12:30 p.m.
Holcomb vs. Baxter Springs, 1:30
POOL II
Girard (30-7) vs. Andale (27-12), 8:30 a.m.
Concordia (33-8) vs. Topeka Hayden (30-11), 9:30
Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 10:30
Concordia vs. Andale, 11:30
Topeka Hayden vs. Andale, 12:30 p.m.
Girard vs. Concordia, 1:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 3A
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Thomas More Prep (38-2) vs. Humboldt (28-11), 3:30 p.m.
Silver Lake (35-5) vs. Hesston (34-6), 4:30
TMP vs. Hesston, 5:30
Silver Lake vs. Humboldt, 6:30
Hesston vs. Humboldt, 7:30
TMP vs. Silver Lake, 8:30
POOL II
Wellsville (35-4) vs. Nemaha Central (32-8), 3:30 p.m.
Cheney (35-4) vs. Douglass (31-6), 4:30
Wellsville vs. Douglass, 5:30
Cheney vs. Nemaha Central, 6:30
Douglass vs. Nemaha Central, 7:30
Wellsville vs. Cheney, 8:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 2A
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Flinthills (38-2) vs. Republic County (21-14), 8:30 a.m.
Oswego (35-5) vs. Hoxie (31-5), 9:30
Flinthills vs. Hoxie, 10:30
Oswego vs. Republic County, 11:30
Hoxie vs. Republic County, 12:30 p.m.
Flinthills vs. Oswego, 1:30 p.m.
POOL II
Central Plains (36-2) vs. Wabaunsee (30-9), 8:30 a.m.
Kiowa County (36-3) vs. Heritage Christian (32-8), 9:30
Central Plains vs. Heritage Christian, 10:30
Kiowa County vs. Wabaunsee, 11:30
Heritage Christian vs. Wabaunsee, 12:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs. Kiowa County, 1:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Centralia (40-0) vs. Pretty Prairie (23-11), 3:30 p.m.
LaCrosse (33-5) vs. Hanover (34-7), 4:30
Centralia vs. Hanover, 5:30
LaCrosse vs. Pretty Prairie, 6:30
Hanover vs. Pretty Prairie, 7:30
Centralia vs. LaCrosse, 8:30
POOL II
Goessel (38-1) vs. Dighton (28-9), 3:30 p.m.
South Barber (34-3) vs. Lebo (29-7), 4:30
Goessel vs. Lebo, 5:30
South Barber vs. Dighton, 6:30
Lebo vs. Dighton, 7:30
Goessel vs. South Barber, 8:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship
CLASS 1A-II
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Friday’s Pool Play
POOL I
Wheatland-Grinnell (34-6) vs. Ingalls (17-18), 8:30 a.m.
Fowler (27-11) vs. Otis-Bison (25-12), 9:30
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Otis-Bison, 10:30
Fowler vs. Ingalls, 11:30
Otis-Bison vs. Ingalls, 12:30 p.m.
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Fowler, 1:30
POOL II
Waverly (26-8) vs. Axtell (22-15), 8:30 a.m.
Cunningham (28-9) vs. Wallace County, 9:30
Waverly vs. Wallace County, 10:30
Cunningham vs. Axtell, 11:30
Wallace County vs. Axtell, 12:30 p.m.
Waverly vs. Cunningham, 1:30
Saturday’s Semifinals
First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship
Comments