High School Sports

October 23, 2016 5:45 PM

This week’s state volleyball tournament pairings

CLASS 6A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

BV West (39-0) vs. SM Northwest (16-20), 8:30 a.m.

Free State (33-6) vs. SM East (28-8), 9:30

BV West vs. SM East, 10:30

Free State vs. SM Northwest, 11:30

SM East vs. SM Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

BV West vs. Free State, 1:30

POOL II

Olathe Northwest (33-4) vs. Wichita Northwest (28-13), 8:30 a.m.

Garden City (33-5) vs. Manhattan (28-12), 9:30

Olathe Northwest vs. Manhattan, 10:30

Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest, 11:30

Manhattan vs. Wichita Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City, 1:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Newton (38-4) vs. St. James Academy (23-15), 3:30 p.m.

Lansing (33-5) vs. Shawnee Heights (33-6), 4:30

Newton vs. Shawnee Heights, 5:30

Lansing vs. St. James, 6:30

Shawnee Heights vs. St. James, 7:30

Newton vs. Lansing, 8:30

POOL II

Eisenhower (36-5) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (31-10), 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburg (35-5) vs. Emporia (28-8), 4:30

Eisenhower vs. Emporia, 5:30

Pittsburg vs. Aquinas, 6:30

Emporia vs. Aquinas, 7:30

Eisenhower vs. Pittsburg, 8:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 4A-I

At Bicentennial Center, Salina

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Abilene (36-3) vs. Miege (11-28), 3:30 p.m.

Paola (25-12) vs. Tonganoxie (23-13), 4:30

Abilene vs. Tonganoxie, 5:30

Paola vs. Miege, 6:30

Tonganoxie vs. Miege, 7:30

Abilene vs. Paola, 8:30

POOL II

Rose Hill (34-6) vs. McPherson (25-16), 3:30 p.m.

Independence (31-8) vs. Andover Central (26-15), 4:30

Rose Hill vs. Andover Central, 5:30

Independence vs. McPherson, 6:30

Andover Central vs. McPherson, 7:30

Rose Hill vs. Independence, 8:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 4A-II

At Bicentennial Center, Salina

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Holcomb (32-5) vs. Jefferson West (22-15), 8:30 a.m.

Baxter Springs (31-8) vs. Nickerson (31-9), 9:30

Holcomb vs. Nickerson, 10:30

Baxter Springs vs. Jeff West, 11:30

Nickerson vs. Jeff West, 12:30 p.m.

Holcomb vs. Baxter Springs, 1:30

POOL II

Girard (30-7) vs. Andale (27-12), 8:30 a.m.

Concordia (33-8) vs. Topeka Hayden (30-11), 9:30

Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 10:30

Concordia vs. Andale, 11:30

Topeka Hayden vs. Andale, 12:30 p.m.

Girard vs. Concordia, 1:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 3A

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Thomas More Prep (38-2) vs. Humboldt (28-11), 3:30 p.m.

Silver Lake (35-5) vs. Hesston (34-6), 4:30

TMP vs. Hesston, 5:30

Silver Lake vs. Humboldt, 6:30

Hesston vs. Humboldt, 7:30

TMP vs. Silver Lake, 8:30

POOL II

Wellsville (35-4) vs. Nemaha Central (32-8), 3:30 p.m.

Cheney (35-4) vs. Douglass (31-6), 4:30

Wellsville vs. Douglass, 5:30

Cheney vs. Nemaha Central, 6:30

Douglass vs. Nemaha Central, 7:30

Wellsville vs. Cheney, 8:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 2A

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Flinthills (38-2) vs. Republic County (21-14), 8:30 a.m.

Oswego (35-5) vs. Hoxie (31-5), 9:30

Flinthills vs. Hoxie, 10:30

Oswego vs. Republic County, 11:30

Hoxie vs. Republic County, 12:30 p.m.

Flinthills vs. Oswego, 1:30 p.m.

POOL II

Central Plains (36-2) vs. Wabaunsee (30-9), 8:30 a.m.

Kiowa County (36-3) vs. Heritage Christian (32-8), 9:30

Central Plains vs. Heritage Christian, 10:30

Kiowa County vs. Wabaunsee, 11:30

Heritage Christian vs. Wabaunsee, 12:30 p.m.

Central Plains vs. Kiowa County, 1:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Centralia (40-0) vs. Pretty Prairie (23-11), 3:30 p.m.

LaCrosse (33-5) vs. Hanover (34-7), 4:30

Centralia vs. Hanover, 5:30

LaCrosse vs. Pretty Prairie, 6:30

Hanover vs. Pretty Prairie, 7:30

Centralia vs. LaCrosse, 8:30

POOL II

Goessel (38-1) vs. Dighton (28-9), 3:30 p.m.

South Barber (34-3) vs. Lebo (29-7), 4:30

Goessel vs. Lebo, 5:30

South Barber vs. Dighton, 6:30

Lebo vs. Dighton, 7:30

Goessel vs. South Barber, 8:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 2 p.m., followed by third place and championship

CLASS 1A-II

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Friday’s Pool Play

POOL I

Wheatland-Grinnell (34-6) vs. Ingalls (17-18), 8:30 a.m.

Fowler (27-11) vs. Otis-Bison (25-12), 9:30

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Otis-Bison, 10:30

Fowler vs. Ingalls, 11:30

Otis-Bison vs. Ingalls, 12:30 p.m.

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Fowler, 1:30

POOL II

Waverly (26-8) vs. Axtell (22-15), 8:30 a.m.

Cunningham (28-9) vs. Wallace County, 9:30

Waverly vs. Wallace County, 10:30

Cunningham vs. Axtell, 11:30

Wallace County vs. Axtell, 12:30 p.m.

Waverly vs. Cunningham, 1:30

Saturday’s Semifinals

First match at 10 a.m., followed by third place and championship

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Newton volleyball rolls into state with No. 1 seed

View more video

Sports Videos