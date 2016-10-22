The VarsityKansas.com football rankings (Oct. 22)

NOTE: The Eagle does not continue rankings during postseason, so these are the final 6A and 5A rankings. Other classes’ rankings conclude after next week’s games. Overall rankings, which mix schools from classes in both postseason and regular season, will conclude next week.
Overall
1. Derby 8-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 8-0 (2)
3. Miege 7-1 (3)
4. SM East 7-1 (4)
5. Manhattan 8-0 (5)
6. Garden City 8-0 (7)
7. Junction City 7-1 (8)
8. Goddard 7-1 (9)
9. Wichita Heights 7-1 (10)
10. Great Bend 7-1 (6)
Final Class 6A
1. Derby 8-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 8-0 (2)
3. SM East 7-1 (3)
4. Manhattan 8-0 (4)
5. Garden City 8-0 (5)
Others (in alphabetical order): BV North 5-3 (NR), Free State 6-2 (NR), Hutchinson 7-1 (NR), Junction City 7-1 (NR), Lawrence 5-3 (NR), Washburn Rural 5-3 (NR), Wichita Northwest 5-3 (NR).
Final Class 5A
1. Goddard 7-1 (2)
2. Wichita Heights 7-1 (3)
3. Great Bend 7-1 (1)
4. Carroll 6-2 (5)
5. Valley Center 7-1 (NR)
Others: Andover 5-3 (NR), KC Schlagle 7-1 (NR), Maize 6-2 (NR), Mill Valley 4-4 (NR), Pittsburg 5-3 (NR), St. Thomas Aquinas 5-3 (NR), Topeka Seaman (4).
Class 4A-I
1. Miege 7-1 (1)
2. Basehor-Linwood 8-0 (2)
3. Buhler 7-1 (3)
4. Maize South 7-1 (4)
5. Andale 7-1 (5)
Others: Abilene 7-1 (NR), Atchison 6-2 (NR), De Soto 6-2 (NR), Independence 7-1 (NR), McPherson 6-2 (NR), Mulvane 6-2 (NR), Ottawa 6-2 (NR).
Class 4A-II
1. Frontenac 8-0 (2)
2. Pratt 7-1 (4)
3. Holcomb 7-1 (1)
4. Columbus 7-1 (3)
5. Scott City 6-2 (5)
Others: Clay Center 5-3 (NR), Hugoton 5-3 (NR), Nickerson 5-3 (NR), Santa Fe Trail 7-1 (NR), Smoky Valley 6-2 (NR), Topeka Hayden 4-4 (NR), Wichita Collegiate 5-3 (NR).
Class 3A
1. Hoisington 8-0 (1)
2. Silver Lake 8-0 (2)
3. Phillipsburg 8-0 (3)
4. Rossville 7-1 (4)
5. Nemaha Central 8-0 (NR)
Others: Chaparral 7-1 (5), Conway Springs 7-1 (NR), Fredonia 7-1 (NR), Galena 6-2 (NR), Garden Plain 7-1 (NR), Halstead 7-1 (NR), Jayhawk-Linn 8-0 (NR), Marion 7-1 (NR), Marysville 6-2 (NR), Mission Valley 6-2 (NR), Norton 5-3 (NR), Sabetha 7-1 (NR), SE-Saline 7-1 (NR), Wellsville 7-1 (NR).
Class 2-1A
1. Troy 8-0 (1)
2. Lyndon 8-0 (2)
3. Plainville 7-1 (3)
4. Meade 7-1 (4)
5. Smith Center 6-2 (NR)
Others: Chase County 5-3 (NR), Elkhart 5-3 (NR), Jefferson North 7-1 (5), Sedgwick 6-2 (NR), Pittsburg Colgan 5-3 (NR), Valley Heights 7-1 (NR), Washington County 6-2 (NR).
8-Man I
1. Spearville 8-0 (1)
2. Central Plains 8-0 (2)
3. Osborne 8-0 (3)
4. St. Francis 7-0 (4)
5. Burlingame 8-0 (5)
Others: Attica-Argonia 7-1 (NR), Clifton-Clyde 7-1 (NR), Herington 7-1 (NR), Rawlins County 6-1 (NR), Sedan 7-1 (NR), South Central 7-1 (NR), St. Paul 8-0 (NR), West Elk 7-1 (NR).
8-Man II
1. Hanover 7-0 (1)
2. Dighton 8-0 (2)
3. Pike Valley 7-1 (3)
4. Hartford 7-1 (4)
5. Wallace County 5-3 (5)
Others: Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 6-2 (NR), Caldwell 7-1 (NR), Central Christian 7-1 (NR), Hodgeman County 5-3 (NR), Ingalls 7-1 (NR), Otis-Bison 5-3 (NR), Rock Hills 7-1 (NR), South Barber 7-1 (NR), Wakefield 6-2 (NR).
