PHOTOS: Carroll pops Kapaun

Kapaun Mt. Carmel quarter back Nick Degenhardt (7) avoids a tackle and looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against Bishop Carroll Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Kapaun Mt. Carmel running back Nick Channel (1) avoids a tackle from Bishop Carroll defensive back Christian Hegarty (29) during a kick return in the second quarter Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Bishop Carroll quarter back Cade Becker lunges into the end zone for a touchdown against Kapaun in the second quarter Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Bishop Carroll fans thrown confetti in the air prior to the start of the game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Bishop Carroll quarter back Braden Howell(12) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
The Bishop Carroll running back Luke Linnebur(30) runs for a short gain in the first quarter against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
The Bishop Carroll running back Gage Gottschalk(23) runs for a short gain in the second quarter against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Kapaun Mt. Carmel running back David Akao (25) walks onto the field during the senior night introduction prior to the start of the game against Bishop Carroll Friday night at Cessna stadium.
Manny De Los Santos
Kapaun Mt. Carmel Defensive end Jordan Paul (22) walks onto the field during the senior night introduction prior to the start of the game against Bishop Carroll Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Bishop Carroll fans throw confetti into the air before the game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
The Bishop Carroll running back Luke Linnebur(30) avoids a tackle as he runs for a short gain in the first quarter against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
Kapaun Mt. Carmel quarter back Degenhardt (7) runs for a big gain in the second quarter against Bishop Carroll Friday night.
Manny De Los Santos
The Bishop Carroll team runs out on the field before their game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday night at Cessna Stadium.
Manny De Los Santos
The Bishop Carroll team runs out on the field prior to the start of the game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night at Cessna stadium at Wichita State.
Manny De Los Santos
