Heights wins City League, #1 seed with win over South

Tracey Harris talks about Hutchinson's 40-7 win over Maize
Taylor Eldridge sits down with South High football coach Kevin Steiner for the VarsityKansas Big Show. (video by Jaime Green / October 18, 2016)
Kapaun's Emma Whitaker makes a dream putt to win the Class 5A championship with a round of 78. Kapaun also won its fourth team title. (Oct. 17, 2016)
Independent senior Anna Riedmiller won her thirst straight singles championship and Independent won its first team title since 2008 on Saturday at the Class 3-1A tournament in Wichita.
Taylor Eldridge wraps up Week 7. (10/14/16)
Buhler quarterback Ethan White and Dalton Brown talk to Scott Paske of VarsityKansas.com after the Crusaders defeated Andale 28-21 on Oct. 14, 2016.
Conway Springs QB Colton Terhune talks about his team's 21-20 win over Garden Plain.
Chaparral Coach Justin Burke talks about 27-6 win over Cheney.
Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler talks about his team's 21-20 win over Garden Plain.
Conway Springs stops Garden Plain on fourth-and-2 from the 12 with 1:31 left to seal a 21-20 victory.