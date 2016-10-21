Hutchinson runs over Maize

Hutchinson ran for a total of 481 yards and dominated Maize 40-7 on Friday night at Gowans Stadium.
Maize (6-2) is the No. 6 seed six seed in the West of the Class 5A playoffs and will host Arkansas City next Friday. Hutchinson (7-1) is the No. 4 seed in 6A and will play host to Campus.
Conor Craig had a 52-yard run on Hutchinson’s first possession, then finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:08 left in the first quarter.
Brody Smith added a 19-yard TD run three minutes later to give the Salthawks a 14-0 lead. After Maize pinned Hutchinson deep in their own territory, Craig responded with a 98-yard touchdown pass to Tracy Harris to extend the lead to 21-0 with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
Maize starting quarterback Brayden Payne left the game early in the first quarter with an injury. Caleb Grill connected with Jacob Taylor for a 41-yard pass to start off the second quarter, but the Eagles eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Hutchinson ended the first half with a 38-yard TD run by Smith. Maize was held to 66 yards of offense in the half.
The Salthawks threatened again on their first drive of the second half before Maize recovered a fumble at its own 6-yard line.
Dominic McKinsey extended the Hutchinson lead to 30 points with a quarterback sack that resulted in a safety with 6:05 left in the third quarter.
Harris’ second touchdown of the game came on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter. .
A 28-yard pass play from Grill to Taylor set up Maize’s touchdown, a 7-yard run by Dalyn Johnson with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Maize
0
0
0
7
—
7
Hutchinson
21
7
9
3
—
40
Hutch: Craig 3 run (Dimmitt kick)
Hutch: Smith 19 run (Dimmitt kick)
Hutch: Harris 98 pass from Craig (Dimmitt kick)
Hutch: Smith 38 run (Dimmitt kick)
Hutch: McKinsey safety
Hutch:Harris 3 run (Dimmitt kick)
Maize: Johnson 7 run (LaMunyon kick)
Hutch: Dimmitt 25 FG
Individual Statistics
Rushing–Maize, Johnson 18-46-1, B. Payne 3-5,;Hutchinson, Galindo 24-187, Harris 12-63-1, Craig 8-98, Smith 12-133-2.
Passing–Maize, Payne 0-3-0-0-0, Grill 5-12-0-1-103; Hutchinson, Craig 1-1-1-0-98.
Receiving–Maize, Love 2-29, Taylor 2-69, Johnson 1-5; Hutchinson, Harris 1-98-1.
Comments