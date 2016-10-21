High School Sports

October 21, 2016 9:56 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 21)

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 34

BV North 28, BV Southwest 21

Derby 53, Campus 0

Dodge City 70, Liberal 34

Free State 56, Lawrence 7

Garden City 21, Great Bend 14

Junction City 20, Topeka Seaman 13

KC Turner 41, KC Wyandotte 26

Hutchinson 40, Maize 7

Manhattan 45, BV Northwest 21

Mill Valley 28, Gardner-Edgerton 21

Olathe East 59, Leavenworth 26

Olathe North 40, SM Northwest 28

Olathe South 70, SM North 40

Pittsburg 50, Wichita North 6

SM East at SM West

SM South 70, Olathe Northwest 40

Topeka 56, Highland Park 6

Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 27

Wichita Northwest 83, Wichita Southeast 21

Wichita West 41, Wichita East 7

CLASS 5A

Bishop Carroll 25, Kapaun 3

Blue Valley 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 34

BV North 28, BV Southwest 21

Eisenhower 41, Arkansas City 21

Bonner Springs 21, Lansing 7

Dodge City 70, Liberal 34

Garden City 21, Great Bend 14

Goddard 62, Newton 20

Hutchinson 40, Maize 7

Junction City 20, Topeka Seaman 13

KC Schlagle 20, KC Harmon 8

KC Turner 41, KC Wyandotte 26

KC Washington 27, KC Sumner 8

Mill Valley 28, Gardner-Edgerton 21

Olathe East 59, Leavenworth 26

Pittsburg 50, Wichita North 6

St. James Academy 36, BV West 30

Salina South 28, Salina Central 13

Shawnee Heights 21 Emporia 12

Topeka Highland Park at Topeka

Valley Center 57 Andover 33

Washburn Rural 48, Topeka West 14

Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 27

CLASS 4A-I

District 1

Basehor-Linwood 42, Atchison 12

KC Piper 28, Tonganoxie 0

District 2

Miege 50, DeSoto 0

Spring Hill 27, Eudora 12

District 3

Ottawa 48, Louisburg 28

Paola 34, Fort Scott 26

District 4

Independence 48, Coffeyville 21

Chanute 15, Labette County 12

District 5

Mulvane 48, Wellington 7

Ulysses 33, Winfield 3

District 6

Augusta 28, Andover Central 7

Maize South 41, Rose Hill 18

District 7

Andale 63, Circle 14

Buhler 48, El Dorado 6

District 8

McPherson 27, Wamego 0

Hays 23, Abilene 12

CLASS 4A-II

District 1

Santa Fe Trail 37, Jefferson West 14

Topeka Hayden 47, Holton 32

District 2

Baldwin 49, Osawatomie 21

Prairie View at KC Ward

District 3

Burlington 43, Girard 41

Iola 42, Anderson County 12

District 4

Frontenac 21, Columbus 20

Baxter Springs 44, Parsons 42, 3OT

District 5

Wichita Collegiate 20, Nickerson 18

Clearwater 28, Trinity Academy 27, OT

District 6

Clay Center 46, Rock Creek 0

Smoky Valley at Chapman

District 7

Colby at Concordia

Scott City 56, Goodland 0

District 8

Pratt 35, Holcomb 28

Hugoton 42, Kingman 17

CLASS 3A

District 1

Riverside at Nemaha Central

Sabetha 68, Hiawatha 18

District 2

Maur Hill 64, Maranatha 22

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County

District 3

Silver Lake 21, Perry Lecompton 19

Royal Valley 51, Oskaloosa 7

District 4

Mission Valley 49, Council Grove 11

Rossville 63, St. Mary’s 10

District 5

Wellsville 49, West Franklin 8

Osage City 39, Central Heights 14

District 6

Jayhawk-Linn 48, Humboldt 14

Erie 66, NE-Arma 0

District 7

Riverton 17, Cherryvale 14

Galena 59, SE-Cherokee 0

District 8

Fredonia 51, Eureka 6

Caney Valley 23, Neodesha 14

District 9

Bluestem at Belle Plaine

Wichita Independent 43, Douglass 34

District 10

Garden Plain 22, Chaparral 14

Conway Springs 34, Cheney 12

District 11

Halstead 28, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Sterling 63, Haven 36

District 12

Marion 42, Hillsboro 14

Hesston 34, SE-Saline 26

District 13

Riley County 48, Beloit 14

Marysville at Minneapolis

District 14

Phillipsburg 36, Norton 13

Thomas More Prep 33, Russell 14

District 15

Hoisington 56, Larned 27

Ellsworth 41, Lyons 6

District 16

Lakin at SW Heights

Cimarron 56, Syracuse 0

CLASS 2-1A

District 1

Troy 38, Jefferson North 12

Doniphan West 36, McLouth 34

Jackson Heights at Horton (ND)

District 2

Washington County 28, Wabaunsee 15

Valley Heights 51, Centralia 36

Jackson Heights at Horton (ND)

District 3

Lyndon 20, Chase County 7

Olpe 65, Northern Heights 28

District 4

Pittsburg Colgan 57, Oswego 6

Uniontown at Yates Center

District 5

Moundridge at Medicine Lodge

Christ Prep at Inman (ND)

Remington at Sedgwick

District 6

Sacred Heart a31, Ell-Saline 21

Smith Center 40, Republic County 7

District 7

LaCrosse 48, Oakley 10

Plainville 48, Ellis 0

District 8

Elkhart at Meade

Stanton County 41, Sublette 6

8-MAN I

District 1

Sedan 46, Madison 0

St. Paul 46, Southern Coffey 0

West Elk 44, Marmaton Valley 12

District 2

Udall at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Oxford 72, Flinthills 0

Peabody-Burns at Central Burden

District 3

Clifton-Clyde at Onaga

Burlingame 46, Rural Vista 0

Valley Falls at Centre

Herington (ND) 46, Marais des Cygnes 0

District 4

Solomon 56, Palco 34

Osborne 68, Bennington 20

Victoria 46, Lincoln 0

District 5

Central Plains 58, St. John 0

Goessel at Canton-Galva 40, Goessel 32

Ellinwood 58, Little River 36

District 6

Argonia-Attica 72, Macksville 24

Kiowa County at South Central

Fairfield at Skyline

District 7

Satanta at Ness City

Spearville 56, Leoti 6

Kinsley at South Gray

District 8

Rawlins County 56, WaKeeney 6

Hill City at Hoxie

St. Francis 57, Quinter 0

8-MAN II

District 1

Waverly 49, Chetopa 0

Lebo 60, Crest 14

Pleasanton 64, Altoona-Midway 8

Marais des Cygnes at Herington (ND)

District 2

Caldwell 76, South Haven 6

Central Christian 80, Burrton 22

Hartford 62, Norwich 6

District 3

Hanover at Wakefield

BV-Randolph at Axtell

Wetmore at Frankfort

District 4

Rock Hills 65, Southern Cloud 8

Pike Valley at Beloit-St. John’s

Tescott at Linn

District 5

Thunder Ridge at Sylvan-Lucas

Wilson at Lakeside

Stockton 74, Northern Valley 54

District 6

Dighton 58, Hodgeman County 8

Otis-Bison 48, Triplains 0

Wallace County 2, Greeley County

District 7

Chase at Pretty Prairie

South Barber 57, Ashland 10

Bucklin 38, Stafford 28

District 8

Deerfield at Ingalls

Minneola 52, Rolla 0

Moscow 65, Fowler 6

