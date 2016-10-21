Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 21)

CLASS 6A
Blue Valley 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 34
BV North 28, BV Southwest 21
Derby 53, Campus 0
Dodge City 70, Liberal 34
Free State 56, Lawrence 7
Garden City 21, Great Bend 14
Junction City 20, Topeka Seaman 13
KC Turner 41, KC Wyandotte 26
Hutchinson 40, Maize 7
Manhattan 45, BV Northwest 21
Mill Valley 28, Gardner-Edgerton 21
Olathe East 59, Leavenworth 26
Olathe North 40, SM Northwest 28
Olathe South 70, SM North 40
Pittsburg 50, Wichita North 6
SM East at SM West
SM South 70, Olathe Northwest 40
Topeka 56, Highland Park 6
Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 27
Wichita Northwest 83, Wichita Southeast 21
Wichita West 41, Wichita East 7
CLASS 5A
Bishop Carroll 25, Kapaun 3
Eisenhower 41, Arkansas City 21
Bonner Springs 21, Lansing 7
Goddard 62, Newton 20
KC Schlagle 20, KC Harmon 8
KC Washington 27, KC Sumner 8
St. James Academy 36, BV West 30
Salina South 28, Salina Central 13
Shawnee Heights 21 Emporia 12
Topeka Highland Park at Topeka
Valley Center 57 Andover 33
Washburn Rural 48, Topeka West 14
CLASS 4A-I
District 1
Basehor-Linwood 42, Atchison 12
KC Piper 28, Tonganoxie 0
District 2
Miege 50, DeSoto 0
Spring Hill 27, Eudora 12
District 3
Ottawa 48, Louisburg 28
Paola 34, Fort Scott 26
District 4
Independence 48, Coffeyville 21
Chanute 15, Labette County 12
District 5
Mulvane 48, Wellington 7
Ulysses 33, Winfield 3
District 6
Augusta 28, Andover Central 7
Maize South 41, Rose Hill 18
District 7
Andale 63, Circle 14
Buhler 48, El Dorado 6
District 8
McPherson 27, Wamego 0
Hays 23, Abilene 12
CLASS 4A-II
District 1
Santa Fe Trail 37, Jefferson West 14
Topeka Hayden 47, Holton 32
District 2
Baldwin 49, Osawatomie 21
Prairie View at KC Ward
District 3
Burlington 43, Girard 41
Iola 42, Anderson County 12
District 4
Frontenac 21, Columbus 20
Baxter Springs 44, Parsons 42, 3OT
District 5
Wichita Collegiate 20, Nickerson 18
Clearwater 28, Trinity Academy 27, OT
District 6
Clay Center 46, Rock Creek 0
Smoky Valley at Chapman
District 7
Colby at Concordia
Scott City 56, Goodland 0
District 8
Pratt 35, Holcomb 28
Hugoton 42, Kingman 17
CLASS 3A
District 1
Riverside at Nemaha Central
Sabetha 68, Hiawatha 18
District 2
Maur Hill 64, Maranatha 22
Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County
District 3
Silver Lake 21, Perry Lecompton 19
Royal Valley 51, Oskaloosa 7
District 4
Mission Valley 49, Council Grove 11
Rossville 63, St. Mary’s 10
District 5
Wellsville 49, West Franklin 8
Osage City 39, Central Heights 14
District 6
Jayhawk-Linn 48, Humboldt 14
Erie 66, NE-Arma 0
District 7
Riverton 17, Cherryvale 14
Galena 59, SE-Cherokee 0
District 8
Fredonia 51, Eureka 6
Caney Valley 23, Neodesha 14
District 9
Bluestem at Belle Plaine
Wichita Independent 43, Douglass 34
District 10
Garden Plain 22, Chaparral 14
Conway Springs 34, Cheney 12
District 11
Halstead 28, Hutchinson Trinity 14
Sterling 63, Haven 36
District 12
Marion 42, Hillsboro 14
Hesston 34, SE-Saline 26
District 13
Riley County 48, Beloit 14
Marysville at Minneapolis
District 14
Phillipsburg 36, Norton 13
Thomas More Prep 33, Russell 14
District 15
Hoisington 56, Larned 27
Ellsworth 41, Lyons 6
District 16
Lakin at SW Heights
Cimarron 56, Syracuse 0
CLASS 2-1A
District 1
Troy 38, Jefferson North 12
Doniphan West 36, McLouth 34
Jackson Heights at Horton (ND)
District 2
Washington County 28, Wabaunsee 15
Valley Heights 51, Centralia 36
Jackson Heights at Horton (ND)
District 3
Lyndon 20, Chase County 7
Olpe 65, Northern Heights 28
District 4
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Oswego 6
Uniontown at Yates Center
District 5
Moundridge at Medicine Lodge
Christ Prep at Inman (ND)
Remington at Sedgwick
District 6
Sacred Heart a31, Ell-Saline 21
Smith Center 40, Republic County 7
District 7
LaCrosse 48, Oakley 10
Plainville 48, Ellis 0
District 8
Elkhart at Meade
Stanton County 41, Sublette 6
8-MAN I
District 1
Sedan 46, Madison 0
St. Paul 46, Southern Coffey 0
West Elk 44, Marmaton Valley 12
District 2
Udall at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Oxford 72, Flinthills 0
Peabody-Burns at Central Burden
District 3
Clifton-Clyde at Onaga
Burlingame 46, Rural Vista 0
Valley Falls at Centre
Herington (ND) 46, Marais des Cygnes 0
District 4
Solomon 56, Palco 34
Osborne 68, Bennington 20
Victoria 46, Lincoln 0
District 5
Central Plains 58, St. John 0
Goessel at Canton-Galva 40, Goessel 32
Ellinwood 58, Little River 36
District 6
Argonia-Attica 72, Macksville 24
Kiowa County at South Central
Fairfield at Skyline
District 7
Satanta at Ness City
Spearville 56, Leoti 6
Kinsley at South Gray
District 8
Rawlins County 56, WaKeeney 6
Hill City at Hoxie
St. Francis 57, Quinter 0
8-MAN II
District 1
Waverly 49, Chetopa 0
Lebo 60, Crest 14
Pleasanton 64, Altoona-Midway 8
Marais des Cygnes at Herington (ND)
District 2
Caldwell 76, South Haven 6
Central Christian 80, Burrton 22
Hartford 62, Norwich 6
District 3
Hanover at Wakefield
BV-Randolph at Axtell
Wetmore at Frankfort
District 4
Rock Hills 65, Southern Cloud 8
Pike Valley at Beloit-St. John’s
Tescott at Linn
District 5
Thunder Ridge at Sylvan-Lucas
Wilson at Lakeside
Stockton 74, Northern Valley 54
District 6
Dighton 58, Hodgeman County 8
Otis-Bison 48, Triplains 0
Wallace County 2, Greeley County
District 7
Chase at Pretty Prairie
South Barber 57, Ashland 10
Bucklin 38, Stafford 28
District 8
Deerfield at Ingalls
Minneola 52, Rolla 0
Moscow 65, Fowler 6
