Collegiate wins eighth straight team title

The final week of girls tennis practice leading up to the Class 4A tournament started with a thud for the Collegiate Spartans.
“I went home kind of mad at them,” Collegiate coach Dave Hawley said. “I thought to myself, ‘They’re not understanding the importance of this.’ ”
Even for a veteran coach who has seen it all, the thought of taking a senior, four sophomores and a freshman into state competition required some assurance.
“I talked to one of my coaches and she said, ‘Dave, they’re high school kids,’ ” Hawley added. “ ‘They’re young. They don’t know what’s supposed to be important. I think we’re better off just to let them be who they are.’ ”
On Saturday afternoon, they were champions. Again. Led by sophomore Sydney Lair’s second-place finish in singles, Collegiate scored 38 points to successfully defend its 4A title and came away with a team championship for the eighth consecutive year.
The Spartans edged McPherson by three points. McPherson, led by doubles champions Ellea Ediger and Rachel Ivers, made a strong run as all four of its state entries earned medals.
“We had the depth this year,” McPherson coach Tyler Brown said. “If there was ever a year to get Collegiate, I thought this was going to be the year to get them. They proved there’s a reason they wear Collegiate on their uniforms, though.”
Lair, the Pratt regional champion, lost 6-1, 6-1 to Topeka Hayden sophomore Brooklyn Hunter in the singles final. It was Hunter’s second 4A title in as many seasons.
Lair’s teammate, Lauren Conrad, finished third after falling to Hunter in the semifinals.
“We made a late-season decision to move Lauren back to singles,” Hawley said. “It was a huge decision. I don’t think we win if we don’t do that. Not only did we move her, but she played well.”
The Spartans also got solid play from senior Greer Cody and sophomore Hannah Geoffrey on the second day of the tournament. Despite dropping their fifth-place match to Wellington’s McKenna Adams and Kylie Aufdengarten, their two victories on the back side of the bracket made a difference.
“Our whole team contributed, so that’s the best thing,” Lair said. “We’re a really young team and have a lot to look forward to.”
For McPherson’s tandem of Ediger and Ivers, there was no looking back. After finishing second in doubles last season, the Bullpups got what they wanted Saturday, defeating Andover Central’s Grace Uhlenhop and Jordyn Maddex 6-1, 6-1 for the doubles title.
“We were both really relaxed in the final,” said Ediger, who finished 23-2 with Ivers. “It’s what we’ve been thinking about all season.”
The doubles bracket showed the strength of last week’s Buhler regional, as the top three finishers there claimed the top three at state. But none of the developments could unseat Collegiate, which won its state-record 27th girls tennis title.
“I think it really worked in our favor that they didn’t get bent out of shape over things,” Hawley said. “It kind of rose their game up.”
Class 4A
At Winfield
Team scores – Collegiate 38, McPherson 35, Independence 26, Andover Central 22, Miege 20, Smoky Valley 19, Topeka Hayden 15, Buhler 13, Clay Center 12, Wellington 12, Parsons 8, Abilene 6, Winfield 6, Wamego 5, Maize South 4, Chapman 2, Scott City 2.
Singles – 1. Hunter, Hayden, def. Lair, Collegiate, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Conrad, Collegiate, def. Rielley, Miege, 7-5, 6-0; 5. Schabel, Independence, def. Gaug, Clay Center, 9-5; 7. Edmonson, McPherson, def. Fugit, Andover Central, 9-2; 9. Haxton, Smoky Valley, def. Gibson, Miege, 9-6; 11. Nihart, Winfield, def. Carlson, McPherson, 9-1.
Doubles – 1. Ediger-Ivers, McPherson, def. Uhlenhop-Maddex, Andover Central, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Nachtigal-Esau, Buhler, def. Bellah-Roets, Smoky Valley, 6-3, 6-3; 5. Adams-Aufdengarten, Wellington, def. Cody-Geoffrey, Collegiate, 9-8; 7. Julian-Keller, Independence, def. Beardmore-Rogers, Parsons; 9. Bruce-Myers, McPherson, def. Marquez-King, Independence, 9-5; 11. Faiola-Seeberger, Wamego, def. Beswick-Olberding, Abilene, 9-4.
