Independent’s Anna Riedmiller ends career with two more titles

Looking back on it, Anna Riedmiller really couldn’t come up with a detail she would change about her high school career that ended Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A girls tennis tournament.
She claimed her third straight singles championship, once again in dominant fashion, dropping four games throughout the tournament, and she did so in front of friends and family on her home courts at Riverside Tennis Center.
On top of it all, Independent won its first team championship since 2008.
It was euphoria for Riedmiller, but she couldn’t suppress a tinge of sadness.
“I can’t believe how fast it’s gone by,” she said. “But I’m glad I could do it for the third time and I’m glad I could do it for (coach) Simon (Norman), as well.”
Before the season, Norman lobbied hard to host the 3-2-1A tournament to set the stage for Riedmiller’s sendoff season. The past three years, the tournament had been at least an hour’s drive from Wichita, which meant Riedmiller was sending pictures to extended family — not posing with them.
To see it all come to fruition on Saturday was an emotional moment for Norman, who has forged a close relationship with Riedmiller.
“She’s such a great kid,” Norman said. “A lot of the times you get a player and they have a bit of an ego. She’s so respectful of her opponents and works so hard all the time. She’s a special person and they don’t come along very often.”
In windy conditions, Riedmiller blew past Sterling’s Madison Thrasher 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, then Hesston’s Morgan Holopirek 6-1, 6-1 in the final.
After sweeping through last year’s tournament without losing a single game, some were surprised to see Riedmiller drop three games on Saturday. Riedmiller laughs at how high expectations reached and admitted it was a relief to end her career so dominantly.
“It is a lot of pressure, so it is a relief,” Riedmiller said. “I just had to stay focused on what’s actually important.”
What was actually important on Saturday was the work her teammates did, as Independent (37 points) edged Kansas City Christian (35), Hesston (34), and Conway Springs (32) for the team championship.
The doubles team of Sydney Hicks and Hadley Kaff won a match, then Sensey Cadman came through with four victories and a crucial 10th-place finish in singles.
But the difference was Winnie Shaw and Olivia Riedmiller, a team playing together for the first time this season, reaching the doubles championship match. Even though they lost to Central Plains’ Keeley Hipp and Janae Ryan, the 14 points Shaw and Riedmiller scored clinched the team championship before the final matches were played.
“It was kind of iffy at the beginning of the season because the only people that had gone to state were Anna and myself,” Shaw said. “But then we convinced Olivia to come out and she just annihilated this season. I think it was our motivation to get Anna that team championship this season and it worked out perfect.”
Class 3-2-1A
At Riverside Tennis Center
Team scores — Independent 37, KC Christian 35, Hesston 34, Conway Springs 32, Central Plains 26, Sterling 24, Marysville 18, Hoisington 10, Victoria 9, Osborne 7, Kingman 5, South Barber 4, Perry-Lecompton 2, Phillipsburg 2, Meade 1, Greeley County 1.
Singles — 1. A. Riedmiller, Independent, def. Holopirek, Hesston, 6-1, 6-1; 3. L. McNeill, KC Christian, def. Thrasher, Sterling, 6-2, 6-2; 5. E. Ryan, Central Plains, def. Downard, Marysville, 9-4; 7. Bellar, Conway Springs, def. Gilmore, Sterling, 9-1; 9. Radke, Victoria, def. Cadman, Independent, 9-2; 11. Roe, Kingman, def. Jantsch, KC Christian, 9-4.
Doubles — 1. Hipp-J. Ryan, Central Plains, def. O. Riedmiller-Shaw, Independent, 6-2, 6-2; 3. M. McNeill-Vialle, KC Christian, def. Koch-Ebenkamp, Conway Springs, 6-2, 6-4; 5. Brubacher-Martin, Hesston, def. Harmon-Schremmer, Hoisington, 9-1; 7. May-Osner, Conway Springs, def. Holthaus-Bruna, Marysville, 9-6; 9. Russell-Hubbard, Hesston, def. Wolters-Noel, Osborne, 9-8 (5); 11. Termini-Eldred, KC Christian, def. Sab. Hughbanks-Sav. Hughbanks, South Barber, 9-2.
