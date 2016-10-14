Goddard stings Valley Center for first loss

It doesn’t take much to motivate this Goddard football team.
They had heard all week about how Valley Center was undefeated and the Hornets’ defense was among the best in Class 5A. It infuriated them that the perception was Valley Center might be able to stop them.
Goddard was able to channel that emotion into a near-perfect performance on Friday in a 49-7 victory over Valley Center.
The win not only delivered Valley Center its first loss, but vaulted Goddard (6-1) ahead in the 5A West standings and clinched the Division II championship in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League.
“It says maybe Goddard football has arrived and we need to be taken serious,” Goddard coach Scott Vang said.
“This was a big statement,” Goddard quarterback Blake Sullivan said. “They’re going to know Goddard is for real.”
Valley Center coach Caleb Smith worried before the game that his team had not seen one as talented and as physical as Goddard.
His fears were realized in a first half where Goddard pushed its way to basically anything it wanted.
Goddard’s offense scored on its first six possessions and its defense limited Valley Center to 31 rushing yards on 18 attempts in the first half. And it was because Goddard won the point of attack so often that Valley Center became overwhelmed.
“We play hard, we play physical,” Vang said. “That just wears other teams out.”
Blake Sullivan directed Goddard’s offense to a flawless performance to open the game.
His first two passes were for touchdowns — an innocent-looking pass to the flats to Kody Gonzalez that the running back busted for a 59-yard touchdown, then a slant pass in the end zone on target to Bryant Mocaby for a 6-yard score.
After Gonzalez broke off another long touchdown — he had 154 yards on six touches in the first quarter alone — Goddard led 22-0 in the first quarter. Gonzalez finished with 153 rushing yards in three quarters of work.
The rout was cemented in the second quarter, as Sullivan threw a 37-yard pass to Owen Beason and then broke a 79-yard run for a score. Jordan Cooke made the score 42-0 at halftime when he jumped returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
“When we get rolling, we won’t stop,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan and Vang credited offensive coordinator Tommy Beason for picking up on a tendency in the Valley Center secondary that Sullivan was able to exploit throughout the night. He finished 9 for 11 passing for 165 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 114 yards rushing and another score.
Valley Center entered the game allowing an average of nine points and 173 yards. Goddard had surpassed both by its second drive and finished the game with 487 yards of offense.
“We scratch where it itches and we took advantage of every little thing they gave us,” Vang said. “We just ran it up and down the field and did what we needed to do. We had a really good night.”
But what Goddard was most proud of was its defense.
The Lions preserved a shutout, including a goal-line stand with three straight stops on the 1-yard line, until midway through the fourth quarter. Their odd-man front essentially eliminated the threat of Valley Center running, which turned the Hornets into a one-dimensional team.
Valley Center finished with a season-low 206 yards of offense.
“I think we proved we are hardcore,” Goddard defensive end Cale Davidson said. “We can pound it and keep it going all the way. I think we proved ourselves.”
While Great Bend and Heights remain unbeaten, Goddard could ensure itself the No. 3 seed in the playoffs if it can win next Friday against Newton.
But on this night, Goddard thought it proved itself as a state contender.
“Bottom line, this team just does their jobs,” Vang said. “It’s all about the ‘W.’ It’s about the name on the front of the jersey, not on the name on the back. Our kids have really bought into playing that way and this is the payoff.”
Goddard
22
20
7
0
—
49
Valley Center
0
0
0
7
—
7
G—Ko. Gonzalez 59 pass from Sullivan (kick failed)
G—B. Mocaby 6 pass from Sullivan (Cooke pass from Driskill)
G—Ko. Gonzalez 48 run (Sullivan run)
G—O. Beason 37 pass from Sullivan (run failed)
G—Sullivan 79 run (pass failed)
G—Cooke 30 interception return (Sullivan run)
G—B. Mocaby 18 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)
VC—Lange 1 run (Coash kick)
Rushing: Goddard, Ko. Gonzalez 12-153, Sullivan 12-114, Driskill 9-55, Bannister 2-5, J. Mocaby 1-(-5); Valley Center, Navarrete 6-32, Lange 10-29, Rains 6-11, Roeser 2-9, Rozell 2-4, Team 1-0, Ramirez 1-0, D. Boone 3-(-4).
Passing: Goddard, Sullivan 9-11-0-165; Valley Center, Lange 10-16-1-125, Roeser 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: Goddard, Cooke 3-23, O. Beason 2-54, B. Mocaby 2-24, Ko. Gonzalez 1-59, Forbus 1-6; Valley Center, Brown 4-75, Saunders 3-10, Terwilliger 2-35, Pearson 1-5.
