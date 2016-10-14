Carroll hands Heights first loss

The party took place wherever Bishop Carroll’s football players happened to be standing at the time, though there wasn’t much standing going on.
First, the sideline. In the final moments of an improbable 42-41 win over Heights, in which Carroll scored twice in the final five minutes to win, the Eagles scattered in different directions to ensure room to flail enthusiastically.
A postgame huddle provided brief calm before Carroll players ran through a grouping of fans toward their locker room. About 20 returned to celebrate on the field before returning to a booming locker room that echoed toward the parking lot.
Carroll quarterback Braden Howell passed for 428 yards, 274 in the second half.
“It’s exciting,” Carroll receiver Eric Nichols said. “There’s nothing better, nothing better. Being my senior year and all, winning on senior night like this, it’s probably the best night I’ve ever had being here at Bishop Carroll. It’s exciting.”
Carroll handed Heights its first loss and created a four-way tie, along with South and Northwest, at the top of the City League standings. The Eagles rallied from deficits of 34-14 and 41-28, which they faced with three minutes to go.
Carroll had long since established a way to score in a hurry. Howell, a junior, had receivers open all over the field, and Carroll abandoned a short-handed running game to let Howell lead the charge.
Howell completed 10 of his first 12 second-half passed to cut Heights’ lead from 34-14 to 34-28 after the third quarter. Carroll occasionally checked the progress of its running game, missing injured tailback Adam Theis, but found it lacking and returned to Howell.
“We tried to establish the run, we just had a hard time,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. “The credit goes to (Heights). But we kept fighting and made plays with the passing game. That’s one thing they do, they play man coverage. They’re putting their guys in a bind, so we took advantage of it.”
Momentum seemed to shift permanently away from Carroll after a fourth-quarter fumble in Heights territory. The Falcons answered with Dejuan Scott’s second touchdown to go ahead 41-28 with about five minutes to go.
Howell led Carroll back with deep passes before Luke Linnebur scored on a one-yard rush. After a failed Heights drive, Carroll scored to go ahead by a point with 44 seconds to go.
Howell’s final seven completions covered 174 yards and three Carroll receivers topped 90 yards – Nichols caught 12 passes for 178 yards.
“I spread the ball around, I gave them all some love,” Howell said. “I’ve got some weapons out there, so it’s real nice.”
Heights had 444 rushing yards but never recaptured the productivity from the first half, scoring one touchdown in the second. The Falcons had quick, big-play drives and long scoring series in the first half but couldn’t find a scoring formula for the final 24 minutes.
Carroll, meanwhile, was virtually unstoppable, and tough to be contained once the game ended, too.
“It’s just a resilient group of kids that struggled a little bit this year defensively,” Schuckman said. “I challenged them at halftime, and to hold that offense to seven points (in the second half), is pretty special.”
Heights
20
14
0
7
—
41
Carroll
14
7
7
14
—
42
H—Russell 79 pass from Baker (Beardmore kick)
BC—E. Nichols 22 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
BC—E. Nichols 1 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
H—Williams 67 run (kick failed)
H—Baker 24 run (Beardmore kick)
H—Williams 11 pass from Edwards (Beardmore kick)
H—Scott 58 run (Beardmore kick)
BC—Becker 8 run (Steven kick)
BC—E. Nichols 15 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
H—Scott 28 run (Beardmore kick)
BC—Linnebur 1 run (Steven kick)
BC—Cundiff 6 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing—Heights, Scott 21-172, Williams 6-122, Baker 16-58, Russell 2-55, Kirkendoll 2-34, Edwards 1-(-5); Carroll, Howell 10-34, Becker 3-16, J. Nichols 5-12, Linnebur 10-6, Cundiff 1-5.
Passing—Heights, Baker 1-3-79-0, Edwards 1-1-11-0; Carroll, Howell 26-46-428-0.
Receiving—Heights, Russell 1-79, Williams 1-11; Carroll, E. Nichols 12-178, Robben 4-94, Helten 3-99, Cundiff 3-30, Winter 3-17, Linnebur 1-10.
Comments