Maize South tops Augusta to move to 6-1

Without its leading rusher, junior Jacob Perez, Maize South knew it would need some offense from another source Friday night against Augusta.
Enter senior Brett Parke.
“When we put it at Brett if he were willing to make the change and step up and help us out, he didn’t even question one bit. He stepped right in there and he had a great night (Friday night),” Mavericks coach Brent Pfeifer said.
Parke, normally a wide receiver in the Mavericks’ offense, moved to running back and gained 99 yards on 15 carries, helping Maize South to a 21-14 victory at Hillier Stadium in a Class 4A-I, District 6 game.
Pfeifer said Perez’s injury, a hyperextended knee, caused him to devote a lot of time to searching and rethinking his options.
“(The process) was all weekend and all week, a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of sore stomachs,” Pfeifer said. “(We were) trying to figure out what we were going to do.”
Parke’s rushing yardage was pretty much an even 50-50 split, gaining 49 yards in the first half and 50 in the second.
He even had a “star turn” of sorts, gaining 40 yards during a second-quarter drive and carrying five times in the drive’s six plays. He capped that with a 6-yard score with 3:48 left in the quarter that gave the Mavericks a 14-7 halftime lead.
“The run game was working,” he said. “The holes were there, I tried to hit them as hard as I could. The run game was definitely a big factor.”
Perez is off crutches, Pfeifer said, but he wouldn’t say how soon it would be before he can get back on the field.
Parke said it wasn’t an easy week preparing without Perez, but the offensive line came up big.
“They’re the MVP,” he said. “They stepped up big. Get behind them, (and) you’re going a long ways.
“With Jacob gone, there are big shoes to fill, so I had to step up in practice, work hard, and learn a new position.
“It was a tough week of practice this week for me.”
But victory was not fully assured until Augusta’s last drive. Twice the Orioles were able to tie the score, putting the Mavericks back on their heels.
“When our defense gets kicked in the mouth, I think that’s kind of when our offense goes,” Pfeifer said. “Sometimes we get a little stale on offense. But when (there’s adversity), those kids seem to fire off the ball just a little more and give us a little more extra effort.”
Maize South senior quarterback Ethan Richardson shouldered part of the rushing chores as well, adding 58 yards and a 1-yard scoring run for the Mavericks (6-1). That score proved to be the winning one, as he took it over from the 1 on Maize South’s third try with 4:22 to play.
It really came down to which team could grind it out, Pfeifer said.
“Both defenses are so good,” he said. “And I think that’s what coach (Jason) Filbeck has done here in Augusta. That’s similar to what we’ve done. You build a solid defense.
In all, Maize South had 301 yards total offense, 156 passing and 145 on the ground. Augusta managed 287 yards, 147 rushing and 140 passing.
Richardson also passed for 156 yards, completing 14 of 22, including an 18-yard score to junior receiver Brady Wines for Maize South’s first score with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
But Augusta, seemingly pinned back with a fourth-and-8 on its 44, found the end zone with 1:39 left in the half when quarterback Chance Whitehead put up a pass that was nearly intercepted, but senior running back Luke Dockers caught the ball and ran untouched into the end zone.
“We actually thought they were going to ‘quick-kick’ there (Whitehead is also the Orioles’ punter), and our defensive back coach had backed (the defensive back) up a little bit, so that’s on us,” Pfeifer said.
Augusta coach Jason Filbeck was happy it played out as it did.
“It was a dangerous throw,” he said. “But it got us a little momentum.”
The Orioles’ playoff hopes are still alive, playing host next week to Andover Central. But Filbeck said it would have been nice to get a No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
“It’s a similar thing as last week (against Buhler),” he said. “We’re playing a good team, and we’re good enough to compete and be right there with chances to take the lead and maybe win. (Maize South) is a team with one loss (to Buhler), and we’re good enough to play with them and maybe beat them if we don’t make a couple of key mistakes.”
The game was really pretty clean, with only three penalties being called on both sides.
“It was a pretty clean game on both sides,” Pfeifer said. “They had one big play, otherwise it really wasn’t a ‘big-play’ night. The defenses really held tight.”
M. South
7
7
0
7
—
21
Augusta
0
7
7
0
—
14
MS – Wiens 18 pass from Richardson (Sheehan kick)
MS – Parke 6 run (Sheehan kick)
A – Dockers 56 pass from Whitehead (Shupe kick)
A – Jackson 1 run (Shupe kick)
MS – Richardson 1 run (Sheehan kick)
RUSHING – Maize South: Parke 15-99, Richardson 20-58, Bliss 1-1, Minks 3-(-13). Augusta: Dockers 19-78, Hilt 6-38, Whitehead 12-22, Jackson 3-10, Rocheford 4-(-1).
PASSING – Maize South: Richardson 14-22-2-156. Augusta: Whitehead 10-22-2-140; team 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING – Maize South: Wiens 5-68, Minks 5-40, Seiler 2-30, Veenis 2-18. Augusta: Wesbrooks 4-28, Rocheford 3-37, Dockers 2-61, Reynolds 1-14
.
