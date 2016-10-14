Chaparral stays unbeaten with win over Cheney

Chaparral kept its undefeated season alive with a 27-6 victory over Cheney on Friday night at Chaparral on the opening night of Class 3A-District 10 play.
Jacob Jenkins powered the Roadrunners’ first drive, rushing for 51 yards on seven carries and pounding in Chaparral’s first score to give it an 8-0 lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The Roadrunners kept Cheney in check, holding the Cardinals to 20 yards of offense in the first quarter.
A 40-yard pass to Trent Scheer from Micah Grover ignited Cheney in the second quarter. Grover threw a 15-yard touchdown pass two plays later to Brendon Dewey to cut the Chaparral lead 8-6 with 5:57 left in the the half.
Twelve seconds later, Jenkins ran 65 yards for a TD to extend the Roadrunner’s lead 15-6. Chaparral added to its lead on the next possession, with running back Parker Patterson connecting with Jarrett Shelton on a 43-yard touchdown pass to extend the Roadrunners’ lead to 21-6 with 2:25 left in the second quarter.
Chaparral scored again before halftime on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Clark to Shelton.
Cheney had a chance to narrow the margin in the third quarter after recovering a fumble on a punt return, but couldn’t turn it into points.
Chaparral moved to 7-0, while Cheney fell to 5-2.
Cheney
0
6
0
0
—
6
Chaparral
8
19
0
0
—
27
Cha- Jenkins 1 run (Clark run)
Che- Dewy 15 pass from Grover (kick failed)
Cha- Jenkins 65 run (Escobar kick)
Cha- Shelton 43 pass from Patterson (kick failed)
Cha- Chelton 28 pass from Clark (run failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing–Cheney, Grover 3-8, Ray 14-30, Adolph 1-8, Haas 3-6; Chaparral, Jenkins 30-244, Overton 7-32, Clark 8-16, Pfaff 1-3, Whealy 2-11
Passing–Cheney, Grover 11-22-118; Chaparral, Clark 7-14-87, Patterson 1-43
Receiving–Cheney, Scheer 5-75, Adolph 2-11, Dewey 1-15, Petz 3-17; Chaparral, Patterson 1-8, Overton 3-38, Shelton 4-84
