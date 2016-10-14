High School Sports

October 14, 2016 8:21 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 14)

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley 42, BV Northwest 7

BV West 20, Gardner-Edgerton 7

Derby 56, Salina South 7

Free State 28, Olathe East 14

Garden City 36, Dodge City 13

Hutchinson 49, Campus 20

Junction City 43, Gateway STEM 14

KC Sumner 35, KC Wyandotte 6

Manhattan 48, Emporia 0

Olathe North 17, Olathe Northwest 14

SM East 48, Lawrence 26

SM North at SM Northwest

SM West 42, SM South 14

Topeka 62, Topeka West 7

Topeka Seaman 34, Washburn Rural 27

Wichita.East at Wichita South

Wichita Northwest 73, Wichita North 13

Wichita West 51, Wichita Southeast 19

CLASS 5A

Arkansas City 56, Newton 35

BV Southwest 30, St. Thomas Aquinas 27

Carroll 42, Wichita Heights 41

Eisenhower 34, Andover 31

Goddard 49, Valley Center 7

Great Bend 49, Liberal 7

KC Harmon at KC Washington

KC Schlagle at KC Northeast (Mo.)

Lansing 14, KC Turner 7

Maize 42, Salina Central 28

Pittsburg 35, Bonner Springs 14

St. James Academy 28, Kapaun 17

Shawnee Heights 18, Highland Park 6

CLASS 4A-I

DISTRICT 1

Tonganoxie 22, Atchison 16

Basehor-Linwood 48, KC Piper 34

DISTRICT 2

Bishop Miege 51, Eudora 0

DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 13

DISTRICT 3

Louisburg 35, Fort Scott 6

Ottawa 38, Paola 7

DISTRICT 4

Coffeyville 21, Chanute 13

Independence 28, Labette County 12

DISTRICT 5

Mulvane 28, Ulysses 14

Winfield 21, Wellington 20

DISTRICT 6

Andover Central 7, Rose Hill 6

Maize South 21, Augusta 14

DISTRICT 7

Buhler 28, Andale 21

El Dorado 49, Circle 24

DISTRICT 8

Abilene 50, Wamego 14

McPherson 48, Hays 14

CLASS 4A-II

DISTRICT 1

Topeka Hayden 27, Santa Fe Trail 6

Jefferson West at Holton

DISTRICT 2

Baldwin 60, Bishop Ward 0

Osawatomie 21, Prairie View 0

DISTRICT 3

Iola 33, Burlington 12

Girard 55, Anderson County 14

DISTRICT 4

Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 14

Frontenac 55, Parsons 14

DISTRICT 5

Nickerson 32, Trinity Academy 0

Collegiate 27, Clearwater 6

DISTRICT 6

Chapman at Clay Center

Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 29

DISTRICT 7

Scott City 42, Colby 12

Concordia at Goodland

DISTRICT 8

Holcomb 28, Kingman 0

Pratt 31, Hugoton 28

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 1

Nemaha Central 20, Sabetha 14

Hiawatha 27, Riverside 14

DISTRICT 2

Maur Hill at Pleasant Ridge

Immaculata-Maranatha at Atchison County

DISTRICT 3

Silver Lake at Oskaloosa

Perry-Lecompton 44, Royal Valley 8

DISTRICT 4

Council Grove 25, St. Marys 0

Rossville 49, Mission Valley 27

DISTRICT 5

Wellsville 48, Osage City 10

West Franklin 35, Central Heights 0

DISTRICT 6

Jayhawk-Linn 44, NE Arma 0

Humboldt 16, Erie 8

DISTRICT 7

Galena 40, Cherryvale 0

Riverton 42, SE Cherokee 0

DISTRICT 8

Neodesha at Fredonia

Caney Valley at Eureka

DISTRICT 9

Independent 44, Bluestem 0

Douglass 28, Belle Plaine 20

DISTRICT 10

Chaparral 27, Cheney 6

Conway Springs 21, Garden Plain 20

DISTRICT 11

Halstead 46, Haven 0

Hutchinson Trinity at Sterling

DISTRICT 12

Hesston 49, Hillsboro 20

SE-Saline 48, Marion 6

DISTRICT 13

Marysville 42, Beloit 16

Minneapolis at Riley County

DISTRICT 14

Norton 48, Russel 14

Phillipsburg 58, Thomas More 18

DISTRICT 15

Hoisington 39, Ellsworth 20

Larned 49, Lyons 0

DISTRICT 16

Cimarron at Lakin

SW Heights at Syracuse

CLASS 2-1A

DISTRICT 1

Jefferson North at Doniphan West

Troy (ND) 20, Washington County 6

McLouth 37, Horton 6

DISTRICT 2

Valley Heights 26, Jackson Heights 22

Wabaunsee 36, Centralia 16

DISTRICT 3

Chase County 14, Olpe 7

Lyndon at Northern Heights

DISTRICT 4

Colgan 55, Yates Center 0

Oswego 32, Uniontown 6

DISTRICT 5

Christ Prep Academy at Medicine Lodge (ND)

Inman at Remington

Sedgwick 24, Moundridge 20

DISTRICT 6

Republic County 42, Ell-Saline 12

Smith Center 33, Sacred Heart 0

DISTRICT 7

Plainville 51, Oakley 0

LaCrosse 44, Ellis 12

DISTRICT 8

Elkhart 64, Sublette 0

Meade 67, Stanton County 0

8-MAN I

DISTRICT 1

Madison 50, Southern Coffey 26

St. Paul 56, Marmaton Valley 8

West Elk at Sedan

DISTRICT 2

Cedar Vale-Dexter 58, Oxford 42

Peabody-Burns 52, Udall 6

Central Burden 56, Flinthills 6

DISTRICT 3

Burlingame 54, Valley Falls 0

Centre at Clifton-Clyde

Herington 36, Rural Vista 28

DISTRICT 4

Osborne 54, Victoria 8

Palco 50, Lincoln 0

Solomon 68, Bennington 26

DISTRICT 5

Central Plains 60, Ellinwood 12

Goessel 56, St. John 6

Little River 54, Canton-Galva 8

DISTRICT 6

Argonia-Attica 50, Kiowa County 0

South Central at Fairfield

Macksville 38, Pratt-Skyline 16

DISTRICT 7

Spearville 72, Satana 24

Leoti 54, Kinsley 6

Ness City 62, South Gray 14

DISTRICT 8

Rawlins County 48, Quinter 0

Hill City 68, Oberlin 36

Hoxie at WaKeeney

8-MAN II

DISTRICT 1

Lebo at Altoona-Midway

Pleasanton 42, Chetopa 32

Crest 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20

Waverly at Onaga (ND)

DISTRICT 2

Central Christian 92, South Haven 12

Burrton at Norwich

Hartford 56, Caldwell 42

DISTRICT 3

BV-Randolph 50, Wetmore 44

Hanover 54, Frankfort 8

Wakefield 54, Axtell 6

DISTRICT 4

Beloit St. John’s 2, Southern Cloud 0

Pike Valley at Tescott

Rock Hills 56, Linn 6

DISTRICT 5

Northern Valley at Sylvan-Lucas

Stockton 54, Wilson 28

Lakeside at Thunder Ridge

DISTRICT 6

Dighton 36, Otis-Bison 30

Wallace County 48, Hodgeman County 28

Triplains at Greeley County

DISTRICT 7

Pretty Prairie 52, Ashland 6

Chase 64, Bucklin 16

South Barber 50, Stafford 0

DISTRICT 8

Ingalls at Rolla

Deerfield at Fowler

Moscow at Minneola

OTHER GAMES

Golden Plains 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

