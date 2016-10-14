Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 14)

CLASS 6A
Blue Valley 42, BV Northwest 7
BV North at Mill Valley
BV West 20, Gardner-Edgerton 7
Derby 56, Salina South 7
Free State 28, Olathe East 14
Garden City 36, Dodge City 13
Hutchinson 49, Campus 20
Junction City 43, Gateway STEM 14
KC Sumner 35, KC Wyandotte 6
Manhattan 48, Emporia 0
Olathe South 44, Leavenworth 7 (Thu.)
Olathe North 17, Olathe Northwest 14
SM East 48, Lawrence 26
SM North at SM Northwest
SM West 42, SM South 14
Topeka 62, Topeka West 7
Topeka Seaman 34, Washburn Rural 27
Wichita.East at Wichita South
Wichita Northwest 73, Wichita North 13
Wichita West 51, Wichita Southeast 19
CLASS 5A
Arkansas City 56, Newton 35
BV North at Mill Valley
BV Southwest 30, St. Thomas Aquinas 27
Carroll 42, Wichita Heights 41
Derby 56, Salina South 7
Eisenhower 34, Andover 31
Goddard 49, Valley Center 7
Great Bend 49, Liberal 7
KC Harmon at KC Washington
KC Schlagle at KC Northeast (Mo.)
KC Sumner 35, KC Wyandotte 6
Lansing 14, KC Turner 7
Maize 42, Salina Central 28
Manhattan 48, Emporia 0
Olathe South 44, Leavenworth 7 (Thu.)
Pittsburg 35, Bonner Springs 14
St. James Academy 28, Kapaun 17
Shawnee Heights 18, Highland Park 6
Topeka 62, Topeka West 7
Topeka Seaman 34, Washburn Rural 27
CLASS 4A-I
DISTRICT 1
Tonganoxie 22, Atchison 16
Basehor-Linwood 48, KC Piper 34
DISTRICT 2
Bishop Miege 51, Eudora 0
DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 13
DISTRICT 3
Louisburg 35, Fort Scott 6
Ottawa 38, Paola 7
DISTRICT 4
Coffeyville 21, Chanute 13
Independence 28, Labette County 12
DISTRICT 5
Mulvane 28, Ulysses 14
Winfield 21, Wellington 20
DISTRICT 6
Andover Central 7, Rose Hill 6
Maize South 21, Augusta 14
DISTRICT 7
Buhler 28, Andale 21
El Dorado 49, Circle 24
DISTRICT 8
Abilene 50, Wamego 14
McPherson 48, Hays 14
CLASS 4A-II
DISTRICT 1
Topeka Hayden 27, Santa Fe Trail 6
Jefferson West at Holton
DISTRICT 2
Baldwin 60, Bishop Ward 0
Osawatomie 21, Prairie View 0
DISTRICT 3
Iola 33, Burlington 12
Girard 55, Anderson County 14
DISTRICT 4
Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 14
Frontenac 55, Parsons 14
Girard 55, Anderson County 14
DISTRICT 5
Nickerson 32, Trinity Academy 0
Collegiate 27, Clearwater 6
DISTRICT 6
Chapman at Clay Center
Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 29
DISTRICT 7
Scott City 42, Colby 12
Concordia at Goodland
DISTRICT 8
Holcomb 28, Kingman 0
Pratt 31, Hugoton 28
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1
Nemaha Central 20, Sabetha 14
Hiawatha 27, Riverside 14
DISTRICT 2
Maur Hill at Pleasant Ridge
Immaculata-Maranatha at Atchison County
DISTRICT 3
Silver Lake at Oskaloosa
Perry-Lecompton 44, Royal Valley 8
DISTRICT 4
Council Grove 25, St. Marys 0
Rossville 49, Mission Valley 27
DISTRICT 5
Wellsville 48, Osage City 10
West Franklin 35, Central Heights 0
DISTRICT 6
Jayhawk-Linn 44, NE Arma 0
Humboldt 16, Erie 8
DISTRICT 7
Galena 40, Cherryvale 0
Riverton 42, SE Cherokee 0
DISTRICT 8
Neodesha at Fredonia
Caney Valley at Eureka
DISTRICT 9
Independent 44, Bluestem 0
Douglass 28, Belle Plaine 20
DISTRICT 10
Chaparral 27, Cheney 6
Conway Springs 21, Garden Plain 20
DISTRICT 11
Halstead 46, Haven 0
Hutchinson Trinity at Sterling
DISTRICT 12
Hesston 49, Hillsboro 20
SE-Saline 48, Marion 6
DISTRICT 13
Marysville 42, Beloit 16
Minneapolis at Riley County
DISTRICT 14
Norton 48, Russel 14
Phillipsburg 58, Thomas More 18
DISTRICT 15
Hoisington 39, Ellsworth 20
Larned 49, Lyons 0
DISTRICT 16
Cimarron at Lakin
SW Heights at Syracuse
CLASS 2-1A
DISTRICT 1
Jefferson North at Doniphan West
Troy (ND) 20, Washington County 6
McLouth 37, Horton 6
DISTRICT 2
Valley Heights 26, Jackson Heights 22
Troy 20, Washington County 6 (ND)
Wabaunsee 36, Centralia 16
DISTRICT 3
Chase County 14, Olpe 7
Lyndon at Northern Heights
DISTRICT 4
Colgan 55, Yates Center 0
Oswego 32, Uniontown 6
DISTRICT 5
Christ Prep Academy at Medicine Lodge (ND)
Inman at Remington
Sedgwick 24, Moundridge 20
DISTRICT 6
Republic County 42, Ell-Saline 12
Smith Center 33, Sacred Heart 0
DISTRICT 7
Plainville 51, Oakley 0
LaCrosse 44, Ellis 12
DISTRICT 8
Elkhart 64, Sublette 0
Meade 67, Stanton County 0
8-MAN I
DISTRICT 1
Madison 50, Southern Coffey 26
St. Paul 56, Marmaton Valley 8
West Elk at Sedan
DISTRICT 2
Cedar Vale-Dexter 58, Oxford 42
Peabody-Burns 52, Udall 6
Central Burden 56, Flinthills 6
DISTRICT 3
Burlingame 54, Valley Falls 0
Centre at Clifton-Clyde
Herington 36, Rural Vista 28
DISTRICT 4
Osborne 54, Victoria 8
Palco 50, Lincoln 0
Solomon 68, Bennington 26
DISTRICT 5
Central Plains 60, Ellinwood 12
Goessel 56, St. John 6
Little River 54, Canton-Galva 8
DISTRICT 6
Argonia-Attica 50, Kiowa County 0
South Central at Fairfield
Macksville 38, Pratt-Skyline 16
DISTRICT 7
Spearville 72, Satana 24
Leoti 54, Kinsley 6
Ness City 62, South Gray 14
DISTRICT 8
Rawlins County 48, Quinter 0
Hill City 68, Oberlin 36
Hoxie at WaKeeney
8-MAN II
DISTRICT 1
Lebo at Altoona-Midway
Pleasanton 42, Chetopa 32
Crest 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20
Waverly at Onaga (ND)
DISTRICT 2
Central Christian 92, South Haven 12
Burrton at Norwich
Hartford 56, Caldwell 42
DISTRICT 3
BV-Randolph 50, Wetmore 44
Hanover 54, Frankfort 8
Wakefield 54, Axtell 6
DISTRICT 4
Beloit St. John’s 2, Southern Cloud 0
Pike Valley at Tescott
Rock Hills 56, Linn 6
DISTRICT 5
Northern Valley at Sylvan-Lucas
Stockton 54, Wilson 28
Lakeside at Thunder Ridge
DISTRICT 6
Dighton 36, Otis-Bison 30
Wallace County 48, Hodgeman County 28
Triplains at Greeley County
DISTRICT 7
Pretty Prairie 52, Ashland 6
Chase 64, Bucklin 16
South Barber 50, Stafford 0
DISTRICT 8
Ingalls at Rolla
Deerfield at Fowler
Moscow at Minneola
OTHER GAMES
Golden Plains 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
