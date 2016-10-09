Campus duo Thanasouk-Williams win program's first regional title

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Week 6
Varsity Kansas' Taylor Eldridge talks with Andover coach Tony Crough about the Trojans' good start this season. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Andover quarterback Chase Oberg talks with Scott Paske of VarsityKansas.com after Oberg passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns in Andover's 19-14 win over Campus on Sept. 30, 2016.
Taylor Eldridge wraps up Week 5
Cheney coach Cory Brack talks about Cheney's win over Sedgwick
Goddard coach Scott Vang joins Taylor Eldridge on the Varsity Kansas Big Show to discuss his team's 3-1 start to the season.
Goddard QB Blake Sullivan talks to Billy Byler about the 60-12 rivalry win over Eisenhower. #vkscores
Goddard tailback Kody Gonzalez talks with Billy Byler about the 60-12 win over Eisenhower. #vkscores