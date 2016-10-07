Bishop Carroll comes back to beat South 36-20

Bishop Carroll QB Braden Howell (12) runs for a huge gain against South in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Jackson Nichols (20) runs up the middle against South in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll’s Luke Evans intercepts a pass for South’s Jariah Taylor to seal the game late in the fourth quarter at South High Friday. (Oct. 7, 2016)
South's AJ Hopper (9) picks up a few more yards after his reception against Bishop Carrioll's Jacob Buchanan (21) in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Braden Howell takes off running against South in the second quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Joseph Holthusen (86) picks up some extra yards after his reception in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Jackson Nichols (20) takes a hand off from QB Braden Howell in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Jackson Nichols (20) cuts back against South's Malcolm Tate (2) in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll QB Braden Howell (12) runs against Bishop Carroll in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Brock Livengood (11) sacks South QB Evan Kruse (7) in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Isaiah Carter (40) sacks South QB Evan Kruse (7) in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's Tyrekus Birch (55) gets in on the tackle against Bishop Carroll QB Braden Howell (12) in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The Bishop Carroll Eagles takes the field against South Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
A member of the South High marching band entrains the crowd Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
A member of the South High marching band entrains the crowd Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The South High Titans get pumped uo before their game with Bishop Carroll Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's TreVaunte Hunt runs against Bishop Carroll in the first quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's Jariah Taylor goes high to catch a pass against Bishop Carroll's AJ Peters in the first quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll’s Luke Linnebur runs against South in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's TreVaunte Hunt runs against Bishop Carroll in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's Jariah Taylor tries to pick up some extra yards against Bishop Carroll in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's TreVaunte Hunt (36) grinds out yardage against Bishop Carroll in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's Jariah Taylor, left tries to get extra yards after a section against Bishop Carroll's AJ Peters in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
A member of the South High marching band entrains the crowd Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Joseph Holthusen (86) gets tackled after his reception against South in the fourth quarter Friday at South High. (Sept.30, 2016)
The South High band takes the field before South-Carroll game Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
South's TreVaunte Hunt (36) grinds out some yards against Bishop Carroll in the first quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The SouthHigh offense gets congratulated after scoring against Bishop Carroll in the first half Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Cody Dickman grills some burgers before South-Carroll game Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop carroll coach Alan Schuckman gets his team ready before South-Carroll game Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The South High Titans take the field before South-Carroll game Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop carroll's Luke Linnebur (30) grinds out some yards against South in the second quarter Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll's Robert Garcia (69) and South's Tyrekus Birch (55) shake hands before South-Carroll game Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
