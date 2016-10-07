PHOTOS: Andale comeback stops Collegiate

The Andale Indians run onto the field before their game against Wichita Collegiate on Friday night at Andale High.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
The Andale Indians run onto the field prior to the game against Wichita Collegiate Friday night at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Collegiate Spartans head back to the locker room prior to the game against Andale Indians Friday night at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale High students cheer on their team before their game against Wichita Collegiate.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
The Andale Indian mascot pumps up the crowd prior to the game against Wichita Collegiate Friday night at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
The Andale Indians run onto the field prior to the game against Wichita Collegiate Friday night at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale high students cheer on their team prior to the game against Wichita Collegiate Friday night at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate running back Sutton Carder runs back the kickoff for a short gain in the first quarter against Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate quarter back Cody McNerney (5) stretches out for the touchdown in the second quarter against Andale at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate quarter back Cody McNerney (5) and running back Sutton Carder(2) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter against Andale at Andale .
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale quarterback Taylor Richter looks for an open receiver as he avoids the defense in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate on Friday at Andale High.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians quarter back Taylor Richter (11) looks for an open receiver as he sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate on Friday at Andale High.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians wide receiver Taylor Nemechek (2) sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians wide receiver Taylor Nemechek (2) sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
The Andale Indians run onto the field prior to the game against Wichita Collegiate Friday night at Andale High.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians quarter back Taylor Richter (11) celebrates what he thought was a touchdown during a short gain on the goal-line in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians quarter back Ethan Baalmann (12) looks for an open receiver during a reverse play and a short gain in the first quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians running back Tristen Dagenais (7) gets tackled after running for a short gain in the first quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate quarter back Cody McNerney (5) attempts a jump pass for a short gain in the first quarter against Andale at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate quarter back Cody McNerney (5) attempts to cross the goal-line for a touchdown in the second quarter against Andale at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians quarter back Taylor Richter (11) looks for an open receiver as he avoids Wichita Collegiate Nate Egan(61) in the second quarter at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians quarter back Taylor Richter (11) hands the ball to wide receiver Jace Stuever (5) for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Collegiate quarter back Cody McNerney (5) avoids a tackle and sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Andale at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Manny De Los Santos
Andale Indians wide receiver Taylor Nemechek (2) sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle
Andale Indians running back Tristen Dagenais (7) sprints down the field for a short gain in the second quarter against Wichita Collegiate at Andale.
Manny De Los Santos
Wichita Eagle