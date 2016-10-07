Andale completes comeback over Collegiate

It wasn’t until its undefeated season was on the brink of extinction — trailing Collegiate by nine points with five minutes left on Friday night — when Andale discovered what kind of team it truly has.
Andale’s offense had practically done what it pleased against its first five opponents, hanging an average of 53 points and more than 500 yards of offense on them. But against Collegiate, first downs were precious commodities and the Indians punted a season-high four times.
“They just showed so much toughness because it was tough out there,” Andale coach Gary O’Hair said. “They really faced some adversity. There was a time there where it didn’t look good.”
Not even O’Hair could have imagined the script that followed: an Andale touchdown in 70 seconds followed a defensive stand; a go-ahead touchdown by Taylor Richter with one minute left; then a 25-yard interception return by Jace Stuever for a concluding touchdown.
Five minutes, three touchdowns. Andale, No. 2 in Class 4A- I, escaped from a nine-point deficit to rally for a 32-21 victory over Collegiate to remain undefeated. Collegiate, No. 5 in 4A- II, suffered its third loss.
“It was a crazy experience,” Richter, Andale’s quarterback said. “Our offense was getting it done, our O-line was staying on their blocks, our receivers were getting open, we were running the right plays that were working.”
Even O’Hair admitted to feeling a bit invincible, especially after Andale’s defense produced the stop it needed to give the offense the ball back, down 21-19, with 2:38 remaining.
“I just felt like anything I called was going to work,” O’Hair said. “They were just going to find a way to make it happened. They were so determined.”
Andale’s rushing attack made up 84 percent of its offense entering the game.
But with Collegiate’s front seven, spearheaded by linebacker Cooper Root, effectively limiting Andale’s rushing lanes, O’Hair decided to let Richter test out his luck through the air.
Richter connected with receiver Parker Bruce on slants over the middle in quick succession, then with Collegiate leaning toward defending the pass, dialed up a risky quarterback sweep play that took Richter to the left sideline. Andale didn’t have a timeout left and the clock was about to tick under a minute.
But running back Tristan Dagenais was able to get in front of Richter to make the block that sprung Richter around the left edge, as he tightroped up the left sideline for a 17-yard touchdown and a 25-19 lead with a minute remaining.
“I just followed my blockers,” Richter said. “They opened it up for me and I just ran around edge.”
Andale’s players said they were motivated after allowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in last year’s meeting against Collegiate, a game the Spartans came back to win 46-45 in overtime.
“We had revenge in our mouths,” Richter said.
For Collegiate, which built a 14-0 lead in the first half and limited Andale’s rushing game to a season-low 185 yards on a modest 4.5-yard average, it was a devastating result.
After Cody McNerney (142 passing yards, 152 rushing yards) darted up the middle on a quarterback draw to slice his way into the end zone to give Collegiate a 21-12 lead with 5:34 remaining, the Spartans felt confident they were about to knock off Andale for the second year in a row.
“Of course we felt good about our chances,” Collegiate coach Mike Gehrer said. “But we knew we were going to have to finish. We feel like we have a really good football team. We just have to finish things.”
Gehrer tried to emphasize the positive of taking Andale, one of 4A’s most dominant teams, down to the wire to his players in the post-game huddle, but he knew the message would be difficult to receive after such a heart-wrenching loss.
“It’s tough because your kids played their brains out and they came up short in the end,” Gehrer said. “They did exactly what we asked of them.”
For Andale, it was a game no one will forget — especially Stuever, who caught the final interception on a sprint toward the end zone and didn’t stop running until he joined the frenzy he had set off on the sideline.
“As soon as I saw the quarterback turn his head, I knew it was go time,” Stuever said. “That was just incredible.”
Collegiate
7
7
0
7
—
21
Andale
0
6
6
20
—
32
C — McNerney 10 run (Harris kick)
C — Root 20 pass from McNerney (Harris kick)
A — Richter 1 run (kick failed)
A — Postlethwait 39 pass from Richter (run failed)
C — McNerney 21 run (Harris kick)
A — D. Horsch 26 pass from Richter (Bugner kick)
A — Richter 17 run (pass failed)
A — Stuever 25 interception return (Bugner kick)
Rushing: Collegiate, McNerney 28-152, Carder 4-15, Sorlie 1-3, Flowers 5-0; Andale, Dagenais 19-85, Richter 11-76, Spexarth 4-9, D. Horsch 3-8, Nemecheck 1-6, Stuever 3-1.
Passing: Collegiate, McNerney 16-23-2-142; Andale, Richter 9-15-0-118, Dagenais 0-1-0-0, Baalman 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: Collegiate, Root 5-72, Larsen 3-29, Flamini 2-22, Sorlie 2-18, Carder 1-2, Flowers 1-(-1), Hourani 1-(-3); Andale, Bruce 3-33, Dagenais 3-12, Postlewait 2-47, D. Horsch 1-26.
