Carroll relies on depth in win over South

Luke Evans intercepted an Evan Kruse pass in the final minute of the game, sealing Bishop Carroll’s sloppy, injury-ridden 36-20 win over South that was claimed by an unlikely, fourth-string back up and saved by Bishop Carroll’s defense.
Two running backs weren’t able to play due to injury, and a third went down in the third quarter. So Bishop Carroll (4-2) pulled another tailback off the bench and didn’t miss a beat.
Jackson Nichols, a sophomore, was thrust into his first varsity experience and proved worthy of the challenge. He punched in a key third-quarter touchdown by spinning off a potential tackler who met him at the line of scrimmage. Nichols also finished off a fourth-quarter drive with another touchdown, helping Carroll overcome a second-half deficit.
“He’s a sophomore that probably never expected to be in this position,” coach Alan Schuckman said. “But we have the rally call ‘Next man up,’ and he’s it.”
Nichols’ 24 yards on 14 carries wasn’t a great average, but his two touchdown runs sealed scoring drives in crucial moments for a team that failed to finish drives earlier in the game. The opening drive of the second half stalled when Carroll failed to convert on fourth-and-2 on South’s 11, and on its next possession Carroll fumbled the ball away inside the 5.
“We were driving down the field but we couldn’t finish,” junior quarterback Braden Howell said. “Coach was telling us to finish, but we kept making those mental mistakes and so we had to come together in the second half and be stronger mentally.”
South responded with a heavy dose of sophomore running back TreVaunte Hunt, who was used 20 times just in the first half. Hunt finished with 102 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
But Carroll’s defense took control of the game in the second half, and the running game scored enough points to snag the lead and let the defense take care of the rest.
“It was a good team win,” Schuckman said. “Our kids fought through it. We were down to our fourth tailback, and I’ll tell you our kids rallied around him. It was an overall team win.
Carroll’s started the game with its top two running backs already on the bench. Seniors Adam Theis and Gage Gottschalk were both out with injuries, launching senior Luke Linnebur into the spotlight. He struggled early, rushing for just 23 yards on 11 carries in the first half before limping off the field with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Carroll trailed 14-12 at the time. A quick score through the air gave Carroll the lead, then Nichols took over, spinning off tacklers on two goal line plays that distanced the Eagles late in the game.
South (3-3) took an early lead on two long scoring drives in the first half. Trailing 9-8 late in the second quarter, the Titans marched 80 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 9-yard Jariah Taylor touchdown reception. The score gave South a lead at half time, but Carroll had an answer.
Howell went over the top and found Thomas Helton on a 15-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter that gave Carroll its first lead. The offense was just enough thanks to a Carroll defense that forced three consecutive 3-and-outs after grabbing the lead.
South tried to rally with Malcolm Tate’s 54-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Carroll defense wouldn’t allow any momentum, holding Kruse to eight consecutive incompletions in the second half before Evans ended the night with his interception.
The win was a sloppy one that saw Carroll collect multiple unnecessary roughness penalties and personal fouls in addition to the injuries to Linnebur and Clay Cundiff. The sophomore tight end, who caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first half, was nearly knocked out trying to catch a pass over the middle late in the third quarter, and South defensive back Bradley Richards was ejected for targeting.
While Nichols handled most of the carries for the rest of the game, Howell had his number called on a few quarterback sneaks as well. The game was also saved by Bishop Carroll placekicker Rodney Steven, who hit field goals of 29 and 28 yards and went 4 for 4 on extra point attempts.
Despite Carroll’s losses earlier this season, the Eagles have positioned themselves to control their own destiny in the City League. Heights will be the only unbeaten team in the league when they go to Carroll next week, and a Carroll win would elevate them into a tie for first.
Carroll
0
12
14
10
—
36
South
8
6
0
6
—
20
S – Hunt 4 run (Hunt conversion)
C – Cundiff 5 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
C – Hunt safety (Berenson tackle)
S – Taylor 9 pass from Kruse (kick failed)
C – Steven 28 field goal
C – Helton 15 pass from Howell (Steven kick)
C – J. Nichols 1 run (Steven kick)
C – Steven 29 field goal
S – Tate 54 interception return (conversion failed)
C – J. Nichols 2 run (Steven kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing – Carroll: Linnebur 22-55, J. Nichols 13-22, Cundiff 1-2, Becker 1-(-1), Howell 11-60. South: Hunt 28-102, Parker 3-1, Kruse 6-3.
Passing – Carroll: Howell 18-29 184. South: Kruse 10-22 122.
Receiving – Carroll: E. Nichols 2-18, Hothusen 1-14, Helton 6-76, Parker 2-20, Robben 4-34, Winter 1-2, Linnebur 2-(-3), Cundiff 1-5. South: Taylor 4-59, Hopper 5-57, Bell 1-6.
