Maize tops Campus, stays unbeaten

Junior running back Dalyn Johnson has been getting a lot of time in the spotlight during Maize’s run this year.
But when Johnson got a little dinged up Friday night, fellow junior Brayden Payne stepped up and assumed the workhorse role in the Eagles’ 35-14 victory at Campus.
Payne rushed for 196 yards on 27 carries and scored on 8- and 15-yard runs for the Eagles (5-1).
“I can’t even explain how big he came up (Friday night),” Johnson said of Payne. “He’s a really good quarterback. He hasn’t been able to show his ability yet because we’ve been trying to get the passing game going, but I think (Friday) they were so keyed in on me, we were able to get him some open holes.”
Coach Gary Guzman agreed.
“He stepped up when Dalyn was limping around, and we needed him,” Guzman said. “We needed him big.”
Despite his lofty yardage total, Payne deferred to Johnson.
“He’s taking pressure off of me,” Payne said, “so he’s attracting all the attention. And then, when they’re not ready for it, I was able to run it. We’ve got phenomenal five dudes (on the line) up front. He leaves open lanes for me all day.”
Johnson was also able to join in on the scoring party, rushing for touchdowns of 7, 2 and 53 yards and finishing with 92 yards on 14 carries.
Such a 1-2 punch ensured that Campus (3-3) was thwarted each time it tried to come back.
“I was really proud of the way our team played,” Johnson said. “We came out a little rough at the start. I’m really proud of him (Payne). He really took over the team and allowed us to get this win.”
Campus might well have gone into the half tied or better had it not been for a fumble late in the second quarter. The Eagles needed just two plays to find the end zone. Johnson ran it in from 2 yards out with 1:04 before halftime, set up by a 23-yard run by Payne.
“You kind of want to take advantage of (mistakes) and put points on the board,” Guzman said. “That helped us a little bit.”
Johnson said the fumble recovery was a key.
“That was a game-changer, it was huge,” he said. “It allowed us to get more points on the board and put our foot on their throat.”
Payne said it was a turning point in the game.
“Oh, definitely,” he said. “We just didn’t let up right there.”
Penalties also hurt Campus on a couple of drives and kept the Colts from gaining any momentum. Campus was penalized four times for 25 yards in the first half.
“It’s all part of the game, and we’ve been on the other side, too,” Guzman said. “You just have to take advantage of those things. They get penalties, or they turn the ball over, we’ve got to be able to do something with that.”
Maize, which won the toss but deferred to the second half, stopped Campus and forced a punt on the opening possession.
The Eagles then drove 67 yards in nine plays, capped by Johnson’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run.
Campus posted the tying touchdown on Martinez’s 2-yard run, the final play of the Colts’ 80-yard drive in nine plays.
The Colts managed a late touchdown when Federico Harvey hit Braden Haak for a 13-yard score, capping a seven-play drive.
Campus coach Greg Slade said Payne really stepped up in taking the load from Johnson.
“He had a great running game for them,” Slade said. “We knew coming in (Johnson) had been running well, and … (Johnson) was beat up a little, and Payne just took care of it.
“We hurt ourselves offensively at times, and Payne just took advantage of it.”
Slade said that the Colts just need a little more refining.
“I felt our kids competed well,” he said. “We just need to clean some things up.”
Maize
7
7
7
14
—
35
Campus
0
7
7
7
—
21
M – Johnson 7 run (Kingrey kick)
C – Martinez 2 run (Rogers kick)
M – Johnson 2 run (Kingrey kick)
M – Payne 8 run (Kingrey kick)
C – Martinez 6 run (Rogers kick)
M – Payne 15 run (Kingrey kick)
M – Johnson 53 run (Kingrey kick)
C – Haak 13 pass from F. Harvey (Rogers kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Maize: Payne 26-181, Johnson 14-92, Schaeffer 1-21. Campus: F. Harvey 23-78, C. Harvey 13-77, Martinez 10-65.
PASSING – Maize: Payne 11-17-0-70. Campus: F. Harvey 8-12-1-105.
RECEIVING – Maize: Shields 3-0, Johnson 2-21, Taylor 2-11, Ch. Kelley 1-14, Helm 1-9, Jurgensen 1-8, Cl. Kelley 1-7. Campus: Haak 5-48, Childers 1-22, C. Harvey 1-7, Kahmann 1-7.
