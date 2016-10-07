Relentless Mulvane zaps Conway Springs

A long scoring drive to start a game is certainly able to demoralize an opponent.
That could have happened when Mulvane surrendered a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ate up over eight minutes to an undefeated Conway Springs squad.
Instead, the Wildcats righted the ship defensively, and never slowed down offensively, to ring up a 67-27 homecoming victory Friday night.
“Our coaches put together an amazing game plan,” Mulvane linebacker Bryce Parker said of his team’s scheme to slow the single-wing attack of Conway Springs. “We’ve never seen an offense like that, so they did a lot of research and put together a really good game.”
The next offensive play for the Cardinals after that opening drive was a 66-yard burst by Trenton Jones to the Mulvane 1. They would score two plays later, but they would manage only 102 more yards before the backups came into the game early in the fourth quarter.
A big part of that swing came when Mulvane allowed just 15 total yards over 18 plays from early in the second quarter until midway through the third, as the Wildcats smothered the normally high-powered rushing attack.
“You try to simulate that single win in practice, and you just can’t replicate that speed they run it at with your scout team,” Mulvane coach Dave Fennewald said. “Hats off to the defensive coaches and the players to be able to make that adjustment and catch up to that tempo.”
After Conway Springs’ second touchdown drive, it was Mulvane’s offense that bounced back to switch the momentum.
Pushed back to its own 3-yard line by penalties, junior quarterback Jayden Price used his arm and his legs to help his team answer, sprinting 42 yards on second-and-13 and hitting Dalton Blaine up the seam for 37 more that set up a 5-yard scurry from Keaton Shoemaker to go up 14-13.
They added to that lead quickly after holding Conway Springs to a three-and-out, and this time it was all Price’s legs doing the work. He breezed 24 yards for a first down near midfield, then went 52 yards untouched to make it a two-possession game for the first time.
“I think we did a good job of mixing it up with the run and the pass,” Fennewald said about his offense, which racked up 613 yards on 55 plays, including 464 rushing yards with Price rolling for 181 and Keaton Shoemaker adding 142.
“We expect so much from our offense, big things from them week-to-week, and they showed tonight that they’re a good offense.”
A 35-yard hookup with Chase Myers helped get the Wildcats down the field and add another score before the half. When Blake Nash poked the ball out of Conway Springs quarterback Colton Terhune’s hands and Jeret Plummer scooped it and went 18 yards for the score midway through the third quarter, Mulvane found itself comfortably ahead.
Con Springs
13
0
8
6
—
27
Mulvane
7
23
21
16
—
67
CS–Akiu 2 run (Mies kick)
M–Shoemaker 19 run (Coon kick)
CS–Terhune 4 run (kick failed)
M–Shoemaker 5 run (Coon kick)
M–Price 52 run (Helbing run)
M–Price 5 run (Price run)
M–Plummer 18 fumble return (Coon kick)
CS–Terhune 4 run (Terhune pass from Jones)
M–Ellis 41 pass from Price (Coon kick)
M–Shoemaker 1 run (Coon kick)
M–Scott 12 run (Walker pass from Ellis)
CS–May 60 run (run failed)
M–Cole Diffenbaugh 25 run (run)
Individual Statistics
Rushing–Conway Springs, Terhune 17-32, Mercer 3-2, Akiu 8-115, J. Winter 1-0, Jones 3-80, Pauly 1-1, C. Koester 3-13, May 3-69, Ebenkamp 1-7, P. Winter 2-8, J. Koester 1-9. Mulvane, Price 16-181, Shoemaker 17-142, Myers 1-7, Scott 3-26, Ellis 3-70, Diffenbaugh 2-34, Walker 1-4.
Passing–Conway Springs, Terhune 5-10-22-0. Mulvane, Price 7-12-149-0.
Receiving–Conway Springs, Dugan 2-11, Jones 2-6, Mercer 1-5. Mulvane, Myers 2-53, Blaine 3-48, Ellis 1-41, Callaway 1-7.
