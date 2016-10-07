High School Sports

October 7, 2016

Friday's Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 7)

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll at South

Great Bend vs. East (at NW)

Kapaun at Heights (Thu.)

Liberal vs. Southeast (at Heights)

Northwest at Garden City

West vs. North (Thu., at NW)

AV-CTL

Andover at Newton

Arkansas City at Goddard

Augusta at Buhler

Chaparral at Clearwater

Circle at Andover Central

Collegiate at Andale

Conway Springs at Mulvane

Eisenhower at Valley Center

El Dorado at Independence

Hutchinson at Salina South

Maize at Campus

McPherson at Rose HIll

Salina Central at Derby

Scott City at Wellington

Winfield at Maize South

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Belle Plaine at Trinity Academy

Chaparral at Clearwater

Cheney at Independent

Conway Springs at Mulvane

Douglass at Garden Plain

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Halstead at Pratt

Haven at Hillsboro

Kingman at Hesston

Larned at Phillipsburg

Lyons at Smoky Valley

Nickerson at Hoisington

OTHER AREA GAMES

Chase at South Barber

Ellinwood at Goessel

Fairfield at Argonia-Attica

Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Hartford at Central Christian

Hutchinson Trinity at Marion

Life Christian (Okla.) at Life Prep

Madison at Marmaton Valley

Moundridge at Inman

Norwich at Caldwell

Pratt Skyline at South Central

Pretty Prairie at Bucklin

Sedan at Southern Coffey County

South Haven at Burrton

Sunrise Christian at Veritas Christian

Udall at Central-Burden

STATEWIDE

Abilene at Clay Center

Altoona-Midway at Marais des Cygnes

Atchison at KC Harmon

Atchison County at Sabetha

Basehor-Linwood at Lansing

Baxter Springs at NE-Arma

Beloit at SE-Saline

Blue Valley at BV Southwest

BV North at BV West

BV Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton

Bonner Springs at Paola

Burlington at Rossville

Chanute at Parsons

Cherryvale at Caney Valley

Chetopa at Lebo

Cimarron at Elkhart

Clifton-Clyde at Burlingame

Coffeyville at Fort Scott

Concordia at Wamego

Council Grove at Central Heights

De Soto at Baldwin

Dighton at Wallace County

Dodge City at Hays

Doniphan West at Horton

Ellis at Smith Center

Emporia at Topeka Seaman

Eudora at Ottawa

Eureka at Erie

Flint Hills Christian at St. Marys

Fredonia at Humboldt

Frontenac at Labette County

Galena at Columbus

Girard at SE-Cherokee

Golden Plains at Weskan

Goodland at Ulysses

Greeley County at Otis-Bison

Greenfield (Mo.) at Crest

Hanover at BV Randolph

Hill City at Rural Vista

Hodgeman County at Triplains-Brewster

Holton at Hiawatha

Iola at Osawatomie

Jayhawk-Linn at Drexel (Mo.)

Jefferson North at Christ Prep

Jefferson West at Royal Valley

KC Piper at KC Ward

KC Sumner at KC Schlagle

KC Washington at KC Wyandotte

Kiowa County at Macksville

Lakin at Holcomb

Lawrence at Olathe South

Leavenworth at SM North (Thu.)

Leoti at South Gray

Little River at Central Plains

Logan-Palco at Osborne

Louisburg at Spring Hill

Manhattan at Junction City

Marysville at Chapman

Maur HIll-Mount Academy at Riverside

Meade at Remington

Mill Valley at Miege

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Minneola at Ingalls

Moscow at Deerfield

Natoma at Cheylin

Ness City at Spearville

Northern Heights at Mission Valley

Norton at Colby

Olathe East at SM East (Thu.)

Olathe North at SM West

Olathe Northwest at Free State

Olpe at Yates Center

Onaga at Centre-Lost Springs

Osage City at Lyndon

Oskaloosa at Pleasant Ridge

Oxford at Peabody-Burns

Perry-Lecompton at Nemaha Central

Pittsburg at Carl Junction (Mo.)

Prairie View at Santa Fe Trail

Quinter at Hoxie

Republic County at Russell

Riley County at Silver Lake

Riverton at Pittsburg Colgan

Rock Creek at St. Marys

Rock Hills at Pike Valley

Rolla at Fowler

St. Francis at Rawlins County

St. John at Canton-Galva

St. Johns Military at Wichita Homeschool

St. Paul at West Elk

St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy

Satanta at Kinsley

SM South at SM Northwest

Solomon at Lincoln

Southern Cloud at Linn

Southwestern Heights at Hugoton

Stafford at Ashland

Stanton County at La Crosse

Sterling at Ell-Saline

Sublette at Syracuse

Sylvan-Lucas Unified at Lakeside-Downs

Tescott at St. Johns-Tipton

Thomas More Prep at Oakley

Thunder Ridge at Stockton

Tonganoxie at KC Turner (Thu.)

Topeka Hayden at Shawnee Heights

Topeka West at Highland Park

Troy at McLouth

Uniontown at Immaculata-Maranatha

Valley Falls at Herington

Valley Heights at Oswego

Victoria at Bennington

Wabaunsee at Jackson Heights

WaKeeney at Decatur County

Wakefield at Frankfort

Washburn Rural at Topeka

Washington County at Centralia

Waverly at Pleasanton

Wellsville at Anderson County

West Franklin at Chase County

Wetmore at Axtell

Wheatland-Grinnell at Pawnee Heights

Wilson at Northern Valley

High School Sports

