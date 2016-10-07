Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 7)

CITY LEAGUE
Carroll at South
Great Bend vs. East (at NW)
Kapaun at Heights (Thu.)
Liberal vs. Southeast (at Heights)
Northwest at Garden City
West vs. North (Thu., at NW)
AV-CTL
Andover at Newton
Arkansas City at Goddard
Augusta at Buhler
Chaparral at Clearwater
Circle at Andover Central
Collegiate at Andale
Conway Springs at Mulvane
Eisenhower at Valley Center
El Dorado at Independence
Hutchinson at Salina South
Maize at Campus
McPherson at Rose HIll
Salina Central at Derby
Scott City at Wellington
Winfield at Maize South
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Belle Plaine at Trinity Academy
Cheney at Independent
Douglass at Garden Plain
Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Halstead at Pratt
Haven at Hillsboro
Kingman at Hesston
Larned at Phillipsburg
Lyons at Smoky Valley
Nickerson at Hoisington
OTHER AREA GAMES
Chase at South Barber
Ellinwood at Goessel
Fairfield at Argonia-Attica
Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Hartford at Central Christian
Hutchinson Trinity at Marion
Life Christian (Okla.) at Life Prep
Madison at Marmaton Valley
Moundridge at Inman
Norwich at Caldwell
Pratt Skyline at South Central
Pretty Prairie at Bucklin
Sedan at Southern Coffey County
South Haven at Burrton
Sunrise Christian at Veritas Christian
Udall at Central-Burden
STATEWIDE
Abilene at Clay Center
Altoona-Midway at Marais des Cygnes
Atchison at KC Harmon
Atchison County at Sabetha
Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
Baxter Springs at NE-Arma
Beloit at SE-Saline
Blue Valley at BV Southwest
BV North at BV West
BV Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
Bonner Springs at Paola
Burlington at Rossville
Chanute at Parsons
Cherryvale at Caney Valley
Chetopa at Lebo
Cimarron at Elkhart
Clifton-Clyde at Burlingame
Coffeyville at Fort Scott
Concordia at Wamego
Council Grove at Central Heights
De Soto at Baldwin
Dighton at Wallace County
Dodge City at Hays
Doniphan West at Horton
Ellis at Smith Center
Emporia at Topeka Seaman
Eudora at Ottawa
Eureka at Erie
Flint Hills Christian at St. Marys
Fredonia at Humboldt
Frontenac at Labette County
Galena at Columbus
Girard at SE-Cherokee
Golden Plains at Weskan
Goodland at Ulysses
Greeley County at Otis-Bison
Greenfield (Mo.) at Crest
Hanover at BV Randolph
Hill City at Rural Vista
Hodgeman County at Triplains-Brewster
Holton at Hiawatha
Iola at Osawatomie
Jayhawk-Linn at Drexel (Mo.)
Jefferson North at Christ Prep
Jefferson West at Royal Valley
KC Piper at KC Ward
KC Sumner at KC Schlagle
KC Washington at KC Wyandotte
Kiowa County at Macksville
Lakin at Holcomb
Lawrence at Olathe South
Leavenworth at SM North (Thu.)
Leoti at South Gray
Little River at Central Plains
Logan-Palco at Osborne
Louisburg at Spring Hill
Manhattan at Junction City
Marysville at Chapman
Maur HIll-Mount Academy at Riverside
Meade at Remington
Mill Valley at Miege
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Minneola at Ingalls
Moscow at Deerfield
Natoma at Cheylin
Ness City at Spearville
Northern Heights at Mission Valley
Norton at Colby
Olathe East at SM East (Thu.)
Olathe North at SM West
Olathe Northwest at Free State
Olpe at Yates Center
Onaga at Centre-Lost Springs
Osage City at Lyndon
Oskaloosa at Pleasant Ridge
Oxford at Peabody-Burns
Perry-Lecompton at Nemaha Central
Pittsburg at Carl Junction (Mo.)
Prairie View at Santa Fe Trail
Quinter at Hoxie
Republic County at Russell
Riley County at Silver Lake
Riverton at Pittsburg Colgan
Rock Creek at St. Marys
Rock Hills at Pike Valley
Rolla at Fowler
St. Francis at Rawlins County
St. John at Canton-Galva
St. Johns Military at Wichita Homeschool
St. Paul at West Elk
St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy
Satanta at Kinsley
SM South at SM Northwest
Solomon at Lincoln
Southern Cloud at Linn
Southwestern Heights at Hugoton
Stafford at Ashland
Stanton County at La Crosse
Sterling at Ell-Saline
Sublette at Syracuse
Sylvan-Lucas Unified at Lakeside-Downs
Tescott at St. Johns-Tipton
Thomas More Prep at Oakley
Thunder Ridge at Stockton
Tonganoxie at KC Turner (Thu.)
Topeka Hayden at Shawnee Heights
Topeka West at Highland Park
Troy at McLouth
Uniontown at Immaculata-Maranatha
Valley Falls at Herington
Valley Heights at Oswego
Victoria at Bennington
Wabaunsee at Jackson Heights
WaKeeney at Decatur County
Wakefield at Frankfort
Washburn Rural at Topeka
Washington County at Centralia
Waverly at Pleasanton
Wellsville at Anderson County
West Franklin at Chase County
Wetmore at Axtell
Wheatland-Grinnell at Pawnee Heights
Wilson at Northern Valley
