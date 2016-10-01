The VarsityKansas.com football rankings (Oct. 1)

Overall
1. Derby 5-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 5-0 (2)
3. Junction City 5-0 (3)
4. Wichita Heights 5-0 (4)
5. Miege 4-1 (5)
6. SM East 4-1 (6)
7. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (8)
8. Mill Valley 3-2 (7)
9. Great Bend 5-0 (9)
10. Manhattan 5-0 (10)
Class 6A
1. Derby 5-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 5-0 (2)
3. Junction City 5-0 (3)
4. SM East 4-1 (4)
5. Manhattan 5-0 (5)
Others (in alphabetical order): Dodge City 3-2 (NR), Free State 3-2 (NR), Garden City 5-0 (NR), Hutchinson 4-1 (NR), Lawrence 4-1 (NR), SM West 3-2 (NR), Wichita Northwest 3-2 (NR).
Class 5A
1. Wichita Heights 5-0 (1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (3)
3. Mill Valley 3-2 (2)
4. Great Bend 5-0 (4)
5. Goddard 4-1 (NR)
Others: Andover 4-1 (NR), Carroll 3-2 (5), KC Schlagle 4-1 (NR), Maize 4-1 (NR), Pittsburg 3-2 (NR), Topeka Seaman 4-1 (NR), Valley Center 5-0 (NR).
Class 4A-I
1. Miege 4-1 (1)
2. Andale 5-0 (2)
3. Atchison 5-0 (3)
4. Louisburg 5-0 (4)
5. Basehor-Linwood 5-0 (NR)
Others: Abilene 5-0 (NR), Augusta 4-1 (NR), Buhler 4-1 (NR), De Soto 4-1 (NR), Maize South 4-1 (NR), McPherson 3-2 (NR), Mulvane 3-2 (5).
Class 4A-II
1. Holcomb 5-0 (1)
2. Frontenac 5-0 (2)
3. Columbus 5-0 (3)
4. Santa Fe Trail 5-0 (5)
5. Wichita Collegiate 3-2 (NR)
Others: Burlington 3-2 (NR), Clay Center 3-2 (NR), Colby 3-2 (NR), Hugoton 3-2 (NR), Nickerson 4-1 (NR), Pratt 4-1 (4), Scott City 3-2 (NR).
Class 3A
1. Hoisington 5-0 (2)
2. Silver Lake 5-0 (5)
3. Phillipsburg 5-0 (3)
4. Garden Plain 5-0 (4)
5. Rossville 4-1 (1)
Others: Beloit 5-0 (NR), Chaparral 5-0 (NR), Cheney 4-1 (NR), Cherryvale 4-1 (NR), Conway Springs 5-0 (NR), Council Grove 4-1 (NR), Fredonia 4-1 (NR), Galena 4-1 (NR), Halstead 5-0 (NR), Jayhawk-Linn 5-0 (NR), Marion 5-0 (NR), Mission Valley 4-1 (NR), Nemaha Central 5-0 (NR), Sabetha 5-0 (NR), SE-Saline 5-0 (NR), Wellsville 4-1 (NR).
Class 2-1A
1. Troy 5-0 (1)
2. Lyndon 5-0 (2)
3. Plainville 4-1 (3)
4. Meade 4-1 (4)
5. Jefferson North 5-0 (NR)
Others: Ell-Saline 3-2 (NR), Elkhart 4-1 (NR), Jackson Heights 4-1 (5), Sedgwick 3-2 (NR), Smith Center 3-2 (NR), Valley Heights 4-1 (NR), Washington County 4-1 (NR).
8-Man I
1. Spearville 5-0 (1)
2. Central Plains 5-0 (2)
3. Osborne 5-0 (3)
4. Clifton-Clyde 5-0 (5)
5. St. Francis 5-0 (4)
Others: Attica-Argonia 4-1 (NR), Burlingame 5-0 (NR), Herington 4-1 (NR), Logan-Palco 5-0 (NR), Ness City 4-1 (NR), Rawlins County 4-0 (NR), Rural Vista 4-1 (NR), Sedan 5-0 (NR), South Central 4-1 (NR), St. Paul 5-0 (NR), West Elk 5-0 (NR).
8-Man II
1. Hanover 4-0 (1)
2. Dighton 5-0 (2)
3. Pike Valley 4-1 (4)
4. Caldwell 5-0 (5)
5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (NR)
Others: Beloit St. John's-Tipton 4-1 (NR), Hartford 4-1 (NR), Hutchinson Central Christian 5-0 (NR), Ingalls 4-1 (NR), Otis-Bison 3-2 (3), Rock Hills 5-0 (NR), South Barber 4-1 (NR), Sylvan-Lucas 4-1 (NR), Wakefield 4-1 (NR), Wallace County 3-2 (NR), Wilson 4-1 (NR).
