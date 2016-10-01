High School Sports

October 1, 2016 12:50 PM

The VarsityKansas.com football rankings (Oct. 1)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Overall

1. Derby 5-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 5-0 (2)

3. Junction City 5-0 (3)

4. Wichita Heights 5-0 (4)

5. Miege 4-1 (5)

6. SM East 4-1 (6)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (8)

8. Mill Valley 3-2 (7)

9. Great Bend 5-0 (9)

10. Manhattan 5-0 (10)

Class 6A

1. Derby 5-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 5-0 (2)

3. Junction City 5-0 (3)

4. SM East 4-1 (4)

5. Manhattan 5-0 (5)

Others (in alphabetical order): Dodge City 3-2 (NR), Free State 3-2 (NR), Garden City 5-0 (NR), Hutchinson 4-1 (NR), Lawrence 4-1 (NR), SM West 3-2 (NR), Wichita Northwest 3-2 (NR).

Class 5A

1. Wichita Heights 5-0 (1)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (3)

3. Mill Valley 3-2 (2)

4. Great Bend 5-0 (4)

5. Goddard 4-1 (NR)

Others: Andover 4-1 (NR), Carroll 3-2 (5), KC Schlagle 4-1 (NR), Maize 4-1 (NR), Pittsburg 3-2 (NR), Topeka Seaman 4-1 (NR), Valley Center 5-0 (NR).

Class 4A-I

1. Miege 4-1 (1)

2. Andale 5-0 (2)

3. Atchison 5-0 (3)

4. Louisburg 5-0 (4)

5. Basehor-Linwood 5-0 (NR)

Others: Abilene 5-0 (NR), Augusta 4-1 (NR), Buhler 4-1 (NR), De Soto 4-1 (NR), Maize South 4-1 (NR), McPherson 3-2 (NR), Mulvane 3-2 (5).

Class 4A-II

1. Holcomb 5-0 (1)

2. Frontenac 5-0 (2)

3. Columbus 5-0 (3)

4. Santa Fe Trail 5-0 (5)

5. Wichita Collegiate 3-2 (NR)

Others: Burlington 3-2 (NR), Clay Center 3-2 (NR), Colby 3-2 (NR), Hugoton 3-2 (NR), Nickerson 4-1 (NR), Pratt 4-1 (4), Scott City 3-2 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Hoisington 5-0 (2)

2. Silver Lake 5-0 (5)

3. Phillipsburg 5-0 (3)

4. Garden Plain 5-0 (4)

5. Rossville 4-1 (1)

Others: Beloit 5-0 (NR), Chaparral 5-0 (NR), Cheney 4-1 (NR), Cherryvale 4-1 (NR), Conway Springs 5-0 (NR), Council Grove 4-1 (NR), Fredonia 4-1 (NR), Galena 4-1 (NR), Halstead 5-0 (NR), Jayhawk-Linn 5-0 (NR), Marion 5-0 (NR), Mission Valley 4-1 (NR), Nemaha Central 5-0 (NR), Sabetha 5-0 (NR), SE-Saline 5-0 (NR), Wellsville 4-1 (NR).

Class 2-1A

1. Troy 5-0 (1)

2. Lyndon 5-0 (2)

3. Plainville 4-1 (3)

4. Meade 4-1 (4)

5. Jefferson North 5-0 (NR)

Others: Ell-Saline 3-2 (NR), Elkhart 4-1 (NR), Jackson Heights 4-1 (5), Sedgwick 3-2 (NR), Smith Center 3-2 (NR), Valley Heights 4-1 (NR), Washington County 4-1 (NR).

8-Man I

1. Spearville 5-0 (1)

2. Central Plains 5-0 (2)

3. Osborne 5-0 (3)

4. Clifton-Clyde 5-0 (5)

5. St. Francis 5-0 (4)

Others: Attica-Argonia 4-1 (NR), Burlingame 5-0 (NR), Herington 4-1 (NR), Logan-Palco 5-0 (NR), Ness City 4-1 (NR), Rawlins County 4-0 (NR), Rural Vista 4-1 (NR), Sedan 5-0 (NR), South Central 4-1 (NR), St. Paul 5-0 (NR), West Elk 5-0 (NR).

8-Man II

1. Hanover 4-0 (1)

2. Dighton 5-0 (2)

3. Pike Valley 4-1 (4)

4. Caldwell 5-0 (5)

5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (NR)

Others: Beloit St. John's-Tipton 4-1 (NR), Hartford 4-1 (NR), Hutchinson Central Christian 5-0 (NR), Ingalls 4-1 (NR), Otis-Bison 3-2 (3), Rock Hills 5-0 (NR), South Barber 4-1 (NR), Sylvan-Lucas 4-1 (NR), Wakefield 4-1 (NR), Wallace County 3-2 (NR), Wilson 4-1 (NR).

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Andover quarterback Chase Oberg discusses the Trojans' 19-14 victory over Campus

View more video

Sports Videos