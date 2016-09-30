PHOTOS: Derby overpowers Carroll

Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Eagle claw hands were a hot ticket at the Derby, Bishop Carroll game Friday night.
Derby running back Kenyon Tabor, right, heads for the end zone early in the game for touchdown against Bishop Carroll Friday night. (September 30, 2016)
Bishop Carroll’s Gage Gottschalk, (23) is congratulated in the end zone after scoring a touchdown late in the first half against Derby.
Bishop Carroll players take the field Friday night at home as they took on Derby.
A huge load of hotdogs goes into a smoke at Bishop Carroll on Friday night before the Bishop Carroll-Derby game.
Derby running back Kenyon Tabor heads for the end zone early in the game for touchdown against Bishop Carroll on Friday night.
