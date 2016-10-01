Maize South QB Ethan Richardson

Goddard coach Scott Vang joins Taylor Eldridge on the Varsity Kansas Big Show to discuss his team's 3-1 start to the season.
Goddard QB Blake Sullivan talks to Billy Byler about the 60-12 rivalry win over Eisenhower. #vkscores
Goddard tailback Kody Gonzalez talks with Billy Byler about the 60-12 win over Eisenhower. #vkscores
Derby defeats Hutchinson 46-20 to move to 4-0.
South's Jariah Taylor talks about South's 35-14 win over Kapaun.
South Coach Kevin Steiner talks about 35-14 win over Kapaun.
Taylor Eldridge delivers to you all of the top scores from around the area, catching you up on Friday night's action.
Andover senior quarterback Chase Oberg discusses the Trojans' 23-6 victory over Andover Central with Scott Paske of VarsityKansas.com on Sept. 23, 2016.
Andover senior receiver discusses the Trojans' 23-6 win over Andover Central with Scott Paske of VarsityKansas.com on Sept. 23, 2016.