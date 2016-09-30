PHOTOS: Northwest runs over Kapaun 56-35

Northwest's Jahyl Rounds (3) grinds out yardage against Kapain in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Northwest's Emilio San Roman (40) celebrates his TD after his interception against Kapaun in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest's Jahyl Rounds, left, finds a hole as he runs up the middle against Kapaun in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest's Emilio San Roman (40) returns a kickoff for big yards against Kapaun in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest's Emilio San Roman eludes tacklers during their game against Kapaun at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun's Tate Heiland (32)runs against Northwest at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest's Martese Mullins tries to turn the corner on Kapaun's Adam Ayala in the first quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun's Adam Ayala returns a punt against Northwest at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The Northwest cheerleaders arrive at the field before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Members of the Northwest marching band entertain the crowd before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The Northwest Grizzlies take the field before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest players hold their helmets as they kick off to Kapaun in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun senior Ethan "Zeus" Bergkamp, right, celebrates while tailgating and playing water pong before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest's Jalen Smith runs for big yards after a reception against Kapaun in the first quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest coach Steve Martin gives his team a pep talk before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The Northwest marching band takes the field before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun's Nick Channell (1) runs for yardage against Northwest in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun's Tate Heiland (32) runs against Northwest's Chima Okoro (1) in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest students tailgate before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Kapaun QB Nick Degenhardt (7) runs in for a TD against Northwest in the second quarter at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
The Northwest cheerleaders join the Kapaun cheerleaders as they pray before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
Northwest student show their support before the Northwest-Kapaun game at Northwest Friday. (Sept.30, 2016)
