Behind Kenyon Tabor’s big day, Derby steamrolls Carroll

Derby senior tight end Kenyon Tabor was waiting for his first big game after making an oral commitment to play for Kansas.
Tabor made the Jayhawks proud on Friday night, recording eight catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns — all season highs — as No. 1-ranked Derby steamrolled Bishop Carroll, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, in a 49-13 victory. Tabor has 20 catches for 338 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Not only did Derby improve to 5-0, extending its winning streak to 15 games, but it also maintained its spot atop the Class 6A standings in the western half by picking up the maximum 21-point margin from Friday night’s win.
Despite the final score, Carroll (3-2) had a very real chance to push Derby.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter and then 21-6, Carroll reeled off a 6-minute, 11-play drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Gage Gottschalk, who had replaced starting tailback Adam Theis after he exited the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury.
Carroll pulled within 21-13, and if it could have survived the final 58 seconds of the second quarter without a score, it would have received the ball to start the third quarter with a chance to potentially tie the Panthers.
But it didn’t survive the final 58 seconds. Instead, Derby’s Brody Kooser broke loose down the left sideline on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown to extend Derby’s lead to 28-13 before halftime.
Carroll’s offense could not generate anything in the second half, as Derby limited the Golden Eagles to 75 yards on 30 plays. Carroll finished the game 1 for 10 on third-down attempts.
Not only did Derby control the point of attack, limiting Carroll to 41 rushing yards on 21 carries thanks to a dominant performance by the defensive line, led by Peerlus Walker and Riley Cain, and the linebacker unit of Tommy Carter, Braeden Cooper, and Braden Richardson.
Carroll’s defensive problems continued against elite offenses. After Northwest posted 61 points and 740 yards on Carroll’s defense in its Week 1 loss, Derby tacked on 49 more points and 459 yards on Friday night.
Derby quarterback Dan Dawdy picked apart the Carroll secondary, completing 15 of 20 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. All but one of Dawdy’s completions went for either a first down or a touchdown.
After Carroll was forced to punt early in the third quarter, Derby pushed its lead to 35-13 on its first possession of the second half when Kooser scored his third touchdown of the game with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter. Kooser finished the game with 86 yards on 12 carries and added 56 receiving yards on two catches.
But when Derby’s offense needed a critical conversion, Dawdy turned to Tabor.
With starting tight end and leading receiver Michael Littleton out with an illness, Tabor moved from his outside receiver position to line up at tight end for the game. The change seemed to make a difference for Tabor, as he ran wild on Carroll’s secondary and often caught his passes wide open.
Carroll took a second regular-season loss for the first time since 2010.
Derby
14
14
7
14
—
49
Carroll
6
7
0
0
—
13
D: Tabor 43 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D: Kooser 29 run (Tullis kick)
C: Cundiff 7 pass from Howell (run failed)
D: Kooser 3 run (Tullis kick)
C: Gottschalk 1 run (Steven kick)
D: Kooser 97 kick return (Tullis kick)
D: Dawdy 4 run (Tullis kick)
D: Tabor 11 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D: Tabor 8 pass from H. Igo (Tullis kick)
