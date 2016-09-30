Cheney’s dominating second half too much for Sedgwick

After trailing 21-19 with one minute left in the second quarter, Cheney finished the game on a 35-0 run to come away with a 46-21 non-league victory over Sedgwick on Friday night.
Cheney scored less than two minutes into the game, with Austin Ray scoring on a 32-yard run to give Cheney a 7-0 lead. Landon Mason answered back on Cheney’s next offensive possession, running 22 yards into the end zone to make the lead 13-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Sedgwick responded with a 28-yard pass on third down and long to Neal Beaver from Hooper Schroeder for a first down on Cheney’s 29. Schroeder turned a 29-yard pass into a touchdown, connecting to Brayden Francis for a third straight reception to cut the deficit 13-7 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Micah Grover came right back to connect to Mason for a 19 yard touchdown reception to push Cheney’s lead 19-7 with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Sedgwick’s Schroeder ended a quiet second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the Cheney lead 19-14 with 2:55 left in the second quarter.
Cheney was ready to strike again, until Sedgwick forced a fumble recovered by Neal Bever. A curl pass to Bever and a roughing the passer penalty moved Sedgwick 26 yards, setting up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Francis from Schroeder to take the lead 21-19 with one minute left in the second quarter.
Grover gave Cheney the lead back right before halftime, with Mason hauling in a 46 yard reception to go ahead 26-21 heading into the locker room.
Drew Mullen ran for 18 yards on Sedgwick’s first play of the second half, but a fumble recovered by Dawson Winter put Cheney five yards away from the goal line. Grover turned an eight-yard penalty into a 13-yard touchdown, connecting to Trent Scheer to extend the Cheney lead 33-21 with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
A seven-yard run by Ray with 4:36 in the third quarter pushed Cheney out in front 39-21. Grover continued to help Cheney punish Sedgwick in the second half, scoring on a quarterback keeper to extend Cheney’s lead 46-21 with 8:52 remaining.
Kaury Kuhn capped off Cheney’s second-half effort with a 1-yard score.
Sedgwick
7
14
0
0
—
21
Cheney
19
7
13
15
—
C — Ray 32 run (Patterson kick)
C — Mason 22 run (Kick failed)
S — Francis 29 from Schroeder (Francis kick)
C — Mason 19 pass from Grover (Kick failed)
S — Schroeder 5 run (Francis kick)
S — Francis 20 pass from Schroeder (Francis kick)
C — Mason 46 pass from Grover (Patterson kick)
C — Scheer 13 pass from Grover (Scheer kick)
C — Ray 7 run (Kick failed)
C — Kuhn 1 run (Quick run)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Sedgwick, Mullen 20-42, K. Schroeder 2-3, Lacey 1-1. Cheney, Ray 24-156, Grover 5-6, Scheer 3-24, Mason 1-22, Quick 3-13.
Passing — Sedgwick, H. Schroeder 12-21-139. Cheney, Grover 15-25-195.
Receiving — Sedgwick, Bever 4-65, Francis 8-101, Mullen 1-12. Cheney, Scheer 3-32, Petz 7-79, Mason 5-84.
