Conway Springs blasts Trinity

Conway Springs has utilized its single-wing run-oriented offense over the years to win Class 3A titles.
But Friday night, the Cardinals aired it out to gain the lead, then let a bruising running attack take over in a 54-14 Central Plains League victory and improved to 5-0.
In the first half alone, Conway amassed 163 passing yards, including 52 from Josh Dugan, who found Chase Ast on the first play from scrimmage to set up Conway’s first touchdown.
The Cardinals scored three plays later behind 210-pound running back Riley Akiu.
Trinity didn’t move the ball on its first series, but benefited from a 29-yard pass play from Sammy Hardin to Sam Schroeder to the Conway 21. A horse-collar tackle against the Cardinals put the ball at the 11, and Hardin hit Liam Reusser for a touchdown after two runs for no gain.
Sam Schroeder then intercepted a Colton Terhune pass at the Cardinals 13. Hardin gained 10 yards to the Conway 3, and Jake Windholz took it in on the next play for a 14-7 Knights lead.
But Conway then got its scores in bunches. Trenton Jones broke a 29-yard run, squirting through the Knights defense and racing to the end zone.
Terhune connected with Trenton Jones on a 62-yard pass play for a touchdown. Conway then forced a three-and-out, and Jones returned the Trinity punt from the Conway 32 to the Knights’ 29.
Akiu then scored his second TD of the night on a 1-yard run. The conversion try failed, but the Cardinals had a 20-14 lead.
A Chase Ast interception put the ball at the Trinity 5, and Akiu found the end zone for the third time. This time, the kick was good for a 27-14 lead.
On Conway’s next possession, Terhune found Jones on a 62-yard pass, with Jones using his speed to outrun Trinity defenders to the end zone after catching the ball all alone in the open field.
Jacob Winter then ran untouched on a 13-yard scamper with 3:48 still remaining in the third quarter for a 41-14 lead, and Jones then capped the quarter with a 3-yard scoring run. After the last score, the conversion try failed for a 47-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Terhune ran 1 yard to cap the scoring.
Trinity
14
0
0
0
—
14
Con. Springs
7
13
27
7
—
54
CS – Ak iu 1 run (Mies kick)
TA – Reusser 11 pass from Hardin (O’Neil kick)
TA – Windholz 3 run (O’Neil kick)
CS – Jones 29 run (Mies kick)
CS – Akiu 1 run (kick failed)
CS – Akiu 5 run (Mies kick)
CS – Jones 62 pass from Terhune (Mies kick)
CS – Winter 13 run (Mies kick)
CS – Jones 3 run (kick failed)
CS – Terhune 1 run (Mies kick)
Comments