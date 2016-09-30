High School Sports

September 30, 2016 3:29 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 30)

CITY LEAGUE

Derby 49, Carroll 13

Dodge City 35, South 19

East 21. Southeast 20 (Thu.)

Great Bend 42, West 21

Heights 60, North 7

Northwest 56, Kapaun 35

AV-CTL

Andale 61, Clearwater 20

Andover 19, Campus 14

Augusta 56, Chanute 0

Buhler 48, Winfield 7

Collegiate 52, Wellington 0

Derby 49, Carroll 13

Goddard 42, Salina South 7

Hutchinson 56, Eisenhower 16

Maize 56, Arkansas City 33

Maize South 38, Mulvane 35

McPherson 35, Circle 6

Newton 45, Salina Central 21

Pittsburg 52, Andover Central 0

Rose HIll 35, El Dorado 14

Valley Center 20, Hays 6

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Chaparral 70, Douglass 12

Cheney 54, Sedgwick 21

Conway Springs 54, Trinity Academy 14

Garden Plain 56, Belle Plaine 20

Inman 10, Medicine Lodge 7

Kingman 24, Independent 7

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Halstead 36, Hillsboro 3

Haven 55, Lyons 21

Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 0

Hoisington 32, Pratt 14

Kingman 24, Independent 7

Nickerson 36, Larned 14

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia-Attica at Pratt-Skyline

Caldwell 74, Burrton 0

Central-Burden at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Central Christian at Norwich

Central Plains 50, Canton-Galva 0

Flint HIlls Christian at Sunrise Christian

Fredonia 45, Bluestem 0

Goessel at Little River

Hartford 70, South Haven 18

Humboldt 73, Eureka 6

Hutchinson Trinity 8, Ell-Saline 0

Marion 44, Sterling 14

Moundridge 34, Remington 30

Oxford 44, Udall 20

Peabody-Burns 60, Flint Hills 12

St. Marys 61, Yates Center 0

Sedan 40, Marmaton Valley 20

South Barber 54, Pretty Prairie 22

Wichita Homeschool at Life Prep Academy

STATEWIDE

Abilene 28, Concordia 7

Ashland 64, Bucklin 18

Atchison 58, KC Washington 6

Axtell at Frankfort

Basehor-Linwood 45, Bonner Springs 16

Beloit 66, Russell 33

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Linn 0

Bennington 70, Lincoln 24

Blue Valley 45, St. James 0

Burlingame 48, Onaga 0

Burlington 52, Osawatomie 28

BV North 35, Gardner-Edgerton 0 (Thu.)

BV Northwest 42, BV Southwest 35

Cair Paravel at St. Marys

Caney Valley 42, Erie 2

Chase at Stafford

Chase County at Central Heights

Cherryvale 15, Neodesha 6

Chetopa 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Clifton-Clyde 50, Herington 36

Columbus 35, Prairie View 14

Crest 52, Altoona-Midway 0

Decatur County 54, Quinter 6

De Soto 35, Nevada (Mo.) 0

Elkhart at Clayton (N.M.)

Ellsworth 55, Sacred Heart 7

Emporia 40, Topeka West 7

Frontenac 70, SE-Cherokee 0

Galena 38, Coffeyville 33

Garden City 45, Liberal 26

Greeley County at Hodgeman County

Hill City at WaKeeney

Holcomb at Colby

Holton 47, Royal Valley 7

Hugoton 35, Goodland 21

Independence 39, Anderson County 8

Ingalls at Moscow

Jayhawk-Linn 32, Pleasant Ridge 16

Jefferson North 42, Horton 6

Jefferson West 16, Hiawatha 14

Junction City 42, Highland Park 12

KC Piper 55, KC Turner 27

KC Schlagle 52, KC Wyandotte 18

KC Sumner 42, KC Ward 8

Kiowa County at Fairfield

La Crosse 70, Sublette 0

Labette County 43, Fort Scott 42

Lawrence 28, Olathe North 0

Lebo 34, Waverly 26

Leoti at Satanta

Logan-Palco 50, Victoria 28

Louisburg 36, Baldwin 8

Lyndon 26, Council Grove 8

Manhattan at Topeka Seaman

Mankato-Rock Hills 54, Tescott 6

Marysville 28, Clay Center 14

Maur Hill 48, Missouri Military 6

McLouth 19, Christ Prep Academy 15 (Thu.)

Meade 58, Syracuse 0

Miege 54, BV West 7

Minneola at Fowler

Mission Valley at Osage City

Natoma at Golden Plains

Nemaha Central 53, Centralia 19

Ness City 82, Kinsley 26

Northern Heights at West Franklin

Northern Valley at Lakeside-Downs

Norton at Southwestern Heights

Oberlin 54, Quinter 6

Olathe East 49, SM South 16

Olathe Northwest 34, Leavenworth 0

Olathe South at Free State

Olpe 48, Uniontown 6

Osborne 58, Solomon 8

Oskaloosa 60, Immaculata-Maranatha 20

Oswego 12, NE-Arma 0

Paola 28, Eudora 14

Parsons 48, Iola 42

Pawnee Heights at Cheylin

Phillipsburg at Ellis

Pike Valley at Southern Cloud

Pittsburg Colgan 35, Girard 13

Plainville at Republic County

Riley County 24, Rock Creek 7

Riverside 24. Atchison County 6

Baxter Springs 45, Riverton 7

Rolla at Deerfield

Rural Vista at Valley Falls

Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 7

St. Francis 50, Hoxie 0

St. John 22, Ellinwood 20

St. Paul 54, Madison 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Mill Valley 33

Santa Fe Trail 26, Wellsville 21

Scott City 53, Ulysses 7

SM North at SM East

SM West 39, SM Northwest 20 (Thu.)

Smith Center 43, Oakley 14

Silver Lake 36, Rossville 28

SE-Saline 54, Minneapolis 6

South Central 46, Macksville 30

Spearville 58, South Gray 8

Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 12

Stanton County at Lakin

Sylvan-Lucas 58, Stockton 18

Thomas More Prep at Cimarron

Tonganoxie 28, Lansing 21

Topeka 32, Shawnee Heights 28

Triplains-Brewster at Dighton

Troy 62, Doniphan West 28

Valley Heights 34, Wabaunsee 28

Veritas Christian 48, St. John’s Military 20

Wakefield 52, BV-Randolph 6

Wallace County 28, Otis-Bison 20

Wamego 41, Chapman 0

Washburn Rural 33, Hayden 6

Washington County 22, Jackson Heights 14

Weskan at Wheatland-Grinnell

West Elk 64, Southern Coffey County 8

Wetmore at Hanover

Wilson 42, Thunder Ridge 20

High School Sports

