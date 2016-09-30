Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 30)

CITY LEAGUE
Derby 49, Carroll 13
Dodge City 35, South 19
East 21. Southeast 20 (Thu.)
Great Bend 42, West 21
Heights 60, North 7
Northwest 56, Kapaun 35
AV-CTL
Andale 61, Clearwater 20
Andover 19, Campus 14
Augusta 56, Chanute 0
Buhler 48, Winfield 7
Collegiate 52, Wellington 0
Goddard 42, Salina South 7
Hutchinson 56, Eisenhower 16
Maize 56, Arkansas City 33
Maize South 38, Mulvane 35
McPherson 35, Circle 6
Newton 45, Salina Central 21
Pittsburg 52, Andover Central 0
Rose HIll 35, El Dorado 14
Valley Center 20, Hays 6
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Chaparral 70, Douglass 12
Cheney 54, Sedgwick 21
Conway Springs 54, Trinity Academy 14
Garden Plain 56, Belle Plaine 20
Inman 10, Medicine Lodge 7
Kingman 24, Independent 7
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Halstead 36, Hillsboro 3
Haven 55, Lyons 21
Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 0
Hoisington 32, Pratt 14
Nickerson 36, Larned 14
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia-Attica at Pratt-Skyline
Caldwell 74, Burrton 0
Central-Burden at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Central Christian at Norwich
Central Plains 50, Canton-Galva 0
Flint HIlls Christian at Sunrise Christian
Fredonia 45, Bluestem 0
Goessel at Little River
Hartford 70, South Haven 18
Humboldt 73, Eureka 6
Hutchinson Trinity 8, Ell-Saline 0
Marion 44, Sterling 14
Moundridge 34, Remington 30
Oxford 44, Udall 20
Peabody-Burns 60, Flint Hills 12
St. Marys 61, Yates Center 0
Sedan 40, Marmaton Valley 20
South Barber 54, Pretty Prairie 22
Wichita Homeschool at Life Prep Academy
STATEWIDE
Abilene 28, Concordia 7
Ashland 64, Bucklin 18
Atchison 58, KC Washington 6
Axtell at Frankfort
Basehor-Linwood 45, Bonner Springs 16
Beloit 66, Russell 33
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Linn 0
Bennington 70, Lincoln 24
Blue Valley 45, St. James 0
Burlingame 48, Onaga 0
Burlington 52, Osawatomie 28
BV North 35, Gardner-Edgerton 0 (Thu.)
BV Northwest 42, BV Southwest 35
Cair Paravel at St. Marys
Caney Valley 42, Erie 2
Chase at Stafford
Chase County at Central Heights
Cherryvale 15, Neodesha 6
Chetopa 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Clifton-Clyde 50, Herington 36
Columbus 35, Prairie View 14
Crest 52, Altoona-Midway 0
Decatur County 54, Quinter 6
De Soto 35, Nevada (Mo.) 0
Elkhart at Clayton (N.M.)
Ellsworth 55, Sacred Heart 7
Emporia 40, Topeka West 7
Frontenac 70, SE-Cherokee 0
Galena 38, Coffeyville 33
Garden City 45, Liberal 26
Greeley County at Hodgeman County
Hill City at WaKeeney
Holcomb at Colby
Holton 47, Royal Valley 7
Hugoton 35, Goodland 21
Independence 39, Anderson County 8
Ingalls at Moscow
Jayhawk-Linn 32, Pleasant Ridge 16
Jefferson North 42, Horton 6
Jefferson West 16, Hiawatha 14
Junction City 42, Highland Park 12
KC Piper 55, KC Turner 27
KC Schlagle 52, KC Wyandotte 18
KC Sumner 42, KC Ward 8
Kiowa County at Fairfield
La Crosse 70, Sublette 0
Labette County 43, Fort Scott 42
Lawrence 28, Olathe North 0
Lebo 34, Waverly 26
Leoti at Satanta
Logan-Palco 50, Victoria 28
Louisburg 36, Baldwin 8
Lyndon 26, Council Grove 8
Manhattan at Topeka Seaman
Mankato-Rock Hills 54, Tescott 6
Marysville 28, Clay Center 14
Maur Hill 48, Missouri Military 6
McLouth 19, Christ Prep Academy 15 (Thu.)
Meade 58, Syracuse 0
Miege 54, BV West 7
Minneola at Fowler
Mission Valley at Osage City
Natoma at Golden Plains
Nemaha Central 53, Centralia 19
Ness City 82, Kinsley 26
Northern Heights at West Franklin
Northern Valley at Lakeside-Downs
Norton at Southwestern Heights
Oberlin 54, Quinter 6
Olathe East 49, SM South 16
Olathe Northwest 34, Leavenworth 0
Olathe South at Free State
Olpe 48, Uniontown 6
Osborne 58, Solomon 8
Oskaloosa 60, Immaculata-Maranatha 20
Oswego 12, NE-Arma 0
Paola 28, Eudora 14
Parsons 48, Iola 42
Pawnee Heights at Cheylin
Phillipsburg at Ellis
Pike Valley at Southern Cloud
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Girard 13
Plainville at Republic County
Riley County 24, Rock Creek 7
Riverside 24. Atchison County 6
Baxter Springs 45, Riverton 7
Rolla at Deerfield
Rural Vista at Valley Falls
Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 7
St. Francis 50, Hoxie 0
St. John 22, Ellinwood 20
St. Paul 54, Madison 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Mill Valley 33
Santa Fe Trail 26, Wellsville 21
Scott City 53, Ulysses 7
SM North at SM East
SM West 39, SM Northwest 20 (Thu.)
Smith Center 43, Oakley 14
Silver Lake 36, Rossville 28
SE-Saline 54, Minneapolis 6
South Central 46, Macksville 30
Spearville 58, South Gray 8
Spring Hill 33, Ottawa 12
Stanton County at Lakin
Sylvan-Lucas 58, Stockton 18
Thomas More Prep at Cimarron
Tonganoxie 28, Lansing 21
Topeka 32, Shawnee Heights 28
Triplains-Brewster at Dighton
Troy 62, Doniphan West 28
Valley Heights 34, Wabaunsee 28
Veritas Christian 48, St. John’s Military 20
Wakefield 52, BV-Randolph 6
Wallace County 28, Otis-Bison 20
Wamego 41, Chapman 0
Washburn Rural 33, Hayden 6
Washington County 22, Jackson Heights 14
Weskan at Wheatland-Grinnell
West Elk 64, Southern Coffey County 8
Wetmore at Hanover
Wilson 42, Thunder Ridge 20
Comments