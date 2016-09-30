Northwest High's Martese Mullins plays for family lost too soon

The most difficult offseason of his life taught Martese Mullins about inspiration.
Mullins, a senior receiver at Northwest, set school records in yards (880) and receptions (45) last season, when the Grizzlies finished 10-2 and reached the Class 6A playoffs. Playing just to improve upon those lofty benchmarks would have provided substantial incentive.
Nine days in the spring changed all the reasons for chasing those goals. On April 16, Mullins’ cousin, mentor, coach and counselor, Devin Kindle, died at age 30 from a heart attack.
“He was like a father figure since I was in the second grade,” Mullins said. “He came from California – that’s where I was originally born – and he came all the way from there to help me play football. My mom wanted me to do a sport, so in second grade I started playing football. That’s when he took over as like a father role, because I never really had a father figure in my life.”
On April 25, Mullins’ aunt, Jo Ann Ingram, died at 63. The deaths of Kindle and Ingram weren’t the first times Mullins and his family experienced loss, but the timing created too many questions without any answers.
They also gave Mullins’ senior season meaning beyond the numbers.
“My motivation is really playing for (Kindle) and my other family member that passed this year, because it was back to back,” Mullins said.
“Everything I do is for my family.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Forgive Mullins’ mother, Jackie, for not being the harshest critic, but understand that her opinion isn’t unique.
Six years before Northwest coach Steve Martin had a similar revelation, Jackie Mullins discovered that her son had unique talent.
“He had to be probably in the third grade,” Jackie Mullins said. “I noticed that he was really good. He ran real fast, you really had to catch him. I noticed that probably in third grade, he was playing for the Bulldogs.”
Mullins’ speed was tantalizing the day he showed up at Northwest, and it translated so well to games that it caught Martin’s eye even before he was Mullins’ coach.
“We played Bishop Carroll his first game ever at Northwest,” Martin said. “They were packing the box and stopping the run. Our freshman coach at that time, he just threw the ball up a couple times, and (Mullins) went out and got it.
“It was my second year at Northwest, and we didn’t have that receiver that could take the top off the defense. So it was really that ‘wow’ factor with him. He’s one of those kids that really can flat-out fly on a football field.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Mullins was born with that asset, and Kindle helped cultivate the speed and develop other skills Mullins needed to become elite. Or, as Jackie Mullins’ favorite T-shirt says:
“Jackie birth(ed) a monster … Devin created a beast.”
Jackie Mullins wears the shirt to every Northwest game and yells, “Go, baby!”
“She always asks if I hear her,” Mullins said. “I don’t, because I’m so much in the game.”
Kindle’s relationship with Mullins was centered around football – not always the sport, but the life lessons it could teach. Kindle, a barber, taught Mullins about the hard work necessary for achieving one’s dreams.
Kindle and his fiancée had children and treated Mullins as one of their own. Jackie leaned on Kindle for support in raising her son and encouraged their bonding even though she wasn’t a football fan.
“He would go from football games to football games half the night,” Jackie Mullins said. “Devin was like a mentor to him and a real good role model. …He was more like a father figure to him because, with me being a single parent, Devin stepped in and took him under his wing to bring him to the man he is today. He’s a young man today.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Kindle’s lessons are on display for the casual observers and for the most precise analysts of football. He outruns linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties and is dangerous no matter where he catches the ball.
During Northwest’s 2-2 start, Mullins has 20 receptions for 491 yards and eight touchdowns, three short of his 2015 total. He takes the Grizzlies, who have scored 200 points, from prolific to often unstoppable.
Mullins also throws himself into the less glamorous aspects of his position. He has improved his blocking and eagerly participates in yoga day every Wednesday. His favorite pose? The butterfly.
“If you watch Martese, if we’re running the ball, Martese is blocking,” Martin said. “He’s not standing around, jogging, or walking off the line. It’s really hard to tell if it’s a run or a pass.”
Mullins’ personality matches with his well-rounded game. He rarely brings attention to himself on the field, but his ability and energy often give Northwest a spiritual lift.
“He’s a funny guy,” Northwest quarterback Austin Anderson said. “He likes to make jokes and stuff, he makes us laugh. When he sees someone down he’ll try to bring them up. He doesn’t talk much sometimes, but most of the time he’s making jokes.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Remaining upbeat has often been difficult for Mullins and his family.
In 2011, Jackie Mullins lost a son, Malaki Washington, who was a few months short of his 20th birthday when he died.
Kindle was Jackie Mullins’ nephew and Ingram was her sister. While trying to pull her son through the pain, Jackie has joined him in the grieving process. A greeter at Tabernacle Bible Church, she counsels with other members to help her through its stages.
“I pray a lot and I read my Bible a lot,” Jackie Mullins said. “I go to grieving classes to overcome this. When it comes to me sitting down with my kids, I want to see the hurt because we’ve got to let them go.
“We can’t just keep holding on to them, we’ve got to kind of let them go to get ourselves better. The longer you hold it in you, the harder it’s going to be. It’s hard, but we’ve kind of got to let them go.”
Mullins helps his mom, and himself, every time he plays football. He’s chasing records – his own records – he believes he can erase.
“I thought I could do better and I could improve more as a player,” Mullins said.
Kindle was supposed to be watching as Mullins became the City League’s best receiver, and one of the best in the state. Kindle’s family believes he is.
“We went to the Bishop Carroll game. I brought my chair that I have an (extra) seat to it, and I put one of his T-shirts over my chair,” Jackie Mullins said. “Because he’s here. That’s how I feel, I feel that he’s here. He’s here with us at this game.”
Mullins’ strong start
Northwest receiver Martese Mullins has 20 catches for 491 yards through four games, ahead of his school record-setting pace of 2015. He’s also 120 yards ahead of the area’s No. 2 receiver.
Opponent
Rec
Yds
TD
Carroll
7
163
3
Heights
5
150
3
Great Bend
5
140
2
West
3
38
0
