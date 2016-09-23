Derby uses early turnovers to pop Hutchinson

Derby’s offense operates with such ruthless efficiency, it’s difficult to remain competitve with the No. 1-ranked team in Kansas when turnovers begin to mount.
Hutchinson was the latest team to find it to be true on Friday night when all three of its first-half turnovers were converted into Derby touchdowns and the Salthawks became the latest victim to be swallowed up by Derby in a 46-20 victory.
The win improved Derby’s record to 4-0, dealt Hutchinson its first loss on its home field, and pushed Derby’s scoring margin to 188-53 on the year.
“When two good teams play each other, whoever turns the ball over more usually loses,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “We weren’t perfect in that category either, but I thought our kids battled.”
In retrospect, the most costly turnover by Hutchinson was its first, one play after Derby fumbled the opening kickoff and Hutchinson recovered on Derby’s 27-yard line. On the next snap, Hutchinson botched a handoff and Derby recovered, ending the chance to snag momentum and put Derby in an early hole on the road.
Instead, it was Derby that capitalized a few plays later on a deceptive play that ended with running back Brody Kooser sprinting untouched into the end zone from 55 yards. Derby fooled the entire defense when it sent receiver Kai Lemons sprinting across the backfield after Kooser took the handoff to create the illusion of an end-around was underway. Kooser faked the pitch, then cruised to the end zone with the defense shifted to the other side of the field.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities,” Hutchinson coach Ryan Cornelsen said. “When you play a team that good, the speed of the game drastically got faster for us and because of that we had a lot of miscues. A lot of big plays that went the other way. It just took us awhile to catch up and we had too many mistakes in the process.”
Hutchinson briefly took a 7-6 lead when fullback Joesiah Galindo ran untouched up the middle 80 yards on the next drive. Galindo (156 yards) would prove to be effective in this game, as Derby’s defense keyed in and successfully limited Hutchinson’s top rushing threats, Brody Smith (24 yards on four carries) and Tracy Harris (10 carries for four yards).
But after forcing a three-and-out on defense, Hutchinson put the ball on the ground again on another botched handoff. One play later, Derby capitalized on a 5-yard touchdown run by Dan Dawdy for a 12-7 lead.
The third fumble came midway through the second quarter when Derby linebacker Tommy Carter wrecked an option play, forced a premature pitch from the quarterback, then out-hustled him to recover the fumble. Just like that, Derby led 25-7 when Dawdy found receiver Michael Littleton for a 6-yard pop before halftime.
“You can see it in their body language, it completely deflates them,” Dawdy said. “It’s the same with any team you play. It takes the wind out of their sails. It’s huge to get that momentum going for you because better things seem to happen after that.”
With Hutchinson using its top resources to cover Kenyon Tabor and Kai Lemons, Dawdy exploited Littleton in a matchup they found most favorable. Littleton dominated the middle of the field and especially close to the end zone, as he connected for eight passes from Dawdy for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
Dawdy said he was reading Hutchinson’s free safety to identify which matchup he liked the most. He choose to shadow Tabor and Lemon for most of the game, which consistently left Littleton in favorable 1-on-1 matchups.
“I don’t know if he flies under the radar or what, but he’s like a baby Kenyon,” Dawdy said. “He’s really talented and nobody seems to scout him or something.”
Hutchinson rallied with back-to-back scores to close the second quarter and open the third, trimming Derby’s lead to 25-20 in the process, but Dawdy and Littleton had an immediate answer.
In less than 90 seconds, Derby marched down the field and pushed its lead back out to 32-20 when Littleton hesitated at the line of scrimmage to fool the defense into thinking he was blocking, then released for an open touchdown — his third of the game.
Dawdy finished the game with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, while Brody Kooser added 169 yards on the ground.
“Dawdy can throw the ball, too,” Clark said. “He’s smart and never really put us in a bind. He knows he has weapons around him.”
It was all Derby after that, as the Panthers tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth and rolled to their 14th straight victory.
“We knew they were going to be physical, so we had to come out and play physical too,” Derby senior Cooper Welch said. “I think that’s exactly what we showed tonight.”
Derby
12
13
7
14
—
46
Hutchinson
7
7
6
0
—
20
D: Kooser 55 run (kick failed)
H: Galindo 80 run (Dimitt kick)
D: Dawdy 5 run (kick failed)
D: Littleon 6 pass from Dawdy (pass failed)
D: Littleton 10 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
H: Galindo 23 run (Dimitt kick)
H: Craig 12 run (kick failed)
D: Littleton 5 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D: Tabor 23 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D: Kooser 6 run (Tullis kick)
Rushing—Derby, Kooser 20-169, Dawdy 8-49, H. Igo 4-12, Syring 1-0, Lemons 1-(-2); Hutchinson, Galindo 16-156, Craig 18-108, Harris 4-24, Smith 10-4.
Passing—Derby, Dawdy 14-26-0-198; Hutchinson, Craig 0-2-0-0.
Receiving—Derby, Littleton 8-83, Tabor 2-62, Taylor 2-24, Kooser 1-20, Lemons 1-9; Hutchinson, none.
