South blasts Kapaun in battle for City League lead

Jarriah Taylor’s relationship with his quarterback Evan Kruse had been rocky the past couple of weeks, according to Taylor. The two resolved their differences by getting in extra throws after practice to strengthen their chemistry.
Their work paid off, especially in the first half with Taylor hauling in three touchdown passes to put South ahead 28-0 at halftime. Taylor finished with seven receptions for 132 yards to lift the Titans past Kapaun 35-14 in a battle for first place in the City League on Friday at Cessna Stadium.
“The last couple of weeks, (our relationship) has been a little rocky,” Taylor said. “We’re working through it and we are getting better every day in practice. We put in extra catches, extra throws and everything just to get better and it really translated tonight.”
South defensive lineman Tyrekus Birch blocked his second punt of the game after Kapaun’s second offensive drive to put the Titans on the Crusaders 29 yard line. TreVaunte Hunt capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown to put South ahead 8-0 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Titans’ defense picked up another play to set up field position for the South offense, with Chris Bell picking off a Kapaun pass to take it to the Crusaders’ 33. Taylor doubled the lead almost immediately with a 27-yard touchdown catch from Kruse.
“We know Kapaun is a sound team,” Birch said. “We knew coming out there everybody had to fill there gaps and do what they got to do. When we don’t make any mistakes, no one will score on us.”
South’s defense forced a Nick Degenhardt fumble on Kapaun’s next possession. Kruse turned Kapaun’s second straight turnover into a score, throwing to Taylor for a 37-yard touchdown to put South ahead by 20.
Birch recovered Kapaun’s second fumble on the Crusaders’ 10-yard line, setting up a 6-yard pass to Taylor for his third touchdown reception of the first half.
“Our defense played well, really well,” South coach Kevin Steiner said. “They set up our offense and our offense was able to capitalize on it.”
Kapaun responded in the second half with a Nick Channel interception that put Kapaun on South’s 30. Degenhardt ran for 16 yards to set up a Tate Heiland 6-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 28-7 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
South’s Payton Collins extended the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run, but Degenhardt connected to Connor Shank for a 59-yard touchdown pass that cut the Kapaun deficit to 35-14.
The Crusaders were not able to recover the onside kick, allowing South to run away with their first victory over Kapaun in more than 10 years.
“The focus (now) is on us and make sure we are getting better every single day,” Steiner said. “For us, that stuff takes care of itself if we just worry about us.”
South
8
20
0
7
—
35
Kapaun
0
0
7
7
—
14
S — Hunt 3 run (Taylor pass from Kruse)
S — Taylor 27 pass from Kruse (Kruse run)
S — Taylor 37 pass from Kruse (Conversion failed)
S — Taylor 6 pass from Kruse (Conversion failed)
K — Hieland 6 yard run (Schrock kick)
S — Collins 2 yard run (Le kick)
K — Shank 59 yard pass from Degenhardt (Schrock kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — South, Hunt 28-124, Parker 14-34, Bell 4-13, Collins 4-11. Kapaun, Schoelwer 1-2, Degenhardt 9-29, Heiland 18-107, Channel 6-22.
Passing — South, Kruse 11-19-193. Kapaun, Degenhardt 5-13-78.
Receiving — South, Hopper 2-34, Taylor 7-132, Bell 2-27. Kapaun, Channel 1-4, Mullen 1-7, Heiland 1-4, Schmitz 1-4, Shank 1-59.
Comments