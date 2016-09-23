Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 23)

CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 45, East 0
Heights 41, Southeast 6
Liberal 56, North 14
Northwest 57, West 24
South 35, Kapaun 14
AV-CTL
Andale 47, Wellington 7
Andover 23, Andover Central 6
Arkansas City 24, Winfield 21
Buhler 21, Maize South 14
Campus 45, Salina Central 8
Coffeyville 42, Circle 38
Derby 46, Hutchinson 20
El Dorado 62, KC Harmon 6
Goddard 60, Eisenhower 12
Maize 28, Salina South 21
McPherson 41, Augusta 0
Mulvane 35, Collegiate 7
Rose Hill 16, Clearwater 14
Valley Center 21, Newton 0
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Belle Plaine 48, NE-Arma 0
Chaparral 41, Trinity Academy 21
Cheney 57, Douglass 26
Conway Springs 54, Medicine Lodge 19
Garden Plain 51, Independent 20
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Halstead 54, Larned 7
Hoisington 47, Washington County 6
Kingman 29, Haven 7
Nickerson 36, Hesston 27
Pratt 69, Lyons 7
Smoky Valley 36, Hillsboro 16
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia-Attica 40, Kiowa County 26
Bluestem 56, Eureka 12
Caldwell 54, Flinthills 0
Cedar Vale-Dexter 64, South Haven 14
Central Christian 54, Fairfield 18
Ell-Saline 42, Inman 13
Goessel 48, Peabody-Burns 0
Life Prep at St. John’s Military
Madison 40, Wetmore 34
Marion 48, Remington 0
Oxford 60, Stafford 26
Norwich 34, Pratt Skyline 16
Pretty Prairie 60, Burrton 8
Sedan 50, Udall 0
Sedgwick 27, Hutchinson Trinity 26, OT
Sterling 54, Moundridge 20
Sunrise Academy at Cair Paravel
Wakefield at Canton-Galva
West Elk 46, Central-Burden 0
Wichita Homeschool at Flint Hills Christian
STATEWIDE
Abilene 48, Chapman 8
Anderson County 14, Osawatomie 12
Atchison 52, KC Wyandotte 12
Basehor-Linwood 46, Independence 6
Baxter Springs 50, SE-Cherokee 0
Beloit 52, Republic County 32
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 57, Lincoln 12
Bennington 54, Thunder Ridge 14
Blue Valley 45, Mill Valley 28
Bonner Springs 21, Tonganoxie 12
BV-Randolph 72, Southern Cloud 40
Bucklin 36, Fowler 28
Burlingame 60, Centre 14
Burlington 20, Olpe 7
Northern Heights 30, Central Heights 0
Caney Valley 37, Humboldt 6
Central Plains 76, Kinsley 0
Centralia 49, Doniphan West 13
Chase 60, Sylvan-Lucas 34
Christ Prep 28, Uniontown 0
Cimarron 20, Meade 14
Clay Center 27, Wamego 7
Clifton-Clyde 74. Rural Vista 72, OT
Columbus 32, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Council Grove 21, Osage City 20
Marysville 34, Concordia 0
Crest 64, Chetopa 14
De Soto 28, Paola 7
Dighton 68, Northern Valley 18
Elkhart 32, Syracuse 20
Ellsworth 42, La Crosse 22
Emporia 21, Highland Park 0
Frankfort 62, Valley Falls 12
Fredonia 31, Cherryvale 8
Free State 41, SM Northwest 7
Frontenac 55, Riverton 0
Galena 36, Girard 21
Garden City 34, Hays 0
Gardner-Edgerton 13, BV Southwest 7
Golden Plains 44, Cheylin 6
Great Bend 34, Dodge City 27
Greeley County 54, Deerfield 0
Greenfield (Mo.) 74, Oswego 18
Hanover 48, Linn 0
Hartford 46, Southern Coffey County 0
Herington at Onaga
Hiawatha 54, Atchison County 14
Hill City 54, Quinter 0
Hodgeman County 66, South Central 22
Holcomb 34, Goodland 6
Holton 41, Riverside 7
Horton 64, Immaculata-Maranatha 12
Ingalls at Kiowa County
Jackson Heights 59, Maur Hill 27
Jayhawk-Linn 38, Yates Center 0
Jefferson North 54, Oskaloosa 6
Junction City 22, Washburn Rural 21
KC Central (Mo.) at KC Sumner
KC Schlagle 65, KC Washington 20
KC Turner 46, Bishop Ward 15
Labette County 42, Parsons 21
Lakin 78, Sublette 0
Lansing 56, KC Piper 24
Lawrence 49, SM West 19
Leavenworth 38, SM South 17
Lebo 32, Pleasanton 26
Leoti 52, Triplains-Brewster 6
Logan-Palco 56, Stockton 30
Louisburg 33, Eudora 0
Lyndon 61, West Franklin 6
Manhattan 46, Topeka 20
Marmaton Valley 48, Altoona-Midway 0
McLouth 13, Pleasant Ridge 8
Miege 24, BV North 6
Minneola 60, South Gray 28
Mission Valley 42, Chase County 20
Moscow 30, Satanta 28
Nemaha Central 56, Jefferson West 0
Neodesha 6, Erie 0
Ness City 44, Ellinwood 34
Olathe Northwest 25, SM North 22 (Thu.)
Olathe South 28, Olathe East 21
Osborne 34, Pike Valley 32
Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 36
Ottawa 48, Chanute 14
Phillipsburg 49, Oakley 0
Pittsburg 28, Fort Scott 0
Plainville 60, Thomas More Prep 14
Rawlins County 46, Hoxie 12
Russell 31, Minneapolis 21
Rock Hills 58, Lakeside-Downs 6
Rossville 28, Wabaunsee 6
Sabetha 48, Royal Valley 0
St. Francis 48, Oberlin 0
St. James Academy 29, BV Northwest 20
St. John 76, Macksville 32
St. Marys at Riley County
St. Paul 66, Axtell 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, BV West 7 (Thu.)
Santa Fe Trail 46, Iola 10
Scott City 35, Hugoton 7
SM East 48, Olathe North 13
Silver Lake 49, Rock Creek 26
Smith Center 20, Norton 17, OT
Solomon 50, Little River 0
SE-Saline 24, Sacred Heart 14
Southwestern Heights at Stanton County
Spearville 60, Ashland 8
Spring Hill 42, Baldwin 6
Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka West 14
Topeka Seaman 24, Shawnee Heights 21
Troy 25, Perry-Lecompton 22
Ulysses 35, Colby 21
Valley Heights 41, Ellis 26
Wallace County 50, WaKeeney 0
Waverly 48, Marais des Cygnes 0
Wellsville 34, Prairie View 7
Weskan 35, Pawnee Heights 25
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Natoma 42
Wilson 62, Tescott 36
