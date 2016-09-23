High School Sports

September 23, 2016 7:09 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 23)

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 45, East 0

Heights 41, Southeast 6

Liberal 56, North 14

Northwest 57, West 24

South 35, Kapaun 14

South beats Kapaun

South Coach Kevin Steiner talks about 35-14 win over Kapaun.

AV-CTL

Andale 47, Wellington 7

Andover 23, Andover Central 6

Arkansas City 24, Winfield 21

Buhler 21, Maize South 14

Campus 45, Salina Central 8

Coffeyville 42, Circle 38

Derby 46, Hutchinson 20

Derby Uses Turnovers To Roll Hutchinson

Derby defeats Hutchinson 46-20 to move to 4-0.

El Dorado 62, KC Harmon 6

Goddard 60, Eisenhower 12

Maize 28, Salina South 21

McPherson 41, Augusta 0

Goddard tailback Kody Gonzalez

Goddard tailback Kody Gonzalez talks with Billy Byler about the 60-12 win over Eisenhower. #vkscores

Mulvane 35, Collegiate 7

Rose Hill 16, Clearwater 14

Valley Center 21, Newton 0

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Belle Plaine 48, NE-Arma 0

Chaparral 41, Trinity Academy 21

Cheney 57, Douglass 26

Conway Springs 54, Medicine Lodge 19

Garden Plain 51, Independent 20

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Halstead 54, Larned 7

Hoisington 47, Washington County 6

Kingman 29, Haven 7

Nickerson 36, Hesston 27

Pratt 69, Lyons 7

Smoky Valley 36, Hillsboro 16

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia-Attica 40, Kiowa County 26

Bluestem 56, Eureka 12

Caldwell 54, Flinthills 0

Cedar Vale-Dexter 64, South Haven 14

Central Christian 54, Fairfield 18

The Varsity Kansas 2-Minute Drill

Taylor Eldridge delivers to you all of the top scores from around the area, catching you up on Friday night's action.

Ell-Saline 42, Inman 13

Goessel 48, Peabody-Burns 0

Life Prep at St. John’s Military

Madison 40, Wetmore 34

Marion 48, Remington 0

Oxford 60, Stafford 26

Norwich 34, Pratt Skyline 16

Pretty Prairie 60, Burrton 8

Sedan 50, Udall 0

Sedgwick 27, Hutchinson Trinity 26, OT

Sterling 54, Moundridge 20

Sunrise Academy at Cair Paravel

Wakefield at Canton-Galva

West Elk 46, Central-Burden 0

Wichita Homeschool at Flint Hills Christian

STATEWIDE

Abilene 48, Chapman 8

Anderson County 14, Osawatomie 12

Atchison 52, KC Wyandotte 12

Basehor-Linwood 46, Independence 6

Baxter Springs 50, SE-Cherokee 0

Beloit 52, Republic County 32

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 57, Lincoln 12

Bennington 54, Thunder Ridge 14

Blue Valley 45, Mill Valley 28

Bonner Springs 21, Tonganoxie 12

BV-Randolph 72, Southern Cloud 40

Bucklin 36, Fowler 28

Burlingame 60, Centre 14

Burlington 20, Olpe 7

Northern Heights 30, Central Heights 0

Caney Valley 37, Humboldt 6

Andover senior Chase Oberg discusses the Trojans' 23-6 victory over Andover Central

Andover senior quarterback Chase Oberg discusses the Trojans' 23-6 victory over Andover Central with Scott Paske of VarsityKansas.com on Sept. 23, 2016.

Central Plains 76, Kinsley 0

Centralia 49, Doniphan West 13

Chase 60, Sylvan-Lucas 34

Christ Prep 28, Uniontown 0

Cimarron 20, Meade 14

Clay Center 27, Wamego 7

Clifton-Clyde 74. Rural Vista 72, OT

Columbus 32, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Council Grove 21, Osage City 20

Marysville 34, Concordia 0

Crest 64, Chetopa 14

De Soto 28, Paola 7

Dighton 68, Northern Valley 18

Elkhart 32, Syracuse 20

Ellsworth 42, La Crosse 22

Emporia 21, Highland Park 0

Frankfort 62, Valley Falls 12

Fredonia 31, Cherryvale 8

Free State 41, SM Northwest 7

Frontenac 55, Riverton 0

Galena 36, Girard 21

Garden City 34, Hays 0

Goddard QB Blake Sullivan

Goddard QB Blake Sullivan talks to Billy Byler about the 60-12 rivalry win over Eisenhower. #vkscores

Gardner-Edgerton 13, BV Southwest 7

Golden Plains 44, Cheylin 6

Great Bend 34, Dodge City 27

Greeley County 54, Deerfield 0

Greenfield (Mo.) 74, Oswego 18

Hanover 48, Linn 0

Hartford 46, Southern Coffey County 0

Herington at Onaga

Hiawatha 54, Atchison County 14

Hill City 54, Quinter 0

Hodgeman County 66, South Central 22

Holcomb 34, Goodland 6

Holton 41, Riverside 7

Horton 64, Immaculata-Maranatha 12

Ingalls at Kiowa County

Jackson Heights 59, Maur Hill 27

Jayhawk-Linn 38, Yates Center 0

Jefferson North 54, Oskaloosa 6

Junction City 22, Washburn Rural 21

KC Central (Mo.) at KC Sumner

KC Schlagle 65, KC Washington 20

KC Turner 46, Bishop Ward 15

Labette County 42, Parsons 21

Lakin 78, Sublette 0

Lansing 56, KC Piper 24

Lawrence 49, SM West 19

Leavenworth 38, SM South 17

Lebo 32, Pleasanton 26

Leoti 52, Triplains-Brewster 6

Logan-Palco 56, Stockton 30

Louisburg 33, Eudora 0

Lyndon 61, West Franklin 6

Manhattan 46, Topeka 20

Marmaton Valley 48, Altoona-Midway 0

McLouth 13, Pleasant Ridge 8

Miege 24, BV North 6

Minneola 60, South Gray 28

Mission Valley 42, Chase County 20

Moscow 30, Satanta 28

Nemaha Central 56, Jefferson West 0

Neodesha 6, Erie 0

Ness City 44, Ellinwood 34

Olathe Northwest 25, SM North 22 (Thu.)

Olathe South 28, Olathe East 21

Osborne 34, Pike Valley 32

Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 36

Ottawa 48, Chanute 14

Phillipsburg 49, Oakley 0

Pittsburg 28, Fort Scott 0

Plainville 60, Thomas More Prep 14

Rawlins County 46, Hoxie 12

Russell 31, Minneapolis 21

Rock Hills 58, Lakeside-Downs 6

Rossville 28, Wabaunsee 6

Sabetha 48, Royal Valley 0

St. Francis 48, Oberlin 0

St. James Academy 29, BV Northwest 20

St. John 76, Macksville 32

St. Marys at Riley County

St. Paul 66, Axtell 16

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, BV West 7 (Thu.)

Santa Fe Trail 46, Iola 10

Scott City 35, Hugoton 7

SM East 48, Olathe North 13

Silver Lake 49, Rock Creek 26

Smith Center 20, Norton 17, OT

Solomon 50, Little River 0

SE-Saline 24, Sacred Heart 14

Southwestern Heights at Stanton County

Spearville 60, Ashland 8

Spring Hill 42, Baldwin 6

Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka West 14

Topeka Seaman 24, Shawnee Heights 21

Troy 25, Perry-Lecompton 22

Ulysses 35, Colby 21

Valley Heights 41, Ellis 26

Wallace County 50, WaKeeney 0

Waverly 48, Marais des Cygnes 0

Wellsville 34, Prairie View 7

Weskan 35, Pawnee Heights 25

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Natoma 42

Wilson 62, Tescott 36

