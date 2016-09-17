Andale outlasts Mulvane, 61-52

Brothers Will and Scott Valentas will play Friday night when Andover hosts Kapaun Mount Carmel. Will is a senior left guard for Andover, while Scott is a sophomore safety for Kapaun. (Video by Taylor Eldridge/The Wichita Eagle)
Collegiate coach Mike Gehrer joins Taylor Eldridge on the Varsity Kansas Big Show to discuss Friday's showdown in Hoisington. Both teams are 1-0, Collegiate is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and Hoisington is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.
Trinity Academy opened the 2016 season with a 36-21 win over Cheney in Wichita. The Knights were led by quarterback Sam Hardin (13-24, 210 yds, 3 TDs). Sean Boston (VarsityKansas.com/The Wichita Eagle)