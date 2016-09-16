Andale outguns Mulvane in shootout

After spending the better part of the last three hours eviscerating the Mulvane defense with big play after big play, Andale’s 61-52 victory over the Wildcats in Mulvane came down to whether or not it could grind out enough yards to keep the clock rolling.
Andale had rolled up over 500 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions, and it still almost wasn’t enough.
Mulvane had stormed back from a 55-38 deficit late in the third quarter to claw within three points with eight minutes to go. The home crowd was rocking and the Mulvane sideline waved rally towels with the belief a comeback was imminent.
But then Andale’s offense got the ball back and went to work. There were no flashy plays, but quarterback Taylor Richter and his pair of running backs, Tristen Dagenais and Christian King, churned out chunks of yards at a time.
When it needed it the most, Andale produced a 15-play drive that featured five first downs, including two third-down conversions and a 4th-and-5 conversion by Dagenais at midfield to keep the drive —and the clock — running. And then it was Dagenais that drove the dagger into Mulvane, scoring from 24 yards out to extend the lead to nine points with 2: 21 remaining.
Andale’s defense would come up with a stop in the final minute to secure the Indians’ third straight victory to begin the season, while handing Mulvane its first loss of the season.
Dagenais finished with five touchdowns, 223 rushing yards, and 30 more receiving. Richter added 183 rushing yards, including a handful of timely first-down conversions, while King chipped in with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Price led Mulvane’s offense, throwing for 202 yards and rushing for 180 more to combine for 382 total yards and four touchdowns.
Andale appeared to bury Mulvane in too large of a hole when Taylor Richter found an untouched Christian King for a 19-yard touchdown pass, then the ensuing kickoff bounced off a Mulvane player and Andale’s Andrew Mohr recovered. Six plays later, running back Tristen Dagenais scooted in for a 55-38 lead with 3: 03 remaining in the third quarter.
But Mulvane answered back with a quick touchdown of its own, as quarterback Jayden Price turned the corner and scored a 22-yard touchdown run.
On the next possession, Richter attempted a quarterback sneak and as he was falling down the ball squirted loose. Mulvane’s Zach Helbing, who also had a kickoff return for a touchdown, scooped the ball up and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. The extra point cut Andale’s 17-point lead to 55-52 with 8: 17 left in the fourth quarter.
It was a shootout that began on the first snap of the game when Helbing returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
In fact, the only defensive stand that occurred in the first half was when Price attempted to squeeze a pass in and was intercepted by Andale safety Codi Urbanek. The other 10 drives in the half ended in nine touchdowns a 34-yard field goal by Mulvane’s Bayley Coon to cut Andale’s lead to 34-30.
Both offenses took turns picking the other side’s defense apart.
For Andale, it could not slow down the dual-threat ability of Price and his weapons to throw to. For Mulvane, it could not slow down the rushing attack, whether it was Dagenais, Richter, or Christian King.
While Andale’s offense rolled up over 500 yards of offense, Mulvane scored three non-offensive touchdowns — both of Helbing’s scores, then a kickoff return by Keaton Shoemaker — to stay in the shootout.
Andale
14
20
21
6
—
61
Mulvane
14
16
8
14
—
52
M: Helbing 90 kick return (run failed)
A: Dagenais 17 pass from Richter (Bugner kick)
M: Price 49 run (Shoemaker run)
A: Richter 44 run (Bugner kick)
A: Dagenais 12 run (Bugner kick)
M: Price 1 run (Coon kick)
A: King 2 run (kick failed)
M: Blaine 25 pass from Price (kick failed)
A: Dagenais 28 run (Bugner kick)
M: Coon 34 field goal
A: Richter 1 run (Bugner kick)
M: Shoemaker 78 kick return (Helbing run)
A: King 19 pass from Richter (Bugner kick)
A: Dagenais 5 run (Bugner kick)
M: Price 22 run (Coon kick)
M: Helbing 42 fumble return (Coon kick)
A: Dagenais 24 run (kick failed)
