Great Bend takes slugfest from Northwest

Great Bend proved to be every bit the match for Northwest’s high-octane offense Friday, using huge performances from quarterback Jacob Murray, running back Cal Marshall and wide receiver Bryce Lytle to defeat the Grizzlies 58-47 at Northwest.
Murray, a senior, passed for 274 yards and connected with Lytle on four touchdown passes. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 138 yards on 34 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns.
Lytle finished with eight receptions for 180 yards against Northwest, which fell to 1-2 after a season-opening victory over Bishop Carroll.
Marshall led Great Bend’s rushing attack with 23 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, helping the Panthers (3-0) fend off a late charge by Northwest.
Northwest couldn’t cash in on a huge performance by senior running back Jahlyl Rounds. Rounds ran for 237 yards on 22 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 3-yard run that cut Great Bend’s lead to 51-47 with 8:11 remaining.
Great Bend, No. 5 in Class 5A, got the clinching touchdown on its next possession when Marshall raced 19 yards up the middle to make it 58-47 with 6:45 to play. Great Bend was aided by a personal foul on its kickoff return and a pivotal pass interference call on a third-down incompletion by Koy Brack.
Great Bend scored on its first six possessions and ran out the final 38 seconds of the first half on its seventh. Murray completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards in the first two quarters, including touchdown strikes of 25, 18 and 57 yards to Lytle.
Murray showed off his dual threat skills, running for 84 yards and three touchdowns before the break.
Northwest, which surrendered 102 points while splitting games with Carroll and Heights to start the season, set the tone for a shootout on the game’s opening possession. Rounds carried the ball four consecutive times, including a 66-yard burst up the middle that gave the Grizzlies a 7-0 lead.
Rounds added a 3-yard touchdown run later in the first half and had 106 yards on 11 carries at the break.
Great Bend
20
21
10
7
—
58
Northwest
13
14
6
14
—
47
NW—Rounds 66 run (Benoit kick)
GB—Murray 4 run (Franco kick)
GB—Murray 1 run (Franco kick)
NW—Rounds 3 run (pass failed)
GB—Lytle 25 pass from Murray (pass failed)
GB—Lytle 18 pass from Murray (Franco kick)
NW—Mullins 56 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)
GB—Murray 8 run (Franco kick)
NW—Mullins 36 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)
GB—Lytle 57 pass from Murray (Franco kick)
GB—Lytle 21 pass from Murray (Franco kick)
NW—Rounds 42 run (kick failed)
GB—Franco 24 FG
NW—Rounds 9 run (Rounds run)
NW—Rounds 3 run (kick failed)
GB—Marshall 19 (Franco kick)
