PHOTOS: Garden City at South (Sept. 16)

Wichita South High Titans cheerleaders stand for the National Anthem prior to the South High Vs. Garden City football game Friday evening at South High.
The Wichita South High Titans team tear through the banner prior to the game against Garden City Buffaloes Friday evening at South High.
Garden City Buffaloes cheerleaders entertain the crowd in the second quarter during the South High Vs. Garden City football game Friday evening at South High.
Wichita South High Titans quarterback Evan Kruse releases a pass against a Garden City defender in the second quarter Friday evening at South High.
Wichita South High cheerleaders entertain the crowd in the first quarter during the South High vs. Garden City game.
The Wichita South High band entertains the crowd before the Garden City game.
Wichita South High Titans cheerleaders entertain the crowd prior to the South High Vs. Garden City football game Friday evening at South High.
Garden City runningback Quinton LaPointe drives up the field in the second quarter against Wichita South High Friday evening at South High.
Wichita South High Titans wide receiver Jariah Taylor catches a pass against Garden City defenders Friday evening at South High.
Garden City Running back Peyton Hill runs up the field against South High linebacker Marciano Escareno in the second quarter Friday evening at South High.
South High Track coach Art Torrez grills hamburger patties before the South High vs. Garden City football game at South High.
Wichita South High Titans running back Marco Parker breaks a tackle against Garden City defender Jasper Partin Friday evening at South High.
