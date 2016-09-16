Goddard piles up points in win over Andover

Andover entered Friday night’s game with a 2-0 record, but Goddard played more like an unbeaten team, scoring 36 points in the second and third quarters and breezing past the Trojans 50-14.
The Lions (2-1) played with poise and used Blake Sullivan’s passing – and at one point, receiving – and the running of Kody Gonzalez to take a 30-7 halftime lead, then scoring 20 more second-half points.
Meanwhile, Andover couldn’t benefit more after its opening drive, not scoring again until the third quarter and finding trouble against the Goddard defense.
The game began as a passfest, as both quarterbacks came out firing.
Andover took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards for a touchdown, Michael Bell’s 12-yard touchdown reception for a 7-0 lead.
But the Lions came right back, withstanding a penalty that had them start at their 9. Goddard drove 11 plays for a tying score. Quarterback Blake Sullivan sent the play right, then bootlegged left 12 yards into the end zone.
After the teams exchanged fumbles, Goddard went 83 yards in just five plays. Sullivan hit Jordan Mocaby for a 31-yard score on the second play of the second quarter, giving Goddard a 14-7 lead with 11:50 left in the period. Gonzalez ran 34 yards for the key play of the drive.
On the Lions’ next drive, they went 56 yards in 14 plays, but the drive stalled at the Trojans’ 8. Jordan Cooke hit a 25-yard field goal that increased the lead to 17-7 with 4:41 left before halftime.
Mocaby and Sullivan then engaged in role reversal, with the wide receiver and the quarterback combining on a 60-yard touchdown. The conversion pass failed, and Goddard’s lead was 23-7.
Andover fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Goddard the ball at the Trojans’ 29. Six plays later, Davidson hit Cooke with a 20-yard pass that Cooke caught at the 2, shook off two defenders and walked into the end zone with 11 seconds left in the quarter. He then held for Cole, who kicked the extra point for a 30-7 halftime lead.
Goddard passed for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the first period. Gonzalez had 86 first-half rushing yards. Quarterback Sullivan’s reception of the flea-flicker made him the Lions’ leading receiver with the 60 yards, but Cooke had four for 46 yards and Owen Beason had three for 49. Sullivan had nine of Goddard’s 10 completions for 106 yards.
Neither quarterback was intercepted.
Andover had 86 passing yards in the first half but ran for minus-2 yards.
Andover
7
0
7
0
—
14
Goddard
7
23
13
7
—
50
A – M. Bell 12 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
G – Sullivan 12 run (Cole kick)
G – B. Mocaby 31 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)
G – Cole 25 FG
G – Sullivan 60 pass from B. Mocaby (pass failed)
G – Cooke 20 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)
G – Gonzalez 2 run (pass failed)
G – Gonzalez 4 run (Cole kick)
A – E. Bell 4 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
G – McSwain 34 interception return (Cole kick)
