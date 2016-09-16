Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (10:05 p.m.)

CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 63, West 28 (Thu.)
Garden City 21, South 6
Great Bend 58, Northwest 47
Heights 34, Dodge City 14
Kapaun 25, East 6 (Thu.)
Southeast vs. North
AV-CTL
Abilene 25, Andover Central 7
Andale at Mulvane
Augusta 33, Circle 8
Campus 36, Salina South 21
Collegiate 45, Buhler 21
Derby 52, Maize 7
Eisenhower 40, Newton 27
Clearwater 43, El Dorado 7
Goddard 50, Andover 14
Hutchinson 33, Salina Central 14
Maize South 59, KC Washington 6
McPherson at Winfield
Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 7
Wellington at Rose Hill
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Chaparral at Belle Plaine
Conway Springs 47, Douglass 6
Garden Plain 29, Kearney (Neb.) Catholic 20
Independent at Trinity Academy
Medicine Lodge at Cheney
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Halstead 44, Kingman 0
Hesston 41, Larned 13
Hoisington at Hillsboro
Lyons at Minneapolis
Pratt 55, Nickerson 26
Smoky Valley 28, Haven 12
OTHER AREA GAMES
Attica-Argonia 46, Flinthills 0
Bluestem at Caney Valley
Burrton at South Barber
Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 6
Canton-Galva at Peabody-Burns
Central Christian 70, Stafford 14
Centre at Herington
Cherryvale at Eureka
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Hartford 52, Madison 30
Hutchinson Trinity 30, Remington 6
Marion 44, Sedgwick 21
Norwich 58, Fairfield 6
Oxford at Sedan
Pretty Prairie at Pratt Skyline
Solomon at Goessel
Sterling at Inman
Udall at South Haven
West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8
Wichita Homeschool at St. Marys Academy
STATEWIDE
Anderson County at Santa Fe Trail
Axtell 68, Southern Cloud 30
Baldwin at Ottawa
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6
Baxter Springs at Galena
Bennington at Beloit St. John’s-Tipton
Blue Springs (Mo.) at SM West
Blue Springs (Mo.) South 34, Olathe North 7 (Thu.)
Bonner Springs at KC Piper
Bucklin at South Gray
Burlington 13, Prairie View 9
BV North at Blue Valley
BV Northwest 15, BV West 0
BV Southwest at Mill Valley
Central Plains at Otis-Bison
Chetopa 56, Altoona-Midway 6
Colby at Hugoton
Columbus 22, Girard 6
Concordia at Chapman
Council Grove 9, Chase County 6
Crest at Waverly
Destiny Christian (Okla.) at Life Prep
Flint Hills Christian at Veritas Christian
Fort Scott 22, Chanute 0
Fredonia at Erie, ppd. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Free State at Park Hill (Mo.)
Frontenac 28, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Golden Plains at Cheylin
Goodland at Clay Center
Grandview (Mo.) 50, SM Northwest 14 (Thu.)
Greeley County 56, Rolla 8
Greenfield (Mo.) 54, Marmaton Valley 0
Hiawatha at Doniphan West
Hill City at St. Francis
Hodgeman County at Deerfield
Jayhawk-Linn 46, Oswego 0
Jefferson North 22, Pleasant Ridge 6
KC (Mo.) East Christian at Cair Paravel
KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep at KC Harmon
KC Schlagle at Atchison
KC Sumner at Eudora
Kiowa County at Ashland
La Crosse at Washington County
Lakin 28, Elkhart 13
Lansing at SM North
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West 28, Lawrence 7
Leavenworth at North Kansas City (Mo.)
Lebo at Burlingame
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) at Olathe South
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North 21, Olathe Northwest 16 (Thu.)
Lenexa Christ Prep at Valley Heights
Leoti at Dighton
Liberal 21, Hays 13
Liberty (Mo.) 21, Olathe East 14
Linn at Wetmore
Little River at Wakefield
Logan-Palco 50, Thunder Ridge 0
Louisburg 31, DeSoto 17
Lyndon 40, Central Heights 0
Macksville at Kinsley
Manhattan 50, Highland Park 6
Marysville 26, Wamego 10
Maur Hill at Horton
McLouth at Immaculata-Maranatha
Mission Valley at West Franklin
Natoma at Pawnee Heights
Nemaha Central at Holton
Neodesha 23, Humboldt 0
Ness City at St. John
Northern Heights at Yates Center
Norton 55, Oakley 16
Osage City at Olpe
Osawatomie at Labette County
Osborne 50, Lakeside-Downs 0
Oskaloosa at Jackson Heights
Paola at Spring Hill
Parsons at Independence
Perry-Lecompton 56, Atchison 0
Phillipsburg 31, Plainville 16
Pike Valley 56, Stockton 8
Pleasanton 58, Marais des Cygnes 6
Rawlins County 64, Oberlin 14
Republic County at Ellsworth
Riverton at Coffeyville
Rock Hills 54, Chase 8
Rossville at Riley County
Royal Valley 33, Riverside 21
Rural Vista 48, Onaga 0
Sabetha 46, Jefferson West 0
Sacred Heart at Beloit
St. James Academy at Gardner-Edgerton
St. Paul 58, Frankfort 8
St. Thomas Aquinas at Miege
Satanta 52, Fowler 0
Scott City 52, Cimarron 7
Silver Lake 41, St. Marys 0
SE-Cherokee at Sarcoxie (Mo.)
SE-Saline at Russell
SM East at KC (Mo.) Rockhurst
South Central at Ingalls
Southern Coffey County at Hanover
Southwestern Heights at Meade
Spearville 54, Minneola 6
Stanton County at Syracuse
Sublette at Ellis
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 34
Tescott at BV-Randolph
Thomas More Prep at Smith Center
Topeka 49, Emporia 0
Topeka Seaman 14, Topeka Hayden 0
Topeka West at Junction City
Tonganoxie 56, KC Ward 0
Triplains-Brewster at Northern Valley
Troy 33, Centralia 16
Tyrone (Okla.) at Moscow
Ulysses at Holcomb
Uniontown 25, NE-Arma 0
Valley Falls at Clifton-Clyde
Victoria at Ellinwood
Wabaunsee 28, Rock Creek 13
WaKeeney 46, Quinter 0
Wallace County at Hoxie
Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights
Webb City (Mo.) 28, Pittsburg 7
Wellsville 29, Iola 0
Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan
Wilson 46, Southern Cloud 0
Winnetonka (Mo.) 21, SM South 14 (Thu.)
