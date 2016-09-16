High School Sports

September 16, 2016 9:31 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (10:05 p.m.)

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 63, West 28 (Thu.)

Garden City 21, South 6

Great Bend 58, Northwest 47

Heights 34, Dodge City 14

Kapaun 25, East 6 (Thu.)

Southeast vs. North

AV-CTL

Abilene 25, Andover Central 7

Andale at Mulvane

Augusta 33, Circle 8

Campus 36, Salina South 21

Collegiate 45, Buhler 21

Derby 52, Maize 7

Eisenhower 40, Newton 27

Clearwater 43, El Dorado 7

Goddard 50, Andover 14

Hutchinson 33, Salina Central 14

Maize South 59, KC Washington 6

McPherson at Winfield

Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 7

Wellington at Rose Hill

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

Chaparral at Belle Plaine

Conway Springs 47, Douglass 6

Garden Plain 29, Kearney (Neb.) Catholic 20

Independent at Trinity Academy

Medicine Lodge at Cheney

CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Halstead 44, Kingman 0

Hesston 41, Larned 13

Hoisington at Hillsboro

Lyons at Minneapolis

Pratt 55, Nickerson 26

Smoky Valley 28, Haven 12

OTHER AREA GAMES

Attica-Argonia 46, Flinthills 0

Bluestem at Caney Valley

Burrton at South Barber

Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 6

Canton-Galva at Peabody-Burns

Central Christian 70, Stafford 14

Centre at Herington

Cherryvale at Eureka

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Hartford 52, Madison 30

Hutchinson Trinity 30, Remington 6

Marion 44, Sedgwick 21

Norwich 58, Fairfield 6

Oxford at Sedan

Pretty Prairie at Pratt Skyline

Solomon at Goessel

Sterling at Inman

Udall at South Haven

West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8

Wichita Homeschool at St. Marys Academy

STATEWIDE

Anderson County at Santa Fe Trail

Axtell 68, Southern Cloud 30

Baldwin at Ottawa

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6

Baxter Springs at Galena

Bennington at Beloit St. John’s-Tipton

Blue Springs (Mo.) at SM West

Blue Springs (Mo.) South 34, Olathe North 7 (Thu.)

Bonner Springs at KC Piper

Bucklin at South Gray

Burlington 13, Prairie View 9

BV North at Blue Valley

BV Northwest 15, BV West 0

BV Southwest at Mill Valley

Central Plains at Otis-Bison

Chetopa 56, Altoona-Midway 6

Colby at Hugoton

Columbus 22, Girard 6

Concordia at Chapman

Council Grove 9, Chase County 6

Crest at Waverly

Destiny Christian (Okla.) at Life Prep

Flint Hills Christian at Veritas Christian

Fort Scott 22, Chanute 0

Fredonia at Erie, ppd. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Free State at Park Hill (Mo.)

Frontenac 28, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Golden Plains at Cheylin

Goodland at Clay Center

Grandview (Mo.) 50, SM Northwest 14 (Thu.)

Greeley County 56, Rolla 8

Greenfield (Mo.) 54, Marmaton Valley 0

Hiawatha at Doniphan West

Hill City at St. Francis

Hodgeman County at Deerfield

Jayhawk-Linn 46, Oswego 0

Jefferson North 22, Pleasant Ridge 6

KC (Mo.) East Christian at Cair Paravel

KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep at KC Harmon

KC Schlagle at Atchison

KC Sumner at Eudora

Kiowa County at Ashland

La Crosse at Washington County

Lakin 28, Elkhart 13

Lansing at SM North

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West 28, Lawrence 7

Leavenworth at North Kansas City (Mo.)

Lebo at Burlingame

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) at Olathe South

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North 21, Olathe Northwest 16 (Thu.)

Lenexa Christ Prep at Valley Heights

Leoti at Dighton

Liberal 21, Hays 13

Liberty (Mo.) 21, Olathe East 14

Linn at Wetmore

Little River at Wakefield

Logan-Palco 50, Thunder Ridge 0

Louisburg 31, DeSoto 17

Lyndon 40, Central Heights 0

Macksville at Kinsley

Manhattan 50, Highland Park 6

Marysville 26, Wamego 10

Maur Hill at Horton

McLouth at Immaculata-Maranatha

Mission Valley at West Franklin

Natoma at Pawnee Heights

Nemaha Central at Holton

Neodesha 23, Humboldt 0

Ness City at St. John

Northern Heights at Yates Center

Norton 55, Oakley 16

Osage City at Olpe

Osawatomie at Labette County

Osborne 50, Lakeside-Downs 0

Oskaloosa at Jackson Heights

Paola at Spring Hill

Parsons at Independence

Perry-Lecompton 56, Atchison 0

Phillipsburg 31, Plainville 16

Pike Valley 56, Stockton 8

Pleasanton 58, Marais des Cygnes 6

Rawlins County 64, Oberlin 14

Republic County at Ellsworth

Riverton at Coffeyville

Rock Hills 54, Chase 8

Rossville at Riley County

Royal Valley 33, Riverside 21

Rural Vista 48, Onaga 0

Sabetha 46, Jefferson West 0

Sacred Heart at Beloit

St. James Academy at Gardner-Edgerton

St. Paul 58, Frankfort 8

St. Thomas Aquinas at Miege

Satanta 52, Fowler 0

Scott City 52, Cimarron 7

Silver Lake 41, St. Marys 0

SE-Cherokee at Sarcoxie (Mo.)

SE-Saline at Russell

SM East at KC (Mo.) Rockhurst

South Central at Ingalls

Southern Coffey County at Hanover

Southwestern Heights at Meade

Spearville 54, Minneola 6

Stanton County at Syracuse

Sublette at Ellis

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 34

Tescott at BV-Randolph

Thomas More Prep at Smith Center

Topeka 49, Emporia 0

Topeka Seaman 14, Topeka Hayden 0

Topeka West at Junction City

Tonganoxie 56, KC Ward 0

Triplains-Brewster at Northern Valley

Troy 33, Centralia 16

Tyrone (Okla.) at Moscow

Ulysses at Holcomb

Uniontown 25, NE-Arma 0

Valley Falls at Clifton-Clyde

Victoria at Ellinwood

Wabaunsee 28, Rock Creek 13

WaKeeney 46, Quinter 0

Wallace County at Hoxie

Washburn Rural at Shawnee Heights

Webb City (Mo.) 28, Pittsburg 7

Wellsville 29, Iola 0

Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan

Wilson 46, Southern Cloud 0

Winnetonka (Mo.) 21, SM South 14 (Thu.)

