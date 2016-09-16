Derby defense shuts down Maize

The 73-yard touchdown Derby allowed during Friday’s first half may have highlighted just how good the Panthers’ defense actually is.
Maize’s touchdown was a pass to Dalyn Johnson, who found room down the sideline and outran a defensive back to the end zone. It displayed Johnson’s speed, awareness and athleticism, which other teams have had trouble limiting.
Aside from that play, Johnson didn’t find much space, nor did any other Maize player. Derby’s defense stifled the Eagles, and the top-ranked Panthers’ offense was equally prolific in a 52-7 road win.
Johnson had 257 rushing yards and six touchdowns last week against Eisenhower but was held to zero yards on 11 carries during Friday’s first half. He wiggled through the defensive line and past one linebacker for a nine-yard gain, but that was his only run longer than three yards in the first half.
Derby quickly closed openings with multiple defenders, which shut down Johnson and frustrated quarterback Brayden Payne on most plays other than the long touchdown. Derby intercepted three passes in the first half, using them for prime field position.
The Panthers started beyond their own 40-yard line seven times in eight first-half drives and scored on all of them. They managed a field goal in their first series before scoring touchdowns on their final six drives of the half.
Quarterback Dan Dawdy hit three receivers for first-half touchdowns and Brody Kooser ran for three more scores. Derby outgained Maize 253-10 in the first half and the Eagles had 27 yards on 31 plays in the game aside from the Payne-to-Johnson pass.
The high point defensively in a first half full of them for Derby was perhaps a sequence by linebacker Braeden Cooper late in the first half. Cooper sacked Payne for a nine-yard loss, then intercepted him on the next play.
Three plays later, Derby scored to take a 45-7 halftime lead. The Panthers’ final three touchdowns of the first half came in a six minute, 16 second stretch.
Derby
17
28
0
7
—
52
Maize
0
7
0
0
—
7
D—Tullis 29 FG
D—Kooser 6 run (Tullis kick)
D—Lemons 37 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
M—Johnson 73 pass from Payne (Kingrey kick)
D—Tabor 29 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D—Kooser 6 run (Tullis kick)
D—Kooser 4 run (Tullis kick)
D—Littleton 14 pass from Dawdy (Tullis kick)
D—Igo 1 run (Tullis kick)
