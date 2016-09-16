Eisenhower player wastes no time working on recovery

Over the years of playing football, Eisenhower senior Tryston Peppard has built what he considers a significant tolerance for pain.
He has torn ligaments in his knee, separated his shoulder, and sprained about every joint in his body. He has bounced back from them all and he takes great pride in that.
Peppard was sure he could do it again last Saturday night toward the end of Eisenhower’s game against Maize, when a pass came his way and he was tackled from behind, propelling him straight into a vicious tackle in front. The collision snapped Peppard’s neck back.
“I was thinking, ‘OK, I’ll just bounce back again,’ ” Peppard said. “This will be nothing.”
Peppard bounced up and walked off the field, only he couldn’t feel his right arm.
Five minutes later, Peppard couldn’t move anything on the right side of his body as swelling worsened.
Fifteen minutes later, he was in an ambulance headed to Via Christi St. Francis.
Two hours later, doctors couldn’t tell him if he would walk again.
“It was the scariest moment of my life,” Peppard said. “That’s when I started freaking out.”
Eisenhower coach Marc Marinelli didn’t realize the severity of the injury until senior quarterback Mason Madzey found him and told him Peppard was in a serious condition.
The next thing Marinelli remembers is riding in the front seat of the ambulance, trying to console his senior player.
“It was terrifying, it was really, really terrifying,” Marinelli said. “This is a kid I’ve gotten to know extremely well. He jokes with my kids all of the time. And the whole time you’re thinking this kid’s life could be completely changed over a six-second play.”
Teammates were distressed waiting for news, but it hit Madzey hardest.
“He’s not only my brother on the football field, but that’s my family off the field,” said Madzey, who is Peppard’s cousin. “It was really hard knowing my family is hurt and I made the decision to throw him the ball in that moment. I felt some responsibility for it. It kind of hit me like a brick wall when I saw him like that. It was rough not knowing what was going to happen.”
Peppard’s thoughts spiraled out of control and soon he began worrying if he was paralyzed on his right side.
“I could hear them slapping my leg, but I couldn’t feel it,” Peppard said. “They were poking me with a needle and I didn’t feel them put in the IV and I usually feel that because I’ve given blood before and those needles are pretty big.”
Initial MRI and CT scans brought positive news. But doctors still couldn’t explain what exactly what happened.
All they could tell Peppard was he had suffered a spinal cord injury without radiographic abnormality, or injury to the spinal column.
With his family surrounding him, the first question Peppard asked the doctor was if he was going to be able to walk again.
“ ‘Buddy, we’re not sure,’ ” Peppard remembered the doctor telling him. “That’s when it really started to hit me. I got pretty emotional.”
In sports, Peppard is never one to quit trying, but nothing could have prepared the 17-year-old for this.
“Tryston was used to bouncing back from everything, but it doesn’t matter what your character or work ethic was before something like this,” Marinelli said. “This challenge was different. But he wasn’t going to feel sorry for himself. He was going to let us do that for him while he got to work.”
The hospital offered a 30-minute physical therapy session daily.
That wasn’t enough, so Peppard’s father, Scott, took work off on Monday and Tuesday to spend hour after hour working out the limbs on Tryston’s right side.
“I just did what I felt like needed to done,” Scott said. “It wasn’t even a consideration.”
Scott remembers the first time Tryston tried to walk. He was holding him up and Tryston’s right foot was curled up and dragging behind him as they inched their way to the bathroom.
“On the inside, I was worried,” Scott said. “I was thinking in my head, ‘Gosh, I hope this isn’t permanent.’ ”
But they kept at it.
When Tryston was in bed, Scott would move his fingers, arm, leg, and toes to try to help regain feeling in his right side. Whenever Tryston felt strong enough to walk, Scott was there.
After the father and son’s diligent work, Tryston began to regain feeling in his right side. Doctors were planning on him staying in the hospital for at least a week, but he was released after three days and returned to school Thursday.
“I think a lot of stuff in life is mental,” Peppard said. “If you’re feeling sick or you’re feeling sorry for yourself, you’re going to feel more sick. If you think you’re going to get better faster and have a positive outlook on things, it’s going to get a lot better.”
Peppard was surprised by the outpouring of support.
A video of his first steps after the injury received more than 1,000 likes on his Twitter account. Kansas football coaches wrote letters, sent gift baskets and called to offer support.
The amount of people who told him they were praying for him — on social media and in person — was overwhelming.
“I don’t know if it was a miracle or all of the prayers or what,” Peppard said, “but the biggest thing is I’m just happy that I’m back.”
It was powerful to see Peppard inspire so many others, but also to see how the football community came together to support him.
“We might all be competitors and want to win,” Marinelli said, “but there’s a lot of people in this state that showed me that the kids are what really matter at the end of the day.”
The quick recovery might surprise others, but not his teammates.
“Once this kid gets his heart set on something, “ Madzey said, “there’s no way in the world you’re going to stop him.”
Peppard expects a full recovery.
He is confined to a wheelchair, but wants to be walking on his own by early next week.
The past week’s events have put life in perspective for him.
“You think about how much you do every day and you take it for granted,” Peppard said. “I never thought I wouldn’t be able to take for granted being able to walk and get up and go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.”
Peppard says his experience can be a cautionary tale for high school football players.
He says his neck began hurting after absorbing another big hit in the second quarter of that same game and the team’s trainer advised him to sit out the rest of the half. But because it was a big game, Peppard told him he was good to go and went back in a few plays later.
“I regret not listening to the trainer more,” Peppard said. “I think a lot of us kids think we’re more invincible than we really are and this was a big reality check for me. When your trainer wants you to take off a few plays, listen to him. Don’t try to jump back into it too fast.”
Scott Peppard said he doesn’t become emotional easily, but it hits him wondering what might have happened with Tryston.
“I think he is extremely lucky it didn’t turn out worse,” Scott said. “We feel very fortunate that he is recovering as quick as he is.”
When Tryston was growing up, Scott taught him that with hard work anything was possible.
When told he might be paralyzed, Tryston regained feeling a day later.
When told he might never walk again, Tryston walked a few days later.
Now told he might never play football again, Tryston says it is a goal to play — by the end of this season.
“It scares the hell out of me, but I’m not going to tell him he can’t do something,” Scott said. “If we run around scared of all of the bad things that could happen, then, hell, we wouldn’t do anything at all. I want him to do what he loves and what he loves is football.”
