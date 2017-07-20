Austin Eckroat is into the U.S. Junior Amateur third round.
Golf

July 20, 2017 12:08 PM

U.S. Junior Amateur’s top seed rolls into third round

BY SCOTT PASKE

Eagle correspondent

ANDOVER

Future Oklahoma State golfer Austin Eckroat continued to roll Thursday morning at the 70th U.S. Junior Amateur, defeating Japan’s Yuki Moriyama 7 and 5 in the second round of match play at Flint Hills National Golf Club.

Eckroat, a recent graduate of Edmond North High, made his first bogey of the week in the match. But the championship’s stroke-play medalist and No. 1 seed won that hole and many others in eliminating Moriyama.

Another O-State signee, Matthew Wolff of Agoura Hills, Calif., made it through to Thursday afternoon’s third round with a 7-and-6 victory over Christian Salzer of Sumter, S.C. Wolff will play Oklahoma City’s Logan McAllister, a 2018 commit to the University of Oklahoma, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Other second-round winners included Houston’s Cole Hammer, who eliminated Minnesotan Frankie Capan 2 and 1. Hammer, who played in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay as a 15-year-old, will face South Africa’s Garrick Higgo in the third round.

Second-round matches continued through Thursday morning and early afternoon. Eight third-round matches were scheduled for Thursday afternoon and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

