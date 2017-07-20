U.S. Junior Amateur’s top seed rolls into third round

Future Oklahoma State golfer Austin Eckroat continued to roll Thursday morning at the 70th U.S. Junior Amateur, defeating Japan’s Yuki Moriyama 7 and 5 in the second round of match play at Flint Hills National Golf Club.
Eckroat, a recent graduate of Edmond North High, made his first bogey of the week in the match. But the championship’s stroke-play medalist and No. 1 seed won that hole and many others in eliminating Moriyama.
Another O-State signee, Matthew Wolff of Agoura Hills, Calif., made it through to Thursday afternoon’s third round with a 7-and-6 victory over Christian Salzer of Sumter, S.C. Wolff will play Oklahoma City’s Logan McAllister, a 2018 commit to the University of Oklahoma, for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Other second-round winners included Houston’s Cole Hammer, who eliminated Minnesotan Frankie Capan 2 and 1. Hammer, who played in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay as a 15-year-old, will face South Africa’s Garrick Higgo in the third round.
Second-round matches continued through Thursday morning and early afternoon. Eight third-round matches were scheduled for Thursday afternoon and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Comments