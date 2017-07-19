Wichita golfer Katherine Kirk finds renewed success on LPGA Tour

Before she learned the complicated mechanics of a putting stroke, Katherine Kirk took the most simplistic approach possible on the golf course.
“I looked at the hole and I knocked it in,” Kirk said. “That’s all there was to it.”
A return to that mindset has paid dividends for Kirk, an Australian-born golfer who now calls Wichita home. She won her first LPGA Tour event in seven years earlier this month with rounds of 68, 63, 65 and 70 at the Thornberry Creek Classic. Her career earnings are above $4.4 million and she is confident she can keep posting red numbers during her upcoming trip to the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women’s British Open.
All because she feels like a kid again on the golf course.
“I made a swing change and started hitting the ball well consistently,” Kirk said. “Combine that with a hot putter and golf becomes really fun, really quick.
“I always considered myself to be a good putter. The years I have won I have probably had the best putting statistics. Last year, I got too mechanical with my putting and struggled to even make cuts. In the offseason I made the decision to go back to being that kid with one simple goal and everything started firing on all cylinders.”
That much was noticeable during her recent stretch of five tournaments in five weeks. Before going 22-under par for her big win, she claimed a top 10 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and made the cut at the Women’s PGA Championship. Afterward, she finished 48th at the U.S. Women’s Open.
She qualified for the U.S. Open only after winning the week before, a thrilling bonus considering she fell painfully short of making the field in each of the past two years. Both times, she lost in a playoff for the final spot at qualifying sites.
This week, she took a well-deserved break to rest up in Wichita before heading to Europe. Coming home is always one of he favorite parts of the job.
“All the friends and family that we have got here in Wichita have been really supportive over the years,” Kirk said. “Not just in the last couple weeks with all the congratulations. It means a lot to come back here and have that support. Even though I am an Aussie I consider Wichita home and am I thankful for the support I get here.”
Kirk said she is a member at Wichita Country Club, but she also enjoys playing Flint Hills National. She calls that one of her “top 10 courses in the world.”
She will try to get a little practice in before she heads overseas on Sunday for two weeks of European golf. She has made a handful of appearances in the Women’s British Open through the years, and she hopes for another good showing. It won’t be easy, considering she will have to adapt to cold temperatures and links-style courses she doesn’t see much of in America.
Still, she will take her chances if she can keep things simple.
“I feel really good about what I have been doing over the last few weeks,” Kirk said. “I don’t foresee anything changing too much. I am just going to stay rested and keep working hard.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments